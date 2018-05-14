Rage 2 announced with blast of colours

Id Software’s 2011 post-apocalyptic first-person drive-o-shooter Rage is finally receiving a follow-up, publishers Bethesda announced today. They do not say much about Rage 2 beyond the fact that it exists, which was kinda already known following a spate of leaks over the past few days. But! Rage 2! That’s good. The original game’s carfights were a bit bland and the whole thing smashed into its ending like someone walking into a glass door but I really enjoyed Rage’s shootybangs. Some splendid violence. And while Rage was very serious and brown, the tone of the announcement trailer–at least–is silly and colourful. Watch this.
That’s Andrew W.K.’s Ready To Die in your ears there. And yes, it is a very curious tone – reminds me of Gearbox Software’s Borderlands more than Rage. But that is only an announcement trailer doodad, cut with what might be brief snippets of in-game assets (?), so I wouldn’t read too much into it.
Bethesda say they will release the “official gameplay reveal” video on Tuesday so see you back here tomorrow and we can hmm and aah together? They also don’t explicitly state who’s developing this, so I half-wonder if perhaps they’ve drafted one of their other face-shooting studios.
Update: now Rage 2’s site is live, the footnote reveals: “Developed in association with Avalanche Studios.” That’s the lot behind Mad Max and the Just Cause games. Interesting!
“Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order,” Bethesda say. “Rage 2 brings together a true open world FPS experience where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.”
Ah, good, I’m glad this is happening. Rage carried the scars of a game that had been in development for too long, changed shape too much, and been cut and stapled back together too often. Its much-vaunted technology didn’t seem ready yet either, with all sorts of pop-in even when simply turning around. But at heart it’s a cracking FPS. Hopefully they’ve had a few years out to rethink, set achievable goals, and create a suitable shell.
Bethesda have published some of the best first-person shooters in recent years–Doom, the new Wolfensteins, and Prey and Dishonored on the immersive sim-ier end of the spectrum–so I trust their eye for the genre far more than back when they first bought Id.
14/05/2018 at 15:51 gabrielonuris says:
I hate when publishers changes the game tone, as if they’re begging to change the target audience too. Rage 1 was a (kind of) serious post apocalyptic shooter, with it’s own style; now they’re trying to appease to the Borderlands edgy public.
It reminds me of what Ubisoft did with Watchdogs 2. And yes, I prefer the first game style of that one too.
14/05/2018 at 16:02 Alastor says:
Maybe it’s because it would have looked too much like Fallout it they wouldn’t have changed the art style.
14/05/2018 at 16:11 subdog says:
“Kind of serious” is being pretty generous. You spend the first few minutes of the game looking at a Doomguy bobblehead, a good chunk of the game is kart racing, there’s a whole section called “Mutant Bash TV!” and one of the most memorable weapons is a RC toy car with C4 strapped to it.
It’s not jokes-jokes-jokes like Borderlands, but definitely well within spitting distance of this new trailer’s tone.
14/05/2018 at 16:30 Bing_oh says:
Eh, I remember it being a rather dour and forgettable little game…surely not one with its humor front-and-center. Of course, my memory might not be serving me all that well on this one…I actually had to look at my game collection to even remember if I’d played it when I saw the leak of a sequel.
14/05/2018 at 17:12 Thankmar says:
It didn’t have its humor front and center, it was more silly little details undercutting the seriousness, which made it a nice mixture. The trailer is a lot more in the face with the sillyness.
14/05/2018 at 17:12 gabrielonuris says:
Yes, yes; it had some sutile humor here and there, like something between Fallout and Mad Max.
The problem here is that Rage 2 looks like will sit between Suicide Squad and Tumblr.
14/05/2018 at 16:15 brucethemoose says:
Hey, I’m part of that edgy public. I freaking LOVE Borderlands’ style and tone.
That being said, this is just an ugly trailer IMO. Even with all that CGI/live action that has nothing to do with the actual game.
14/05/2018 at 16:29 a very affectionate parrot says:
If it’s anything like what Ubi did with WD2 then I’m all in. Hated the first game with a passion, adore the second. They stripped out all of the horrendous garbage that defined games at the time the first was made and replaced it with lighthearted fun.
14/05/2018 at 16:05 FredSaberhagen says:
Yes!!! Been dying for rage 2 ever since I saw the poster in the hospital or subway or whatever … in rage 1.
The best was those little walking turret things and that fricken sweet boomerang
14/05/2018 at 16:07 Umberto Bongo says:
That’s the ugliest looking trailer I’ve seen in a long time.
14/05/2018 at 16:17 nimbulan says:
While I’m a bit worried about the change in tone, I’m very glad to see a publisher taking a chance on a sequel for a not terribly popular game that was actually very good, despite its lackluster writing and technical issues. It actually was an extremely impressive engine despite the texture popping problems. I played the game once with my hard drive being thrashed so hard it was taking textures and sounds 10 seconds to load in, and the game didn’t drop a single frame – constant 60 fps the whole time.
14/05/2018 at 16:26 brucethemoose says:
Oh, this is Avalanche?
OK, that piqued my interest. JC2/3 were so much fun, and a setting like Rage can let this studio go balls-to-the-walls crazy.
14/05/2018 at 16:32 onodera says:
Looks very Mad Maxy to me. Just like the first one looked really Fallouty. Definitely not Borderlandy.
I wonder if it will have a Battle Royale with Cheese mode.
14/05/2018 at 16:53 Kollega says:
Yeah, I’m no expert, but I’m pretty sure this is way more Mad Max than it is Borderlands. Borderlands, even the second one, is far more of a space western than it is of an “apunkalypse”.
And honestly? I can’t say I’m a fan of the Mad Max aesthetic style, but a first-person shooter developed by Avalanche… that sounds like it’s worth looking out for. I can definitely say I’m going to take a close look at the “official gameplay reveal” mentioned in the article, even though I had very little interest in Rage the first.
14/05/2018 at 16:38 automatic says:
I was so excited about Rage, tried so hard to like it after it was released and was so disappointed I don’t even have the energy to comment how crappy the trailer for this new game looks. Maybe they can pull a new DOOM out of this, who knows? Not betting on it though.
14/05/2018 at 16:39 klops says:
Interesting choise. Haven’t heard Andrew W.K. in a while now. In 15 years?
14/05/2018 at 16:49 Kollega says:
Not a fan of Hellsing Ultimate Abridged, I take it? :P
14/05/2018 at 17:00 Frankie The Patrician[PF] says:
This looks like something I would like to play…If they make it more like Just Cause than Mad Max.
14/05/2018 at 17:32 Nokturnal says:
If this wasn’t a sequel of a ‘fun at times’ game I would not give it a second look after seeing that trailer. That was god awful!
Hopefully the gameplay is better than their attempt at publicity.
The texture pop-in was horrific and almost put me off finishing the game. Fingers crossed that doesn’t make an appearance again here too.
14/05/2018 at 17:45 Jalan says:
That texture pop-in is pretty commonplace with a lot of Bethesda titles. I quickly grew tired of it in Dishonored and I was well over it by the time I started to play Doom ’16.
14/05/2018 at 17:44 Jalan says:
I was fairly surprised when The Evil Within got a sequel.
I think my brain backflipped in sheer disbelief that this is actually a thing.
Bethesda is at least consistent – they aren’t content to let people believe “one-off” games that didn’t sell well (according to exceedingly spacefaring industry expectation) won’t get sequels solely for the “Because a kid in the middle of nowhere demanded it” factor.
14/05/2018 at 17:52 aircool says:
Bloody awful music…