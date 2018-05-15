Rage 2 gameplay trailer explodes out

Bethesda Softworks have blasted a ‘gameplay trailer’ for Rage 2, following yesterday’s terse announcement and unexpectedly colourful live-action music video doodad. This new vid is full of mutants, mechs, cars, guns, and giant throwable fidget spinners. The sequel to Id Software’s 2011 post-apocalyptic FPS is drafting help from Avalanche Studios, the mob behind Mad Max and Just Cause, which is a curious and exciting pairing. Avalanche do explosive open-world spectacle well, Id do first-person violence well, and together they’re making a game which looks a little something like this:
Sure, I’ll do that violence.
Bethesda say that the game follows “Walker, the last Ranger of Vineland” as he shoots baddies across a post-apocalyptic open world which ranges from desert to swamp and jungle. I had to look it up because damned if I can remember what the first Rage’s plot crumpled into, and yes, this is a different fella so I suppose we’re carefully stepping around that abrupt ending rather than continuing straight on from it. Sounds like he has some cute tricks up his cybersleeves:
“Among the arrows he can choose from his Nanotrite ability quiver are the power to crush enemies into paste from above in a devastating slam attack or send them flying away from him with a lethal energy push. Walker will also learn to channel these Nanotrites into his weapons, pushing them into an awe-inspiring Overdrive, a unique skill that lets him push his guns beyond their limits and unleash absolute hell on his foes. Chain these abilities together to make Walker a powerhouse of destruction, quickly refilling his Overdrive meter. While in Overdrive, Walker’s guns do more damage, they gain new attributes, enemies drop better rewards and Walker’s health starts to regenerate. When timed correctly, Overdrive is more than enough to tip the scales in a tricky fight.”
I am broadly in favour of games which reward us for doing cool ultraviolence. Also very much in favour of this cutlery-covered fella with bootgloves:
Rage 2 is slated to launch in spring 2019. Bethesda say they’ll show more of it at E3 during their livestreamed conference-o-rama on Sunday, June 10 (though for us it’s at 2:30am on the Monday).
15/05/2018 at 15:23 LogicalDash says:
Now with more rage.
15/05/2018 at 15:25 Don Reba says:
All the megatexture you can handle.
15/05/2018 at 16:50 N'Al says:
no u
15/05/2018 at 15:23 Guvornatwo says:
Either someone at Bethesda is a huge Andrew WK fan or the licence fee for “I Get Wet” is a spare Doom bobblehead and a Twinkie…
15/05/2018 at 16:39 Axyl says:
Maybe, but Party Till You Puke is a *GREAT* fit for that trailer, and even Andrew WK is better than the “wubwub” fad a few years back. lol
15/05/2018 at 15:25 Sakkura says:
As long as the game is only nano-trite…
15/05/2018 at 15:26 noiseferatu says:
That sure is Borderlands
15/05/2018 at 16:40 Axyl says:
Borderlands is slow and extremely bulletspungey. This looks to be neither of those things, but you’re right, a passing visual similarity definitely makes it the same game.
15/05/2018 at 17:07 Godwhacker says:
If they can do Borderlands without all the annoying characters then I’m there.
15/05/2018 at 18:31 airmikee99 says:
Borderlands sure is Fallout.
15/05/2018 at 19:34 PancakeWizard says:
It’s Borderlands, Fallout, Wasteland, Escape from NY/LA, Tank Girl and Mad Max.
Let’s be honest: It’s a genre that’s not really big on originality, just about doing it well enough to be entertaining.
15/05/2018 at 20:27 SIDD says:
“That sure is Borderland” .. ironically when I replayed Rage not that long ago, my reaction was “Oh THAT’S why Borderland is so familiar”
15/05/2018 at 15:29 Solidstate89 says:
You know after watching the trailer I was just thinking it looks a lot like the Mad Max game, and between the sales of the first Rage (which Bethesda claims was good enough for a sequel) and the relative success of Mad Max if that was why they’re doing a Rage 2.
Lo and behold they actually hired Avalanche Studios to do the game. That probably means the open world is going to be fucking huge as Avalanche has done a good job on that front with JC2 and JC3.
15/05/2018 at 15:45 JohnGreenArt says:
This was my thinking when they were announced as the developers of the Mad Max game. I haven’t played JC3, but compared to JC2, the Mad Max world is *tiny.* I remember that in JC2 even if you had a jet it took forever to fly across the map. And I was really hoping the Mad Max game would have that scale. The possibility that you could see nothing on the horizon for miles, and run out of gas if you went the wrong direction. But once you’ve opened all the areas it only takes about 7 minutes to drive from one end to the other. I really liked the Mad Max game, but my biggest complaint is just that the world wasn’t that big. It was an okay size, just not what I expected after JC2, especially when they originally announced it would have an endless wasteland mode where you could just drive forever and ever (that got scrapped at some point, seemingly not long before release.)
