SteamVR Input aims to unify the fractured new frontier

With every mega-corporation and their mega-dog throwing fat sacks of cash at Virtual Reality right now, and a multitude of headsets available, it’s easy to forget that nobody really has any idea what they’re doing right now. While consensus on how to advance headset technology seems to be fairly universal, every company seems to have their own idea of how to control things in virtual space. Valve’s stopgap solution until folks can agree on stuff is SteamVR Input, a unified control-binding system for (quelle surprise) SteamVR.
To access SteamVR input, people are going to have to opt-in to the current SteamVR beta, as described here. As the system works directly through the SteamVR API, it should be compatible with all current controllers, plus any that haven’t been released yet. It’s also a major perk for any requiring advanced control rebinding for accessibility reasons. Valve have provided tools for developers to officially integrate SteamVR Input binding into their games, too.
Support for SteamVR Input rebinding also extends beyond any options within games themselves, so it should let you override any control setup you find less than ideal, and should help force older, less updated VR games into more modern accepted interface standards. As with all other Steam Input stuff, you can save, export and share your control profiles with other users. It’s all good design, and really hard to find fault in.
The Steam Input API (for non-VR folks) recently added official support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, which due to its nicely sensitive tilt controls make a good alternative to Valve’s own Steam controller for more traditional games that could better use an analogue stick or two in place of touchpads. It’s nice to be officially leaving the dark ages of clashing controller standards – nowadays everything is just USB or Bluetooth, and increasingly universally bindable.
15/05/2018 at 21:15 CloneWarrior85 says:
And now, the million dollar question: When will Steam sell Vive world wide on its plataform, instead of just a selected few countries?
15/05/2018 at 22:01 DoomBroom says:
It’s HTC that produce and sell the Vive and other Vive products not Valve/Steam. Valve does some research and prototyping and then licensing the IP to other hardware makers like HTC, Pimax and LG.
15/05/2018 at 21:26 Vandelay says:
Nice to hear that some work is being done on standardisation.
Really though, I just want to hear when we are going to get some more news on those Knuckle controllers. Those things looked fantastic and a great step up from the controllers the Vive has at the moment (although I do hope revisions of them ditch the haptic pad and just go with a standard analogue stick).
16/05/2018 at 00:16 Flopdong says:
IMO controllers are the one area where the Oculus is vastly superior to the Vive. Oculus Touch controllers are small and comfortable, and the button/joystick layout feels perfect. By comparison, the Vive controllers feel like giant un-ergonomic dildos. The touchpads only make things worse
15/05/2018 at 21:35 Kefren says:
I had used Vive controllers – they were okay as my first VR experience, mostly just selecting stuff or waving them as lightsabres. But after using Oculus Touch I couldn’t go back. Being able to make a fist to pick up or grip, to point, to stick a thumb up gesture – it made a lot of difference to the immersiveness. Not perfect, but a step up. It’s one of the things that would make me go back to Oculus next time, unless a similar controller comes out for the Vive.
16/05/2018 at 00:19 Flopdong says:
I completely agree. An analogy I like to use is that the Oculus controllers are like Gamecube controllers: small, well designed, and comfortable. Vive controllers are like the original Xbox controller: big, ugly, and juuust ergonomic enough to be functional