Phoenix Point delayed until summer next year

Delay time, gang. The sci-fi shellfish of XCOM bodysnatcher Phoenix Point won’t be scuttling out of the development ocean in December, as developer Snapshot Games once estimated. Instead, the crab-killing strategy game will now emerge in June 2019, says studio head Julian Gollop. This is so Snapshot can “expand the team and maintain our focus on quality”, as he explains in an announcement and in the video below.
“People’s expectations are higher,” he says, “our team is growing, and Phoenix Point has become a bigger game. In order to realise this potential we need to push back the target release date to June 2019.”
He also takes the chance to humblebrag about the large numbers of pre-orders the game has garnered (remember gang, if someone offers you a pre-order, just say no) and cites all the goo-goo eyes it has been getting from the press. I count at least one of my eyes among these, but the other will remain squinting until it sees the management side of the crabpocalypse.
As for growing the team at the studio, Gollop admits that they’ve been sluggish to expand but still wants to hire more.
To be honest, this has been a slower process than I wanted, but I felt that we needed the best talent that we could find. I am glad to say that we now have 35 great developers in our Sofia studio, and as a consequence of our recent, excellent exposure we are attracting offers of help from game developers around the world.
There’s also a new preview build, he points out, which will be emailed to anyone who has backed the project. If that’s you, you’ll be glad to learn that they’ve “Fixed an issue causing the first person targeted shots to be fired in the wrong direction.”
No more backwards bullets. That’s progress.
15/05/2018 at 11:37 Eleven says:
Sorry, I know pre-orders are frowned upon in this parish, but Julian Gollop said the magic words “New Game” and I instinctively threw my wallet at the screen.
15/05/2018 at 12:03 klops says:
Same. I am frowning upon pre-orders as well, but in this case? Same. Previously I’ve only pre-ordered L4D2, since I knew what was coming because of L4D and a playable demo.
Gollop has proven his skills at making great games (including the best game in the world) more than twenty years ago and I loved the latest one, Chaos Reborn. I think that every Gollop game I’ve ever played has been a game I’ve enjoyed and even respected very much. (to be honest, I can’t think of any other golloproducts played by me than UFO:EU, X-Com Apocalypse, Chaos reborn and that wego, asynchronous, three-way tactics email game. That’s still a ridiculously great list)
15/05/2018 at 13:25 Bull0 says:
I don’t think it’s right in this case to put people off preordering, as without the preorders (fig backers) this wouldn’t be being made at all
15/05/2018 at 12:02 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Man, I really, really want this one to be good. Hopefully ‘delay for polish’ actually means that, rather than ‘our private development quagmire hell can no longer be fully concealed’.
Waiting because it isn’t ready yet is OK by me; but it would be a great shame if it’s a delay-then-more-delay-then-zombie-status.
15/05/2018 at 12:41 Dominic Tarason says:
Having played this at Rezzed, and more once they sent me the demo build to try at home, I’m happy with the delay. At first glance the game may look very like modern XCom, but under the hood they’ve recently added a few big game-changing features that are going to need a lot of iteration and tuning.
The biggest thing is Valkyria Chronicles style manual aiming. Gone are to-hit rolls. Instead, you just get a visual cone of fire. It changes *how* you shoot. At range, you want to aim for center-mass with automatic weapons to get the most hits, while snipers aim for particular body parts and can even shoot around shields.
It just needs polish and better integration into the animation system. While XCom got away with characters limbs poking through level geometry, every visible piece of meat is now a viable target to shoot manually and needs to be constrained.
Full locational damage is also on human characters (you can have the gun shot out of your hands if unlucky, but it’ll take the hit for you and cost you no HP), full inventories, an old-school action point system, etc etc.
Plus they plan for up to 16-man squads with drivable vehicles, so yeah, there’s a lot of ambition and a lot of stuff only recently added to the game.
15/05/2018 at 12:52 lordcooper says:
This all sounds very nice, but can I just strap guns all over my soldier’s bodies to serve as a rudimentary yet highly effective form of armour?
15/05/2018 at 12:57 Dominic Tarason says:
Kinda, yes. I’ve seen the weapon pods on heavy troopers take what would otherwise be deadly hits, although it’s still a bad thing when a crab-man tears off your missile launcher.
There’s also the Technician class (not in the demo, but shown in a lot of shots) who has a bunch of robot arms that presumably also can soak damage.
15/05/2018 at 12:58 Ghostwise says:
What you describe smells perilously like scope creep.
15/05/2018 at 13:01 Dominic Tarason says:
For the most part this was stuff that was on the drawing board from before they even started crowdfunding. The very first concept screenshots show mockups of the aiming system. They’ve just made it more granular.
It’s also a big deal mechanically so yeah, it needs time. I’d much rather this be something distinct than another mechanical copy-paste from modern XCom. I mean, XCom is great and all, but it already exists and has expansions and a mod scene and all that jazz.
15/05/2018 at 13:16 Sakkura says:
If I were to pick anyone to figure out which new systems or mechanics to add to an XCOMalike, it’d be Julian Gollop. And the preview build does look pretty nice already.
15/05/2018 at 13:24 Cookie says:
As Dominic Tarason said, the majority of the stuff he mentioned was part of the original vision back when Gollop first started talking about Phoenix Point.
And stuff like the ballistic system was even featured in the OG X-Coms.
15/05/2018 at 13:34 Dominic Tarason says:
Yeah, it’s worth noting that the original UFO/X-Com games (and Jagged Alliance 2) treated each bullet as a physical object. The to-hit chances were often a little bit off because of that, but probably easier to calculate now that you can probably just calculate how many pixels worth of enemy are filling the to-hit circle, but they’ve not got that part of the UI done yet.
Action-point movement stuff, larger squads, etc are all from earlier X-Com games too. It’s just dressed up to look like modern board-game style XCom, and to move a little more smoothly.
15/05/2018 at 13:51 Earl-Grey says:
Ooooh, I like the sound of this.
Like that steampunk XCOM-like for the 3DS that I can’t remember the name of right now (great game though).
Shame the game looks so dreary and dark, but I’m going to sink a lot of time into this if it lives up to the hype.
15/05/2018 at 13:58 Earl-Grey says:
And Steamworld Heist, for crying out loud.
I really like it when dice rolling is minimized in games like these, as the “unfairness” of the dice can be very …challenging to my patience.
15/05/2018 at 13:41 Wormerine says:
That’s alright. Deadfire seems to have a lot of content to go through, and XCOM2 has been smiling at me for a while now asking for another playthrough.
Regardig PP – I like what i see so far. If they inroduce a way to increase initial fig pledge i might even throw a bit more cash at them.
15/05/2018 at 14:01 Earl-Grey says:
I’m afraid to start playing Pillars 2.
Right now I’m down the rabbit hole of Battletech and it can wreck havoc with my bedtime.
-After all, who will lead Mjolnir (We strike fast and hard!) to glory if not me?
Which in turn makes me, Family Dad, less than cheerful the next day.
I’m sure Pillars will fuck me up right proper.