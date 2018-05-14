Nvidia’s GTX 1060 is just £190 right now

I’ve spent a large portion of today staring at the 4K HDR glory of Nvidia’s shiny ‘new’ G-Sync monitors, the Acer Predator X27 and the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – yes, those very same screens that were announced all the way back at the beginning of 2017 and are only just making their way to market in the next couple of weeks. More on those in the coming days.

Of course, even though I was at Nvidia’s press event to look at monitors, the inevitable ‘Is the great graphics card stock shortage finally over?’ question came up several times over the course of the day. And the answer, from Nvidia’s own mouth, was a resounding ‘Yes.’ Case in point: you can now pick up a 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 for as little as £189.98, or a GTX 1070Ti for a mere £400 (which is a damn sight better than the £600 it cost just a few months ago).

We’ve seen prices gradually falling over the last couple of months, first with the GTX 1080 going back down to Black Friday price levels and second with Nvidia’s Founders Edition cards finally coming back in stock. Now, though, the price drop frenzy seems to have finally percolated down to other cards as well.

That Zotac GTX 1070Ti Mini is a particularly good steal, especially when most regular GTX 1070 cards still cost in the £400-500 region. As its name implies, it’s a miniature GTX 1070Ti, so it doesn’t have as many fans as other, larger GTX 1070Ti models, but if it’s anything like Zotac’s GTX 1080Ti Mini, which I tested for our big Final Fantasy XV graphics card performance article, then it should do just fine. For more info on how the card performs in general, be sure to check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti review.

The 3GB GTX 1060 is a bit more of a gamble. As we explain in our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review, 3GB of video memory is a bit on the stingy side in this day and age, as ideally you’d really want at least 4GB (such as on the GTX 1050Ti or entry-level AMD Radeon RX 580), if not the full 6GB that more expensive GTX 1060 models offer.

More memory not only improves performance in day-to-day titles, as it lets the card access more bits of game a lot faster, but it will also provide a bit more future-proofing in the long-term, too. It will be fine for 1080p gaming, but when you can find the GTX 1050Ti – our current recommendation for best graphics card at 1080p – for £150 (such as the Palit Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB StormX), it feels like you’re spending a little bit more than you need to in order to get a great 1080p experience. Indeed, when the MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 OC V1 can be found for £246, you don’t have to spend that much more now to make your money go even further.

Now is an equally great time to jump into the GTX 1080 pool as well, with models such as the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armour OC going for £460 and the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC for £480. US prices aren’t quite as tasty, sadly – the cheapest being the $580 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC or $600 PNY GeForce GTX 1080 OC 8GB, but at least it’s better than the insane $1400 price points that were knocking around earlier in the year.