Overlordy: Turn 4

The sight of British armour beetling towards the central beach exit has prompted some hurried defensive reconfiguration from the Comment Commanders controlling German forces in this year’s communal Combat Mission game. When the clock stopped yesterday morning, the “unbuttoned” (hatches open) Stuart tank leading the exodus was seconds away from an encounter with a man armed with a scoped Kar98K rifle.
Only CMBO‘s mercurial, unscripted AI knows for certain why that encounter fails to materialise. Moments after Turn 4 begins, the Stuart decides to halt 70 metres short of sharpshooter Wodtke’s ambush marker.
The M3A3’s companions, the pair of Cromwells, are less tentative. They keep moving. Skirting a clump of burning pines, they veer left, pushing into the patchwork of pastures due south of the village centre.
The sly sally is spotted in the nick of time by the manoeuvring PSW. Intimidated, our eight-wheeled armoured car opts to reverse and pop smoke rather than use its 20mm autocannon. Seemingly unaware of the fleeting missed shooting opportunity, the Cromwells plough on.
At the start of Turn 5, Caent and its surroundings look like this:
The pioneer squads, their HQ, and the mortar spotter are nearing their destinations in the centre of the village. The Pak 38 and flamethrower team will be lucky to reach their final waypoints in the coming action phase. Rearrangement of the rifle platoon near the bakery has failed to reveal any British infantry positions (most odd!) but from their new loftier and more southerly positions Lieutenant Nerbul’s men should be well placed to spot Tommies advancing in the west and along the diagonal green lane that connects the western beach exit with the village.
Obg. Meyer and his mate don’t seem to do ‘haste’. Having alighted from their taxi, the MG 42 manhandlers are making exasperatingly slow progress towards the mill.
15/05/2018 at 09:01 Tim Stone says:
Turn 5 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 10 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Pak 38 AT gun (e20)
*Sniper (m22)
*PSW 234/1 armoured car (j20)
*Sd.Kfz. 251 halftrack (p24)
*Rifle platoon – 3 squads + 1 HQ (circa bakery, f21)
*LMG team (q24)
*Pioneer platoon – 2 squads + HQ (circa j22)
*Flamethrower team (c22)
*Mortar spotter (i22)
*Pillbox survivors (fragile, six pistols, low ammo, r12)
15/05/2018 at 10:01 klops says:
Fine tuning of the pioneers: The unit heading to/in k22 runs to j19 between the smoke and the hedge and ambushes k16, if there is enough cover for the whole squad in j19 behind the hedge. If not, to the house in k19, crawling the final meters to the south side of the house. The squad running to the two-storey house climbs into second floor and looks south, hidden.
Reasoning for j19: 1. Shorter distance would be more accurate (and a bomb assault would be über cool!), but the sooner we shoot, the bigger the chances are that the tank doesn’t have support from infantry or the following tank. 2. Shooting a panzerfaust indoors is a bit risky in Combat Mission. The rear whooosh that comes from the end of the Panzerfaust sends glass and debris flying and can pin down (or even hurt the squad?). That’s why not in the house in the first place.
15/05/2018 at 11:24 emily riposte says:
I approve of repositioning the pioneers to potentially ambush the cromwells should they cross the bocage at i18 and head north. Please don’t put them in the second story, though– we want to ambush with them, so we want to restrict their line of sight, as best as possible, to the 40m or so that we want to fight at. The last thing we want is to have them miss with the first panzerfaust, then have every jerk on the map turn their weapons on the second story of that building. Further, if we do need to get closer to assault with the demo charges (for which I don’t quite remember how close we need to be), or if things go badly and we need to retreat, being on the second story will just slow us down.
15/05/2018 at 11:40 klops says:
That’s why I put them to _hide_ in the second floor. But to be honest, I don’t remember how trigger happy they are. Panzerfaust 60 has a maximum range of 60 m so they won’t shoot that far. For demo charges we need to be next to the target (pretty hard but perhaps in this map?). They can’t hurl heavy chunks of explosives that far. And yeah, you’re right that after the possible shot, too many guns are pointed towards them. Even though I think that at that point there are firefights going on already.
*****COMMANDER STONE, FINE TUNING OF PLANS, vol 2*****
The pioneer squad to enter k21 stays downstairs.
Also, please try to position the HQ so that the ambushing squad has contact to it.
15/05/2018 at 11:50 emily riposte says:
Thanks. :)
15/05/2018 at 12:27 Tarfman says:
No more funny business with the pak. Let it get where it going and set up. Hopefully will be in time before the Tommy tankers show.
15/05/2018 at 09:42 heretic says:
Nice one on the top down view with units, I won’t need to struggle with the paint program any longer!
15/05/2018 at 10:08 klops says:
Yeah, helps a lot!
15/05/2018 at 10:08 klops says:
Note: most likely many look with enthousiasm at the grey units on the map. “Our pillbox crew! They could be our spotters!” I’m not sure if Tim or someone else already told this, but no. In CMBO the crew are made intentionally blind so that you wouldn’t exploit them behind the lines for this. They can shoot small arms fire and are not completely incapable, but practically there’s little we can do with them.
Question to Mr. Stone: What Panzerfausts the pioneers have: 30, 60, 150? Did the rifle platoon have Panzerfausts as well? 1-2 per squad?
15/05/2018 at 10:09 klops says:
at the map = _south_ of the map
15/05/2018 at 10:14 Tim Stone says:
The rifle and pioneer squads are all carrying Panzerfaust 60s. Just one per squad, unfortunately.
15/05/2018 at 13:56 Cederic says:
Crew can’t spot, but are pillboxes vehicles? Surely they’d be a standard squad and can thus spot?
Assuming that they do in fact have eyes, the pillbox survivors from r12 to hide on the edge of the woods at s13, hunker down and not shoot at anybody.
Absolute worse case, they delay infantry racing from the East beach exit, giving the LMG team more time to lug that heavy chunk of metal. Although the speed they’re going, you’d think it was a full blown 8.8cm Flak 37 they dragging after them.
15/05/2018 at 11:35 emily riposte says:
Ok, time for the armored car to get out of there. Fast move via the road to h23 and k23, then between the wall and hedge at n23, the bocage gap at p25, to beside the house at r23. That should keep us away from the cromwells, and put us in a spot where we can quickly move to engage targets the 20mm cannon is useful against.
15/05/2018 at 11:43 emily riposte says:
Oh, is the rifle squad at f19 under command? That feels like a little too far if the hq being on the second story isn’t enough to get los on the squad. (for those who aren’t familiar with the game, hq units have a greater command radius for units they can see than for units they can’t)
15/05/2018 at 11:51 Tim Stone says:
The squads at f19 and d21 are both out of command at present.
15/05/2018 at 11:59 Imaginary Llamas says:
Are you using some graphics mods? The ground and building textures don’t quite look like the normal ones.
15/05/2018 at 12:11 Tim Stone says:
Yes. Quite a few. Most came from GreenAsJade’s site IIRC:
link to cmx1mods.greenasjade.net
15/05/2018 at 12:22 latedave says:
Flamethrower team to reach the light woods and deploy for ambush please Tim!
15/05/2018 at 14:43 Fire_Storm says:
I’m terribly new to all this so forgive the questions, I’ve have been lurking for so long and I’m itching to get involved!
Does our sharpshooter have LOS and range on the now stationary Stuart commander?