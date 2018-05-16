B.J. Blazkowicz and the need for more diverse Jewish characters

For a series built around the deconstruction of Aryan bodies, it’s taken a long time for players to take the hint that Wolfenstein’s ubermensch William Blazkowicz is Jewish.
That hesitation betrays our definitions of Jewish identity as old-fashioned, and also reflects that the few prominent Jewish characters in games play into and reinforce stereotypes. While Blazkowicz is the most high profile character to break the mold, what does it say about games that the most diverse representation of a Jew we’ve seen is simply whiter than most?
To me, and every other Jewish gamer I knew, there was always more belief than not that Blazkowicz was one of us. Canonically it always made sense for a commando to hide his Jewish heritage from the Nazis — passing for a gentile, or in gaming terms “optional stealth,” has always been a Jew’s first line of defense.
Since Blazkowicz’s very Jewish sounding name and fervent antifascism weren’t enough to make it clear, MachineGames further loaded him up with Jewish signifiers in 2012’s reboot, The New Order, first and foremost by casting Jewish actor Brian Bloom as the voice of Blazkowicz. (Bloom’s first screen role was as a young Yiddish hood in Sergio Leone’s 1984 Jewish-American crime epic Once Upon a Time in America).
Fulfilling other Jewish-American stereotypes, Blazkowicz acknowledges he can read but not understand Hebrew and falls for a shikse. If that weren’t enough, Blazkowicz is sent to a concentration camp where he is declared the biblical judge Samson — literally an emergency military leader of the Jews — by the Yiddish wizard of Lodz. It was enough for some, but still not everyone.
This evidence was seemingly considered circumstantial, and didn’t offer the genetic proof that informs Western definitions of race. B.J. just looks too white to be of the “Jewish race.” European-descendant Jews, that is to say primarily the Ashkenazim, achieved whiteness in America in the 1960s alongside the Irish, Mediterraneans and Slavs. Jewish whiteness is typically only challenged by fascists, or when guilt-ridden Jews awkwardly try to shed it to relate to oppressed racial minorities. Compared to people of color, popular culture tells us Jews are white — but they certainly can’t be Aryan, the whitest of whites.
This fealty to the Nazi racial codes of the Nuremberg Laws is one of the two ultraconservative interpretations of Jewish identity that have wormed their way into the mainstream as our go-to definitions. The other is courtesy of Halakhic law, which states one must have a Jewish mother to be a Jew oneself, in a gross attempt to preserve a blue blood purity not dissimilar to white supremacist desires.
MachineGames denied us deeper discussions of this definition, however. When they decided to quash the rumors once and for all by explicitly stating Blazko is canonically Jewish – whatever that means – they did so by revealing his mother is Jewish in The New Colossus’ prologue, deferring to the definition most likely to sway non-believers. And it worked.
While the developers should be commended for providing perhaps the only positive Jewish role model in gaming, their decision to dissolve the “ambiguity” of his Jewishness through racial laws was a cop out to definitions we should outgrow. Would we still consider Blazkowicz Jewish had his mother converted from Catholicism? What if she were a gentile and his father a Jew? Would Set Roth’s opinion sway us? Or Hitler’s? Who does the Wolfenstein franchise define as canonically Jewish?
Before the developers answered the Blackowicz question with Halakhic law, the main challenge to B.J.’s heritage was his perfect white body. Blonde Hitler Youth hair, blue eyes, square jaw, subtle Texas drawl (ace acting Bloom), and hulking physique aren’t just incompatible with Jewish stereotypes, they’re antithetically Aryan. Combine that with an all-American (read: not-Jewish) heartland upbringing and Blazko seems every bit the Nazi superman ideal deconstructed to ironically bash the Reich. The term “Aryan Jew” is problematic, we reflexively reject it, and so we reflexively reject the blonde-haired Blazkowicz as a Jew. But the cat’s out of the bag, and our definitions need to change.
The subversive inversion of the white dudebro ubermensch power fantasy in Wolfenstein works because of Blazkowicz’s Jewishness, not in absence of it. He embodies something our racist definitions refuse as an enigma, both ubermensch and untermensch, though firmly in the camp of the drowned and the saved.
How did we get stuck with these racist definitions? All stereotypes are based in some historical curio then twisted into abomination, but they don’t propagate if challenged with more diverse representation.
