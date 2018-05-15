F1 2018 racing out in August

Codemasters today announced that F1 2018, the latest annual sequel in their series of competitive pootling games based piss-takingly loosely on the popular Top Gear segment ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’, will launch on August 24th. This year’s game will bring an old feature back to Career mode, add more classic cars, and… other stuff. Codies aren’t saying yet. They’re not even showing screenshots yet. But I will go out on a limb and guess that it’s broadly the same as last year’s game, looking a little fancier, updating liveries and tracks, and tweaking some bits. You know, annual sequel stuff.

“Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise,” Codies’ F1 franchise director Paul Jeal said in today’s announcement.

“We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next. Outside of those headline additions there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches.”

And that’s as specific as they get.

F1 2018 is coming to Windows via Steam on August 24. The series does even get Mac ports from Feral Interactive, and last year’s launched alongside the Windows version, though neither Codies nor Feral have announced any such thing for F1 2018 so far. F1’s Mac announcements tend to come a few months after the initial announcement, mind, so don’t rule it out.