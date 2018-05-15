Divinity: Original Sin 2’s Definitive encore happens this August

If there’s one thing experience has taught me about prolific RPG powerhouse Larian Studios, it’s that they’re perfectionists. Early access really is just a foundational step, and even the ‘final’ retail release is just a dry run. As with their last several games, they’ve just announced that their RPG mega-hit Divinity: Original Sin 2 is getting a Definitive Edition re-release this August, presumably in an attempt to scoop up all the Best RPG Of 2018 awards on top of cleaning house last year.
The Definitive Edition is currently in testing over on consoles (with an Xbox public beta/demo opening up tomorrow, if you want to inform and/or convert your friends). To help gather feedback on an assortment of potential issues during porting, Larian have come up with an ingenious solution that bypasses the usual (and frequently skipped) pop-up boxes: Making the feedback system into a fully voiced in-game character. Meet Feedback Billy, plus a trailer for the Definitive Edition at the end of the video.
Undoubtedly Larian’s efforts to polish up the second game for a console release will bring some improvements to the gamepad UI. As nice as it is to hunch over a keyboard for tens of hours like some kind of gnarled (and kinda cool-looking) techno-wizard, there is something to be said for enjoying a game like this sprawled out on a sofa with a wireless controller. Especially if you’re playing local co-op. They just need to make the text chunky enough to read clearly from half a room away.
All the tweaks and improvements (including some promised new content) will be coming back to PC alongside the console launch of the game this August. While Larian are tight-lipped on exactly what the Definitive Edition upgrade will bring to desktop players, they have promised ‘thousands of changes’, and given how enormous even their regular patch-notes tend to be, I’m inclined to believe them. I’m still hoping against hope for an official 6-character party mode so I can just play with all the main characters at once, but that sadly seems unlikely. At least there’s mods to enable that, albeit in a slightly hacky way.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition will be coming as a free update to all existing owners of the game this August, presumably on the same day as its console launch.
15/05/2018 at 18:59 Antongranis says:
This is a really, really damm good. IMO, quiet a bit better then Pillars of eternity I and II. Beats Tyranny too.
15/05/2018 at 19:02 Drib says:
Hey, free update. I was afeared for a minute there that this would be a Scholar of the First Sin kind of deal.
15/05/2018 at 19:09 Hoot says:
Larian are making themselves into an equal of Obsidian and CDPR in my eyes.
Free, substantial, significant updates to support their products. Top banana, boys.
If only Paradox could follow these examples.
15/05/2018 at 19:20 reosarevok says:
Paradox also supply free, substantial, significant updates for free though? I mean, Stellaris 2.0 was certainly significant, whether you liked it or not, and expansions generally launch alongside a big free patch too… Not saying it’s as good as all of it being free, but there are much worse examples.
15/05/2018 at 19:40 Hoot says:
Stellaris 2.0 broke the AI so badly that even on the highest setting it is a cakewalk. Each free patch for that game invariably breaks some fundamental element of the game. 1.6 made it so that the enemy AI could not actually declare war. The DLC hasn’t introduced any interesting new systems either, just vapid “content” that amounts to an extra building or an extra few lines of text, etc. No espionage, no trade, no civilian traffic, the list goes on.
Stellaris is the worst example at Paradox for sure, CK2 and EU4 DLC can be hit or miss too but on balance they are far superior to Stellaris.
Nevertheless, the practice of releasing “free” patches that basically introduce tweaks only or tweaks + hamstrung content that you can’t really utilise effectively unless you shell out for the accompanying paid contend has left a bad taste in the mouth of many people.
When the company was small and taking risks before they knew how well grand strategy games would fly it was acceptable, and at the time if you wanted to keep up with the DLC cascade there were only 2 titles you had to worry about. As a company with now numerous franchises under their belt, releasing bare bones games and forcing a consumer to pay four times that amount over a 2 year period if they want to experience the game as it should be (and it probably will be still broken, as in the case with Stellaris 2 years after release) is pretty despicable.
15/05/2018 at 20:22 Drib says:
Fair enough on some of the free updates being buggy. True.
U wot m8?
The (paid) DLC introduced leviathans, which aren’t either of those, and provide longterm threats. The pirate/mongol sort of factions are part of DLC. Mechanical empires (and fallen empires) with different AI/techs/traits/cultures/governments, that was DLC. This also changed around the mechanical uprising mechanics. New ship classes are from DLC, including ships that cause galactic-scale repercussions. Megastructures are from DLC too, which are ‘buildings’ I guess, but rather different from what was there before.
I get that you don’t like their DLC model, fine, but just lying outright to try to make your point isn’t the right way to go.
15/05/2018 at 20:10 kagechikara says:
“official 6-character party mode” – LARIAN PLEASE.
This is what’s held me back from playing the game, which sounds silly, but I will at most make it through the game once and I want to see as much content as possible. I want to see all the possible companion’s stories.
I’ll probably mod it eventually, but I would be beyond thrilled if this were officially supported.
15/05/2018 at 20:16 Antongranis says:
Actually, the restrictions they did with the partymembers following act 1 was one of my favourite things about the game. I dont really want to go in to more detail, spoilers and the like.
15/05/2018 at 20:23 MiniMatt says:
And we know their writing team has gone from strength to strength recently…