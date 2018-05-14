Radical Heights & LawBreakers studio Boss Key shuts down

After LawBreakers failed to strike it rich, many saw studio Boss Key’s decision to rush-release ’80s game-show themed battle royale Radical Heights as proof that the studio was in jeopardy, and that pushing the game out with only one half-finished map available was a wild spin on the wheel of fortune. While starting out free-to-play ensured that the price is right, it just wasn’t enough to hit the jackpot and save the studio from a complete wipeout.
Today on Twitter, studio head Cliff Bleszinski announced that Boss Key Productions is no more.
In a sobering and understated comment on Twitter earlier, former Epic lead Cliff Blesinzki announced that this was the end of the line for Boss Key Productions, and that he was going to be taking some time off, away from the games industry to reflect and spend time with his family. Hopefully some day he’ll feel confident enough to return to the fold, but I can entirely understand feeling especially deflated after having to deliver the news to the rest of his team.
The decision to pivot to making a battle royale shooter wasn’t inherently bad either, just another case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The stratospheric success of both Plunkbat and Fortnite can be chalked as much up to luck as judgement, and no shortage of exciting-looking potential rivals have fallen through. Even my own brief favourite – Robocraft Royale – fizzled out almost immediately.
Boss Key Productions was clearly a studio with plenty of talent on board, but their decision to go after the competitive multiplayer shooter crown right off the bat was a gamble that just didn’t pay off in the end. I sincerely hope that everyone left without a job after this gets picked up quickly by other studios, as LawBreakers – while flawed – was clear evidence that this is a team that know their way around the Unreal engine, and I wish everyone the best of luck.
I also fully apologise for that opening paragraph. I’ve been itching to do that ever since Radical Heights first appeared, and figured this was my last chance. No disrespect intended.
14/05/2018 at 20:39 Durgendorf says:
I’m slightly surprised they folded this fast.
Slightly.
14/05/2018 at 21:04 ZIGS says:
I like how when the game was announced, it was a “passion project”, then after it failed, it was a “last ditch attempt”
14/05/2018 at 21:17 Godwhacker says:
Give them a break man, it must be hard seeing a company you’ve worked at for four years just crumble.
14/05/2018 at 21:22 Scelous says:
Well, they passionately wanted to keep their jobs. So I’d say it qualified as a passion project.
14/05/2018 at 21:45 particlese says:
Or it could, y’know, be both at the same time — mentioning the first part from the start for promotional effect, and mentioning the last last since it’s appropriate then. Even holds up if one chases dictionary definitions, wouldn’t cha know it.
14/05/2018 at 21:16 Matys says:
My heart goes out to the devs who lost their jobs, but a studio that can’t do anything besides ride the receding waves of industry trends doesn’t really have much of a place right now imo. There’s too much competition with a variety established f2p companies that better understand the market and an over saturation of better games to pick from. They might as well have called their losses before investing into Radical Heights in desperation. It’s a shame though, I heard lawbreakers was actually pretty solid for what it was.
14/05/2018 at 21:19 tigerfort says:
I hope the staff got (a) told before he announced it on twitter and (b) proper severance money rather than stiffed on this month’s paycheck.
14/05/2018 at 21:20 Freud says:
Lawbreakers wasn’t a bad game and probably deserved a better fate, but CliffyB is a bit tone deaf to bring out the dudebro theme in 2017. It’s so tired and underestimates the intelligence of the audience.
14/05/2018 at 21:22 Rin Pryde says:
Yeah, right. The company that was creatively impotent from the get go *suddenly* folded, realizing that you actually can’t be a bottom feeding parasite in a modern competitive industry? SUCH SHOCK!
14/05/2018 at 21:30 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Did CliffyB succeed in depositing the bulk of the cash he earned this round in a garish novelty ATM before it ended?
14/05/2018 at 21:33 peterako1989 says:
So much for that “passion” project
14/05/2018 at 22:31 kameradoktorn says:
Can someone explain the last paragraph about the first paragraph. Either I’m too drunk or I haven’t been up to date with the news about this game, but I just don’t see what’s bad :s
14/05/2018 at 22:35 anHorse says:
1. Yes you are drunk
2. They made a load of gameshow puns whilst talking about a game with a gameshow concept
14/05/2018 at 22:42 particlese says:
This, for me, was one of those news bits which wasn’t a total surprise but was nonetheless a disappointment, seeing as Boss Key made, in Lawbreakers, the only competitively focused videogame I’ve ever enjoyed on my own (i.e. without buddying up with a real life friend), and the one I’ve enjoyed the most to date besides. It was a complete blast all the way up to this past weekend, and I really hope the folks who worked on it (and on Radical Heights, even though I bounced of that one owing to it being a battler royale) are able to quickly get the jobs they’d like to have. I suspect it won’t be that difficult given their talent, but I’m commiting the sentiment to computer-words nonetheless.
I also want to voice my thanks to you writers here at RPS for putting out the only decent articles I saw on Boss Key and their games. While most other articles I saw elsewhere were of the pejorative variety (i.e. “lel 25 players max”, veiled by varying thicknesses…of …wordly veiling material), you folks always seemed to post informatively and with your usual wit on such news without being a jerk about it. (And yes, the first paragraph here was delightful.) Cheers!