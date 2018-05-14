The 25 best co-op games ever made

Sometimes you need a hand to hold, so we’ve updated our list of the 25 best co-op games to play on PC with a headset-wearing friend or a muted stranger.
Everything’s better with a pal or two in tow, from collaborative puzzle solving to sublime double stealth takedowns. Equally sublime are when those takedowns go awry, your partner shrieks in panic and all hands are needed on deck to clear up the mess. Whether local or online, co-op games offer some of the best fun you can have in 2018.
Our criteria is our own. We’ve excluded competitive multiplayer games that require cooperation, so you won’t find PUBG or Dota 2 in the list. However, anything with a co-op mode counts, even if it’s a game chiefly thought of as being about its singleplayer or competitive modes.
Now let’s hold hands and together we’ll go on a magical journey through the land of correct opinions. You can navigate this feature using the arrows that appear above or below the header image on each page, or by using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
Note: This feature lives on the internet, which means there’s a hole underneath for you to vent your frustrations into. Remember, your comment will live on forever, so make it a good one. “No Game X?” isn’t useful. A brief explanation of why Game X is wonderful absolutely is.
And while you’re here, why not watch the RPS Video Division’s take on the subject? In order to bond our new videographers we encouraged them to play every game on the list and document their findings. Their top ten leans towards bigger communities still playing today, and they want to publicly apologise to Graham for not including Spelunky.
14/05/2018 at 17:20 Dios says:
It blows my mind that the communication system from Portal 2 hasn’t been copied by every coop-game after it.
14/05/2018 at 17:44 mwoody says:
I can’t vouch for how it’s held up to the test of time, but Mercenaries 2 still holds a special place in my heart. I recall the day we discovered you could pick up a tank using the winch on a helicopter, flew in to a complex “kill the VIP” mission like that, and finished off the boss in 30 seconds by carefully lining up a tank shell right in the guys’ face from the air. Good times.
A close second is Saints Row 2, back when the world was the straight man and YOU were the insanity (we tried SR3 and later and bounced right off). The high point: we discovered we could anger the military until they sent jets after us, then carefully balance one of us on the wing of a cheaper plane, get in close, jump from our wing to theirs, and jack the military jet midair. First time we did it we laughed so hard we almost both crashed.
More recently, The Forest is proving to be a delightful two player horror / building game. The simple touch wherein you can only see your friends’ nameplate if they’re not sneaking is a master stroke: nothing like fleeing from some monsters in the dark and totally losing each other because you’re both too terrified to come out of sneak mode, and have to wait white-knuckle until morning jumping at every cricket just to figure out where the hell you both ended up.