But here’s hoping that particular letdown gets remedied with Rage 2. (And also has like 100 times as many multi-car battles as Mad Max did.)
15/05/2018 at 18:10 LewdPenguin says:
Whilst I agree an endless wasteland mode for Mad Max could have been fun, overall I’d say the world felt reasonably well proportioned. No it wasn’t megahuge and once you secured areas getting around was pretty quick even driving everywhere (which is kind of the point in a MM game I think), but at the same time it did still take a few minutes to get across the map, and it avoided the pitfall Just Cause and so many other open world games fall into of having huge tracts of nothingness to traverse.
Unless a developer puts in the considerable time/money to fully populate a huge world it usually goes from pretty cool to needless busywork spending 10 minutes driving to the next objective pretty soon, unless they also manage to make the simple act of driving/flying around genuinely fun and interesting, not just something you do to get to the next shooty bit or because the mission said you had to drive via route X to collect McGuffin Y.
15/05/2018 at 18:50 JohnGreenArt says:
I definitely agree that the world needs to be populated with things to do. But my favorite part of Mad Max was the convoy battles, and those still just took place in fairly small loops. If you got to a convoy location and just missed it passing by, you really didn’t have to wait long for it to come around again. And then the battles themselves really only took a couple of minutes. What I would’ve loved is giant long-distance convoy battles (Road Warrior and Thunderdome all have those as climactic set pieces, and in Fury Road’s case it’s the entire movie.) A convoy battle that goes on for a huge stretch geographically speaking. Not something that basically just takes place around a race track.
Again, I loved what was in the game, and the size of the map isn’t so small to the point that it feels cramped, but it doesn’t quite feel as large and desolate and imposing as I was hoping.
With that said, from this video it certainly looks like RAGE 2’s world will have more “to do,” in a general sense, than the Mad Max game.
15/05/2018 at 15:36 DatonKallandor says:
“Avalanche do explosive open-world spectacle well, Id do first-person violence well, and together they’re making a game which looks…”
…nothing like RAGE.
15/05/2018 at 15:39 subdog says:
Have you ever played RAGE? It’s pretty much this.
15/05/2018 at 16:22 DatonKallandor says:
Have you? RAGE is much more on the Stalker side of things, where every battle is not just health but also economy management. Damage on the player? That’s money. Ammo spent on enemies? That’s money. The generic assault rifle-likes in RAGE were money hogs, so smart play was using all the specialist ammo types to their maximum effect and not getting hit as much as possible.
The economic side and scarcity was so important it was directly part of the main story too.
It was also a overtly somber game, with the wackyness entirely self-contained in the bandit tribes and the optional mutant smash tv. And that’s not even going into the visual style supporting that theme by having mostly subdued colours.
15/05/2018 at 17:33 jeremyalexander says:
i don’t know what version of Rage you played that made it feel Stalkerish, but it wasn’t the one made by Id 8 years ago. That game was an entirely colorful and over the top shooting spree. My god there was a part where you’re in a gameshow arena fighting mutants to an announcers bombastic voice and fireworks. This is exactly Rage, on the nose, but better.
15/05/2018 at 18:25 Runty McTall says:
Yeah, I also played Rage through to completion (despite having an AMD card, which sorely tested my patience upon “launch”) and I remember it as being nothing like Stalker and not being bothered by economy at all – I’m straight up spray and pray in my play style and I don’t recall ever being frustrated at lack of money/ammo.
15/05/2018 at 18:32 airmikee99 says:
You think Rage is like Stalker?
So you haven’t played Rage or Stalker?
15/05/2018 at 19:20 Stevostin says:
Nope. Finished it. Nothing like that.
15/05/2018 at 19:34 subdog says:
Absurd STALKER comparisons aside, how are you drawing any conclusions about RAGE 2’s economy from these two trailers?
15/05/2018 at 19:35 PancakeWizard says:
Probably for the best, Rage was shit. It needed a reimagining.
15/05/2018 at 15:37 benzoate says:
The game actually looks like a reasonable continuation of Rage. It looks like only the marketing department went all neon-border-far-cry-lands with it.
15/05/2018 at 15:39 subdog says:
Online Co-Op please?
15/05/2018 at 15:41 Plok says:
Okay. Phew. That looks fun. That questionable announcement trailer is but a distant memory now.
Looks like it’ll just play like the new Doom but with a post-apocalyptic setting. Which is fine really.
15/05/2018 at 15:44 Synesthesia says:
Really digging this! A very nice bulletstorm vibe to it. Hope it keeps the music, great choice.
15/05/2018 at 19:48 Durgendorf says:
Aye, Bulletstorm was my first thought as the enemies started getting shunted about. I only demoed it, and I regret not picking it up more with each passing year. Playing that in an open world sounds even more appealing than on a readymade pinball map though.
15/05/2018 at 15:47 Freud says:
Instead of mocking them for doing a sequel to a game few wanted a sequel to, I hope Avalanche manage to create a great open world post-apocalyptic game.