Videogame casts are more diverse than ever, but characters themselves are often stereotypical or superficial. This is as true of Jewish characters as any other. Interesting stories are being told, but they’re all in the same stereotypical vein. We’ve seen nuanced examples of the Ashkenazi-American experience, but that’s about it.
The only game that really hangs its hat on obvious Jewish themes is indie adventure game developer Wadjet Eye Games’ 2006 breakout premier, The Shivah. By Jewish developer Dave Gilbert’s admission, the game, like its creator, isn’t particularly religious, despite starring a rabbi called Russell Stone. It is however very much about Jewish identity, with the drama unfolding as a result of the protagonist kicking out a member of his congregation, Jack Lauder, for asking him to officiate his marriage to a non-Jewish woman.
“Nothing is worse than when Jews turn their backs on one another,” Stone tells Lauder, demonstrating his Halakhic definition of Judaism. He views Lauder as a race traitor for marrying an Indian goy, who he believes is genetically incapable of raising a Jewish household.
The rabbinical protagonist himself doesn’t fit the stereotype well. To the unordained, Russell Stone doesn’t sound like a rabbi’s name, and his voice doesn’t sound right either, especially in comparison to his nemesis, the rich and powerful Rabbi Amos Zelig. (As if to underline the insignificance of names, Stone is voiced by Abe Goldfarb and Zelig by Joe Rodriguez).
Stone sees rejecting interfaith marriage as a preservation of the Jewish people, despite this lack of “concessions” as Rabbi Zelig puts it, driving the Lauders from his congregation and to their doom in Zelig’s welcoming arms.
When one rabbi and then another betray him years apart, Lauder challenges them both with the same indictment: “You call yourself a Jew?” Lauder’s Jewish identity isn’t based on Talmudic dogma or mother’s blood, but the moral underpinnings the religion aspires to. That’s a far nobler definition than the racial science of popular culture.
A month after The Shivah’s premier, a game trailer debuted showing a man in an underwater city trying to kill a little girl with a wrench before taking a drill to the gut. Nothing in Bioshock’s marketing would suggest the 2007 game would feature the most ambitious Jewish cast in gaming history. And on release, no one seemed to notice nearly every main character in the game was Jewish, perhaps enraptured instead by the game’s unique setting and commentary on player agency.
It wasn’t until 2015 that Bioshock’s top-billed developer and writer Ken Levine articulated to games journalist and fellow Jew, Michael Futter, what exactly makes the Jews of Rapture so plausible.
Levine is from one of America’s great historic Jewish neighborhoods, Flushing, Queens, and his Jewish characters reflect a lived experience. I don’t know if you could describe a game as grimly fantastical as Bioshock as being in the social realist tradition, but all of Levine’s characters are believable products of their environments.
Judaism doesn’t define any of these characters, but it does inform the experiences that molded them into the people they are. And that’s not just a good way to write Jewish characters, that’s a good way to write any character.
Andrew Ryan’s Rapture and its foundational “Great Chain” Objectivist ideology aren’t merely reactions of an American individualist against what he saw as the “parasites” of FDR’s New Deal, but the internalizations of a terrified bourgeois shtetl Jew of the Pale who survived Tsarist and Soviet pogroms. It is no accident the early life of Ryan mimics that of his anagrammatical and philosophical inspiration, Ayn Rand.
Bioshock’s other Jews are similarly products of Jewish identity, and even rejections of it. The gruesome Little Sister experiments of Ryan’s foil and fellow Belarusian Jew, Brigid Tenenbaum, are narratively justified by her time as the wunderkinder of Auschwitz’s Dr. Mengele, and Levine suggests avant garde plastic surgeon Dr. Steinman’s aesthetic ideals would be spurned by surface Jews’ reverence for the body as a temple.
“Tenenbaum’s a Jew. Tenenbaum’s a highly functioning autistic. Those are instrumental in getting her to that place, but a different autistic Jew wouldn’t have ended up there, because there is something about her and what she wants – her absolute adoration of science – to the point where she fails to see every other thing,” Levine told Sutter.
As comparatively grounded as Bioshock’s Jews are, they’re still of the archetypal white variety, and comfortably fit within the diasporic stereotypes constituting most people’s definitions of Jews: Eastern European refugees, Holocaust survivors, businessmen, doctors, New Yorkers. There’s not a half-breed Texan ubermensch among them.
As much as all the characters discussed here have contributed to nuanced portrayals of Jewish identity in games, at the end of the day they’re all still white American Jews. Judaism is a vast ethnoreligious tapestry, but so far the only notable challenge to the stereotype is a Jew that’s even whiter than most stereotypes.
