Overlordy: Turn 5

What are those two cocky Cromwells up to? Where’s the British infantry? Why did the Stuart stop? Yesterday’s turn posed more questions than it answered. Surely the fleecy fog of uncertainty currently blanketing Caent can’t survive another sixty seconds of battlefield developments.
(Overlordy is an open-to-all game of Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord in which German forces are orchestrated by commenters while British units are computer controlled. For a scenario outline and summaries of earlier turns, click here)
+5 seconds. The bakery-bound (?) Cromwells pause and reorientate. They’ve decided to machine gun the pillbox crew cowering in the woods near the blazing sanatorium.
+7 seconds. For a few moments a Churchill VII is visible on the beach. It appears to be stationary.
+15 seconds. Having completed his roll-up (?) dealt with the wasp up his sleeve (?) answered – with the help of a beer bottle – the call of nature (?) the Stuart driver resumes his duties. With a lurch the M3A3 continues northward down the lane.
+35 seconds. Wodtke, his breath held and his Kar98K as rock-steady as one of the gargoyles adorning his eyrie, fires. Instantly, the Stuart TC disappears from view and every gaping hatch on the Allied AFV slams shut.
+46 seconds. Still moving, the Stuart is briefly spotted by our PSW as it speeds towards the mill (a journey almost disrupted by the manoeuvring halftrack).
+53 seconds. A yank on its starboard steering lever guides the British light tank into a secluded spot between the house and pine clump at m and n19. The advance strikes the German flag over the church VL and, for the first time, nudges the British score (45%) above our own (36%).
+60 seconds. Hallo Herr Hetzer! While it’s no Tiger or Panther, the squat, cunningly faceted tank destroyer that has just entered the map at i32 should be incredibly useful in the turns to come.
The situation at the end of turn 5:
Over at the mill the LMG team continues to bimble and test patience, and the HT, in its efforts to avoid the PSW, has got itself in a frightful pickle (that purple line is an AI-created reverse line!)
At the bakery only the Pak 38 is still moving, and there’s still no sign of enemy infantry in west wood.
Though the pioneers at the hotel are close enough to the Stuart to chew its exhaust fumes and hear its turret motor whirring, no-one can actually see the armoured interloper at present.
16/05/2018 at 09:05 Tim Stone says:
Turn 6 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 10 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Pak 38 AT gun (g21)
*Sniper (m22)
*PSW 234/1 armoured car (r24)
*Sd.Kfz. 251 halftrack (q24)
*Rifle platoon – 3 squads + 1 HQ (circa bakery, f21, see pics)
*LMG team (r24)
*Pioneer platoon – 2 squads + HQ (circa hotel, k21, see pics)
*Flamethrower team (g22, hiding)
*Mortar spotter (k21, upstairs, hiding)
*Hetzer – 16HE 23AP 2S (i32)
16/05/2018 at 11:32 emily riposte says:
Pioneers to ambush somewhere in the vicinity of L20. if you can find a spot that the southern squad can target past the smoke, go for that, but if not, just the northern squad is fine. Everybody hide. (Yes, I know it looks like the stuart wants to head straight north, but we’ve seen how much the allied commander likes to stick to his plans.)
16/05/2018 at 11:54 Crimson_Pig says:
Sniper (Wodtke) to hide from the Stuart. Just to minimize the risk of being seen.
16/05/2018 at 12:01 MajorFordson says:
*If* the Pak can get to the corner of the bocage immediately in front of it, then set up ready to fire in an arc facing towards the Stuart could it please do that. It will then hopefully at least have a bit of a view to intercept anything else as it trundles upwards (north?) on the right (east?) of the map. (Wait, if this is overlord then surely north is south!)
I fear there’s been way too much dallying, it really ought to be up near the farm where it has a broader field of view “south” but then again I look at firing arcs of support weapons as a CoH player…
Whoever orders other weapons of importance and range (The Hetzer?) please remember line of sight and being ready to take the first shot is more important than manoeuvring…
16/05/2018 at 09:13 latedave says:
Hetzer to move along the road and hug the side of the building at j24 please. Not sure where that Stuart will be!
16/05/2018 at 09:13 heretic says:
How long is that smoke near the hotel likely to go on for? Is it covering the Pak from the Stuart?
I’m a little worried that the smoke will clear up while the Pak is still trying to get into position and the Stuart will light it up.
Instant demotion for that HT driver… -_-
16/05/2018 at 09:21 Tim Stone says:
Difficult questions to answer, but I’d say your worst-case scenario is worth worrying about.
16/05/2018 at 11:38 emily riposte says:
I’m willing to bet on the gun being able to get into position without being spotted. Even if the smoke clears up, it looks like there’s a full square of heavy woods in the way, and the stuart is at least buttoned and possibly missing the tank commander.
16/05/2018 at 09:31 Cederic says:
Thank you Tim.
I’m fascinated that the PSW armoured car is where half track’s been hiding. The half track looks like it wants to reverse towards the enemy tank. The LMG team have stopped for a picnic. I can’t see any survivors of this battle also surviving the subsequent court martial.
The good news is that the PSW isn’t in a bad spot, the LMG team can progress relatively unimpeded and the HT crew will probably survive their idiocy. Probably.
No orders from me yet, I’ll go and make celebratory coffee to welcome Herr Hetzer.
16/05/2018 at 09:52 Landiss says:
At that speed, LMG team is going to be killed by the paratroopers before it reaches the mill, even if they join the battle 10 turns from now. Seriously, what’s happening? The LMG team is as slow as the PaK.
16/05/2018 at 10:15 Tim Stone says:
I probably shouldn’t have routed them through the bocage. Now they are in the open they should pick up the pace. If unchallenged, expect them to reach the ground floor of the mill by the end of the next turn.
16/05/2018 at 10:44 Landiss says:
I thought the sniper was in the church tower. Was it intentional that he is not or the tower is off limits in the game?
16/05/2018 at 10:57 dethtoll says:
While I would love to play this it’s probably a bit too grognardy for me. But that being said, the other week I decided to catalog all the WW2 games released between 1998 and 2007 (which would be roughly the period that people thought there were “too many WW2 games,” which really means “too many WW2 FPSes”) and while there is a surprising number of WW2 games released in that period, the vast majority of them are either sims or strategy or both. The FPS genre, in comparison, is a wasteland.
Arguably, the real problem is there were too many Medal of Honor games. Not all of them were good.
16/05/2018 at 11:24 JB says:
I would like someone to give the MG team a swift kick up the fundament and get them where they’ve been ordered to go, that is all. (Preferably a metaphorical kick, and not a high-powered rifle type one from a Tommy rifle)
16/05/2018 at 11:27 Crimson_Pig says:
Since I really don’t know how this game works, I’m just going to ask some questions. I dare not give any orders.
Can the Stuart shoot our sniper from that position? If it can, will it? Should the sniper move away from the church?
16/05/2018 at 11:38 Tim Stone says:
The Stuart hasn’t noticed the sniper yet, but if it lingers in that spot it may eventually (He’s only 60m away). Wodtke could hide or crawl deeper into the room to minimise the risk.
16/05/2018 at 11:44 Copperbottom says:
So that HT looks like it’s about to get messed up by the Stuart, but it doesn’t have much room to maneuver… Do you think there will be enough space to squeeze between the PSW and LMG team? Parking it on the East side of that building might be better than wandering into a firing arc, but given the pathing difficulties is it even feasible?
16/05/2018 at 12:00 Tim Stone says:
Now the PSW is out of the way, the HT shouldn’t have any trouble reaching positions close to the mill or the nearby house. I imagine it could reach r23 by the end of turn 6.