15/05/2018 at 15:48 Mungrul says:
Wait, does this mean Avalanche are now a Zenimax company?
If not, they will be soon. Whether they want to be or not.
15/05/2018 at 18:36 airmikee99 says:
If they don’t want that to happen it’s unlikely Square-Enix is going to let it. Avalanche has done the Just Cause franchise just right, no way Square-Enix is going to lose that developer to the competition.
15/05/2018 at 15:52 mikachu says:
So… do we get to play as a lady Walker not-Texas Ranger too?
Also, where are the spider turret bots? I hope to see them covered in 80s lunch boxes as ablative armor, per the new style.
15/05/2018 at 16:01 kud13 says:
Well, that “gun + force push” sure feels like Dishonored.
Beth is working on every aspect of the “shooter with powers” spectrum, seems like.
Still, with I’d doing the guns, and Avalanche doing the car combat and open world, should be an intriguing mix, if it comes together nicely.
15/05/2018 at 16:02 d3vilsadvocate says:
Man this looks… poor. Too much open world, too much generic, too much craziness.
And most likely not enough Rage as far as I can tell from that trailer.
I’m the very opposite of interested now.
15/05/2018 at 16:15 Jernau Gurgeh says:
* cutlery
15/05/2018 at 16:22 Moni says:
I’m happy that most designers have come round to the realisation that shooting is the least interesting part of shooters.
15/05/2018 at 16:34 Kollega says:
This looks kind of promising. Personally, I will be waiting to see how exactly the game’s open-world component will function – but to start off with, “gunplay by id and an open world by Avalanche” is not a bad combination at all. There is definitely some major promise in an FPS game that’ll feature an open world with the size and variety of Just Cause’s maps (and the appropriate means to conquer said open world)!
15/05/2018 at 16:50 Jazzhole says:
So it’s another case of Bethesda using the old name to market their new game that doesn’t have a lot to do with the old one.
Not as worried about the open world because it’s Avalanche and I liked what they’ve done so far. But still cautious.
15/05/2018 at 17:36 jeremyalexander says:
No it’s a case of Id studios partnering with Avalanche to make a sequel to their property that looks exactly like the original Rage, just open world. Bethesda has nothing to do with it, they’re just publishing it. And who cares if Bethesda rebrands tired, dead or lousy IP’s. The original Prey was an awful game in every way, despite current attempts by the internet hipster hater crowd to rewrite history, and Bethesda got Arkane to turn it into one of the best sci-fi horror games I’ve played since the System Shock series. If their influence can bring half that magic to Rage, I’m all for it.
15/05/2018 at 16:59 haldolium says:
Not really excited. Looks like any other open world action game Ubisoft has taken the fun out of over the past 1 or 2 decades.
Mad Max in particular was just like any other generic open world action game.
Last hope here would be id since they were among the very few that managed to positively surprise me with DO4M.
But open world will probably end up in the overly too well known, by now generic, unlock progression design with a map that fills up with icons you then hunt down and maybe a few actual fun encounters in between which would be much better if they weren’t loosely splattered into a beautiful but boring gigantic map.
15/05/2018 at 17:37 jeremyalexander says:
That’s an awful lot of guessing for a game nobody has played and a bunch of assumptions that nobody working on the game has demonstrated.
15/05/2018 at 18:39 airmikee99 says:
What does Ubisoft have to do with a game made by Avalanche and published by Bethesda?
Nothing, right?
15/05/2018 at 19:42 woodsey says:
I think their point was that Mad Max was beholden to the Ubisoft open-world formula, and that formula is beyond tired at this point, and Mad Max was the last game released by Avalanche who are now making this new Rage game for Bethesda.
15/05/2018 at 17:01 DEspresso says:
Shoes for the Hand? If only the Germans had a word for that..
15/05/2018 at 18:23 LewdPenguin says:
Well I guess both studios have enough pedigree of making fun games to give them slight benefit of the doubt, but mostly I take away from the trailer a bored sense of design by checklist:
-Shooty bits
-Driving bits
-Shooty drving bits
-Open world (because everything still has to be open world)
-It’s still the apocalypse
-14yo edgelord ‘world with no rules’ (but we play a good guy so probably are actually supposed to be nice)
-Totally wacky zaniness! I can already hear the cringeworthy support cast of NPCs you’ll want to shoot the moment you meet them, but wont be able too because cant have the players hurt the plot device.
Like I said to begin with, it’s 2 studios with decent track records so maybe they can pull off something that feels like more than just a ugly car crash of popular design points stuffed together, but not gonna hold my breath.
15/05/2018 at 19:21 Stevostin says:
FIRST PERSON DRIVING!
FIRST PERSON DRIVING!
FIRST PERSON DRIVING!
Who’s with me? At least the option.
15/05/2018 at 19:24 Film11 says:
Controller aiming in the trailer makes me so sad.