There’s no adventure game following a Mizrahi mother trying to track down her supposedly deceased son she believes kidnapped by Ashkenazi extremists in the early years of the State of Israel. No stealthy building sim of Kaifeng Jews illegally reconstructing their traditions under the eye of the Chinese Communist Party. There’s fertile ground to explore in the experiences of Crypto-Jews, Ethiopian Jews, gay Jews, atheist Jews, anti-Zionist Jews or even fascist Jews.
As Levine told Sutter, “throw 10 Jews in a bucket and you’ll find 10 different people.”
16/05/2018 at 19:11 Spuzzell says:
TBH there aren’t many examples of lead characters openly being members of any religion.
Its perfectly possible we’ve all played as lots of Jewish protagonists.
16/05/2018 at 19:18 latedave says:
I would agree, unless you count the census on Jedi of course… I’m really struggling for a mainstream game that bought it up, Assassins Creed I guess?
16/05/2018 at 19:24 podbaydoors says:
Fair point. Doomguy, for example, is a Scientologist. They’re also a genderfluid pansexual. It just doesn’t come up much.
16/05/2018 at 20:27 Inkano says:
Going by pre-bethesda canon, he still would be at least of some polish-jewish descent since BJ were his ancestor.
16/05/2018 at 19:19 Grizzly says:
Guilty as charged. So thanks :) – looks like I have some reading to do.
16/05/2018 at 19:48 Bing_oh says:
But isn’t that exactly what is being asked for?
I mean, the author is complaining about the lack of diversity in the portrayal of a specific group of people. If the portrayal is so good that you see the characters as individuals and not just as a stereotypical member of a group, isn’t that exactly the POINT of diversity…to see people as individuals instead of seeing them as black, white oriental, Hispanic, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, gay, straight, etc, etc, ad nauseam?
Quite frankly, I wonder if there’s much purpose to defining a characters’ background in most games. BJ’s Jewish heritage makes sense, because he’s fighting the antithesis of Jews…Nazis. But, would it make a difference if Doom Guy was Muslim? If 47 was gay? If Geralt was black? Probably not. If it makes a different in motivation or story, that’s great. Otherwise, leave it alone.
16/05/2018 at 20:36 Carcer says:
By and large though the important thing is representation. You are talking about avoiding stereotyping, which is good; stereotypes are usually harmful. That shouldn’t be at the expense of avoiding representation; it’s important that people get good role models who have traits they share, and generally that through media we get exposed to people who are not like us, so we can understand them better and learn to see them as individual people and shed the stereotypes. You can only really challenge stereotypes by showing people who explicitly do not conform to them.
16/05/2018 at 20:43 MiniMatt says:
I kinda disagree. A person’s religion, or humanistic agosticism, their sexuality, their skin colour impacts their motivations and their story. If you’re to write good characters you can’t just “not see” their religion/race/gender/sexuality, you’d miss vital parts of them.
As Carcer notes, leave the stereotypes out for sure, but if we leave out the attributes that inform those stereotypes then we begin to lose some essential parts of characters.
16/05/2018 at 20:47 ribby says:
Why would your skin colour effect your motivations?
16/05/2018 at 20:58 MiniMatt says:
Because it affects your life experience. And your motivations are a product of your life experience.
It shouldn’t affect your life experience, but to pretend it doesn’t won’t help one write realistic characters.
16/05/2018 at 21:13 MiniMatt says:
To put it another way – is James Bond black? Or gay? Or a woman?
It’s absolutely time to write James Bond as black, or gay, or a woman, but write the character as that. To plonk anyone other than a straight white bloke into the existing films, writing unchanged, wouldn’t make for a race/gender/sexuality blind script – it’d make for an oddly clunky script.
16/05/2018 at 20:58 klops says:
I agree 100%. But still the main point of the article was this: “Judaism is a vast ethnoreligious tapestry, but so far the only notable challenge to the stereotype is a Jew that’s even whiter than most stereotypes.” That is a very good point and I agree with that as well.
Then again, Judaism is a religion that covers around 0.2% of the world’s population. There are more Sikhs than Jewish people. How wide a picture should the media cover of a very minor group? How are the 15 million (there’s around the same amount of Jewish people) Senegalians, most likely very diverse group of people, depicted in games? How is Orthodox Christianity (~250 million) with its wide range of different followers depicted in games? And yeah, of course the role and impact of Judaism in Western culture is much, much bigger than the role of Sikhism, for example.
