S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development, but not due until 2021

Good news for fans of uncompromisingly bleak and incomparably atmospheric Eastern European sandbox shooters: an official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. sequel is on the way, original devs GSC Game World have confirmed.
The less-good news is that we’re all going to have to continue playing mods for the original games for a while yet. According to the announcement, the game isn’t due until 2021. And for those itching to pass the time with the similarly-themed Metro Exodus, that’s slipped to next year, according to a THQ financial report.
As for S.T.A.L.K.E.R, we don’t have much to go on just yet. There’s a rather minimalist teaser website, plus a short confirmation from original studio GSC Game World on Facebook. Whether this means the legendary sandbox shooter series is really back on track remains to be seen.
We first heard rumblings of an official sequel being in the works way back in 2010, with plans for the game to launch in 2012. Like all good plans, it imploded horribly, along with the studio. The company reconstituted themselves in late 2014, but they’ve been fairly quiet ever since. We did at least get a remade Cossacks game out of them, but historical strategy isn’t really what we’re here for, is it?
Quite how much of their original 2010 plans for the game have survived is unknown, as is how many of original developers are working on the project, but given that GSC have managed to deliver three separate packages of thematically thrilling radioactive hellscape, let’s hope they’re well-placed to pull off a fourth. While the number of imitators is steadily growing (such as the mostly arena-shooter focused Survarium recently adding co-op missions, and the less supernatural Escape From Tarkov on the horizon), there’s really only one S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
In the meantime, those wanting to take a trip down horribly haunted and intensely murderous memory lane might want to check out S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Call of Chernobyl, a fan-assembled standalone sandbox containing almost all the environments from all three main-line games in the series to date, plus a few new bits. If nothing else, it’s a nice way to while away a weekend, hiding from screaming mutants in the night. What would you even call that? Horror-tourism? Either way, it’s fun.
16/05/2018 at 11:11 Don Reba says:
Good to see them being more realistic about dates. Although, you can be sure they won’t make the one, either.
16/05/2018 at 11:16 DuncUK says:
I’m cautiously optimistic for this… 2021 is a long way away and I still remember the development hell and severe delays of the original game. Not to mention that most of the stalker devs left to start Survarium and that the guy that own the IP seems to be an erratic control freak. So many things could derail this game.
Assuming it gets made, I hope that it sticks to its roots and doesn’t get bogged down with crafting mechanics or RPG elements. I loved the way the originals gated progression by slowly yielding better weapons and ammo – even if you found an excellent sniper rifle early game, without a steady trickle of ammo for it it was useless.
I also hope they keep the faction mechanics and tracking of every AI character in the game. I love the immersion of repeatedly meeting the same wandering bands of NPCs in different areas still yielding weapons I saw them loot from dead foes, as opposed to some AI director spawning and despawning stuff at the periphery. I want to feel incidental in a hostile world and not like I’m starring in the Truman show.
16/05/2018 at 11:23 Chiron says:
I want to feel incidental in a hostile world and not like I’m starring in the Truman show.
From Morrowind to Fallout: NV thats always been the biggest reason I bounce off open world games.
The increasing reliance on crafting and having to have your character “eat” is also another one, urgh.
16/05/2018 at 11:37 BlankedyBlank says:
Well, looks like they’ve got all of their directory permissions set properly so there’s no further sleuthing that can be done that way (nor are there tasty titbits in the source).
This is kind of neat, though: link to static.stalker-online.com