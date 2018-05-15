The Curious Expedition demo ventures forth

Say, have you played The Curious Expedition, the turn-based colonial-era exploration game which we declared our favourite roguelikelike of 2016? You can’t all have, as otherwise developers Maschinen-Mensch wouldn’t have released a demo today. It contains two expeditions. So whoever you missing-outers are, go on, get in, give it a go. You needn’t even download anything special to play, as the demo runs in your browser.
As the dearly departed Adam said in his The Curious Expedition review:
“The Curious Expedition is a game about trekking across procedurally generated maps, searching for treasure and leaving a trail of destruction wherever you go. Sure, it’s possible to tread softly and treat those you meet with respect, but the game really shines when you’re skipping from one catastrophe to the next with a mule-load of treasure in tow.
“I love it. If you remember Strange Adventures in Infinite Space fondly, it scratches a similar urge. It’s a coffeebreak game, and I mean that as a very strong compliment. You can play through an expedition in a few minutes, though you could also spend much longer agonising over decisions and trying to make the best of every bad situation. With its emergent narratives and threats, it has something in common with Spelunky and the old Escape From Atlantis boardgame as well as some recent roguelites. I’m not going to tell you about everything that there is to find because expeditions are all about discovery after all, so keep that in mind as you read. There is more to the game than jungles and shrines.”
Maschinen-Mensch have kept working on the game since all that praise, adding things including a free Arctic expansion and, a few months ago, mod support.
If you like The Curious Expedition’s demo and want the full game for keepsies, it’s £11/€15/$15 on Steam and GOG.
15/05/2018 at 17:38 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Why yes I have, and it is excellent. Hope some more get to experience it thanks to the demo
15/05/2018 at 17:40 Asokn says:
I don’t understand what I’m missing about this game. I loved Renowned Explorers but found this really dull because there seems to be very little random generation at a basic level. I know exactly what will happen each expedition with a couple of slight variances. Has it improved since release in terms of generation or is it just more of the same?
15/05/2018 at 19:44 ogopogo says:
It’s a perfectly good little game but always seemed to be missing some meat on its bones.
What I’d really like to see is the gameplay from Renowned Explorers combined with the Curious Expedition’s more minimal art style — something about the way Renowned Explorers stylizes stuff just bugs me, not sure why — characters looking a little like they’re about to discuss camping safety tips or advise against poolside horseplay or somesuch.
15/05/2018 at 19:28 GunnerMcCaffrey says:
Wow, judging from the tutorial and one expedition, almost everything about this game is in remarkably poor taste. Hard pass.
15/05/2018 at 19:54 b00p says:
¯\_(ツ)_/¯