I don’t know or don’t have a big opinion on this, but I surely would enjoy a wider coverage on “everything”. The article put me thinking. And rambling. Great article, thanks!
16/05/2018 at 21:54 Grizzly says:
I disagree – in this particular case, Ken Levine wrote these characters with a particular backstory which is in part formed by them being Jewish (and as such, their experiences with anti-Semitism) which puts them in a light I hadn’t considered before.
And I like that sorta thing, so I went ahead and read the interviews.
16/05/2018 at 19:36 fuggles says:
People really couldn’t fathom it from his name?! Geez. If you can’t suss that, I can only assume you are still giggling at him being called BJ.
16/05/2018 at 19:52 Mr. Unpleasant says:
Blazkowicz isn’t a Jewish name. Imho it’s not even a Polish name.
16/05/2018 at 20:17 Carcer says:
Personally, all I got from “Blazkowicz” is “sounds Polish, or at least from the Eastern side of Europe”. I’ve not had the cultural exposure to Judaism to be able to recognise anything besides a quite limited selection of very blatant signs. I don’t think that’s a problem – it doesn’t seem like a particularly important skill to have. If someone’s ancestry or religion is relevant for whatever reason, I assume they’ll tell me.
16/05/2018 at 20:24 Inkano says:
Can someone actually explain this to me? He got his name from his non-jewish father and it is pretty much as Slavic-sounding as you can get.
16/05/2018 at 21:16 klops says:
If I met a person of my nationality with a -wicz ending in last name, I would assume her/him to be Jewish. I’d be very, very likely to assume right. It’s completely different from the more common last names here, and there is a notable minority of Jewish people with names like that. There isn’t any other notable minority in our country who have names like that.
If I met a *-wicz in a part of world that had lots of *-wiczs, I wouldn’t assume anything.
16/05/2018 at 21:32 Inkano says:
Yea it’s kinda common thing in Ukraine (and with it in many other post-soviet countries), stereotype is kinda different with having more jewish roots, like Rabinowicz being derived from “Rabi”, with “-icz” slapped onto it. Kinda assumed that practise came from some other slavic (or maybe even germanic) culture where those kind of names are common.
Oh yea, there’s also a thing with patronymic names having kinda similar “-ich” to them.
16/05/2018 at 19:43 Dewal says:
“…at the end of the day they’re all still white American Jews.”
And so are the developers?
It was an interesting read but the answer to the last paragraphs seems evident to me.
It’s the same answer to “Why is the hero always american, even when it happens in foreign countries ?”. An author often write for himself and for the people “close” to him, instinctively. And it would be wrong to ask him to write for others and could lead to others dilemmas (cultural appropriation & all).
Americans make movies about americans, french about french and chinese about chinese (I’ve never see someone complain that Kung-fu movies have too few black people in it) and that’s normal.
There’s exceptions of course and that’s great but we can’t ask it to be the rule.
In my eyes, what’s most important is that nobody is kept from creating stuff and the demographics will do the rest. As more and more people of different races (and gender) gain access to the production of movies, games (& all), we see more and more diversity in them. And maybe, one day, we’ll see someone that really, really want to write about a gay fascist ethopian jew and we’ll both cheer about it !
16/05/2018 at 22:02 Graham Smith says:
The New Order and The New Colossus were made by MachineGames. From Wikipedia: “MachineGames Sweden AB is a Swedish video game developer based in Uppsala, Sweden. It was founded in 2009 by Jens Matthies, Jerk Gustafsson, Fredrik Ljungdahl, Jim Kjellin, Kjell Emanuelsson, Michael Wynne and Magnus Högdahl…”.
16/05/2018 at 19:53 tidus89 says:
OMG he said jew! That’s strictly forbidden in my Country (Germany). They had to completely change all the characters in the game, so that there is no hint to jewish culture or history. The government don’t like jews that beat off Nazis to be the heroes in their video games.
16/05/2018 at 20:50 N'Al says:
What the fuck are you talking about?
16/05/2018 at 20:59 Carcer says:
The German version of Wolfenstein: TNO was heavily altered, in both the legally required way (no swastikas/nazi iconography) and in not-legally-required ways. I understand it is rewritten so it does not actually have any explicit references to Jews. It’s dumb, but publishers tend to get so terrified of the German media authorities finding exception with their work that they go way overboard in the other direction. (German law doesn’t hold that videogames can be “art”, so they cannot benefit from the laws that are meant to protect freedom of artistic expression.)
16/05/2018 at 21:08 N'Al says:
I get that, and the government legislation is dumb, no doubt. Nowhere near as dumb as claiming the game had to be changed to remove all traces of Jewish culture or history, though.
16/05/2018 at 21:49 Grizzly says:
link to youtu.be
The changes don’t appear to be as extensive as you say here.
16/05/2018 at 20:18 MiniMatt says:
Commissioning this sort of article, the sort that makes me think, the sort I’d never considered before, is exactly why I come to RPS and occasionally (mis)click on your ads.
Incidentally, UK peeps may be able to dig out on iPlayer a Radio 4 programme on the experience of Beta Israelis which was on a couple of days ago – can’t recall its name but guessing it shouldn’t be too hard a find with some googling.
16/05/2018 at 20:45 suibhne says:
This is a great piece, especially in the context of a gaming industry (or cultural field – let’s be generous) where any conversation about “representation” tends to motivate vitriol and defensiveness.
16/05/2018 at 20:49 Voidy says:
For a series built around the deconstruction of Aryan bodies, it’s taken a long time for players to take the hint that Wolfenstein’s ubermensch William Blazkowicz is Jewish.
citation needed
No, seriously. BJ is the face of one of the most iconic franchises in the history of gaming that has been going on for almost 40 years, and you think the players still have trouble figuring it out? The Wikipedia article (created in 2008) explicitly states that he is of Polish and Jewish origin, ffs. I’m not even mentioning his faux-Polish name and perfectly Aryan looks. These alone would have been a dead giveaway.
Similarly, it doesn’t take a lot of effort to surmise that Andrew Ryan’s prototype is Ayn Rand, a Jew of Russian origin. Sander Cohen? Brigid Tenenbaum? Never would have figured it out without your help.
All that aside, thank you for bringing up The Shivah. It sounds like it deserves more attention and I should probably get around to playing it.
16/05/2018 at 21:08 Inkano says:
Don’t tell me, you think it were created in 2008 exactly the same as it looks now and were never edited. Wikipedia article as it was in 2008 only says he’s “son of Polish immigrants”.
His name being “faux-polish” is just cuz his creators were americans, since even in new canon he got it from his polish father.
16/05/2018 at 22:01 Voidy says:
Inkano,
I stand corrected: Blazkowicz’s Jewish roots, although implicitly suggested, didn’t become canon until the reboot. Got a bit confused by Wikipedia’s version comparison system.
As far as I remember, I always thought BJ was a Jew (even though I’m not Jewish myself). I considered his faux-Polish name to be a slight tip-off, because throughout European history Jews have often been forced to change their given and/or family names to better blend in with the (often antisemitic) native population.
Additionally, a person of Jewish or Slavic origin being mistaken for a pure-blooded Aryan is a relatively common trope in the WWII spy fiction.
16/05/2018 at 21:22 LTK says:
Don’t you think you might be the exception? I don’t know much about Jews and Judaism, and I doubt most people who play Bioshock and Wolfenstein do. I knew about the parallels between Andrew Ryan and Ayn Rand – it’s pretty much impossible not to have heard about this, given all the coverage Bioshock has gotten over the years – but I didn’t know she was Jewish. I never gave any thought to the other characters’ names either. I have no background in ethnology, so I probably never would have found out if not for this article, so I think it’s really valuable. It’s exactly what I want to see on RPS.
16/05/2018 at 21:16 Scrofa says:
Joke’s on you, I can’t even buy any of the newer Wolfensteins here in Israel.
16/05/2018 at 21:18 DatonKallandor says:
People have known BJ was jewish for a decade though? Like that was the whole point? BJ was always everything the Nazis wanted physically, yet the very thing they hated most. The irony was always a key part of the character.
Are there people who also didn’t get the irony of the Nazis winning WW2 by stealing jewish technology in New Order?
16/05/2018 at 21:56 Inkano says:
Also, that’s what most of us want to be physically and if there’s any irony to that, we’re sure yet to find it.
Same thing about technology.
16/05/2018 at 21:29 Discalceate says:
I look forward to the game you are making about the Mizrahi mother, I’m not sure how a “stealth building sim” works (plenty of real world examples to base a “stealth drive the tank over the undesirable village sim”, odd it’s not been made) but if your adventure game is good, I might even look into that.