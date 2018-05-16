Star Wars: Battlefront 2’s Solo Season kicks off today

There’s a new Star Wars film on the horizon, so that means it’s time for fully-armed and cross-promotional battlestations. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (now freed from microtransaction hell) is well-positioned to capitalise on this, and is rolling out its first wave of Han Solo themed content today. This includes a new close-combat map set in Jabba’s Palace, some Return of The Jedi-themed alternate skins and a 2v2 Heroes vs Villains arena combat mode.
Credit where credit’s due; it’d be missing a beat if the ‘Solo’ season for the game was exclusively focused on multiplayer content. Fortunately for people who only take orders from just one person, DICE added Starfighter battles to the single-player/co-op arcade mode.
The Jabba’s Palace map looks a little claustrophobic for my tastes (I much prefer my Battlefront 2 fights messy, open and punctuated with vehicular violence), but it is an impressive showcase of DICE’s mapping talents, and looks impressively accurate to the film, right down to the chill-out room under the throne-room for rowdy house-guests to unwind in.
With the new playmode – Hero Showdown – being exclusively focused on hero characters, it’s no surprise that a large chunk of the update patch notes revolve around hero balance tweaks. Lightsaber characters as a whole have seen some alterations, including closing off some exploits that made jumping attacks more useful than they should be. Leia’s overcharged pistol alt-fire was also heavily nerfed, reducing both its damage and halving its blast radius.
As for the Starfighter Arcade mode, sadly it’s not quite as elegantly implemented as the current hand-crafted Arcade stages, but you can now use the Custom Arcade playmode to play on space combat maps with a variety of hero-class ships. A good way to practice flying, at the very least, and getting a feel for when you’re meant to use missiles, countermeasures and all those fancy space-toys. It’s no X-Wing, but perhaps it’s a passable enough substitute for Rogue Squadron for the time being.
Presumably the latter half of the Solo ‘season’ will be rolling out after the release of the film, so as not to spoil any of its locations. I’m hoping for a map set aboard the twisty, turny rollercoaster-like armoured train featured in the Solo trailer, but I’ll happily settle for anywhere that gives me a chance to shoot at Alden Ehrenreich. I’m still unconvinced that he somehow managed to grow up to be Harrison Ford.
This is the correct version of the trailer, right?
16/05/2018 at 13:04 MaxMcG says:
Honestly, EA and this game in particular are so thoroughly disgraced at this point, my suspicious mind is wondering why this is even being reported at RPS.
16/05/2018 at 13:28 Ghostwise says:
Because Alice O’Connor is secretly Beyoncé, and RPS is an Illuminati front of international vegan banking.
16/05/2018 at 13:36 Dominic Tarason says:
You’re right, we shouldn’t report on any EA games. And definitely not acknowledge when companies make major changes to un-bork games that were previously borked by bad decisions. That might give them ideas, like ‘actually doing the right thing is good’.
16/05/2018 at 13:51 Sandepande says:
Quite!
Though EA has been doing a bunch of questionable-seeming management decisions for years, and thus not allowed to look good…
16/05/2018 at 14:34 aircool says:
Unfortunately, the Loot Box fiasco covered up the fact that the game isn’t really fun to play. It’s quite horribly imbalanced with heroes and special units dominating the game, which sort of snowballs into a very strong team giving a very weak team an utter pasting.
The original Battlefront reboot is actually a better game, and even Walker Assault (the only real objective based mode for large teams) is better than BF2’s Galactic Assault.
16/05/2018 at 16:30 Sandepande says:
Never played any of them, but maybe they’ll get it right again in BF3.
16/05/2018 at 13:37 ColonelFailure says:
Because it’s news about a game that, as much as many would like to think otherwise, has plenty of players and quite a lot of interest?
16/05/2018 at 13:59 MaxMcG says:
..which is exactly what an EA infiltrator would say.
Exhibit A: Nowhere are the words “star trek” even mentioned.
Q.E.D.
16/05/2018 at 16:15 mitrovarr says:
“Solo season”? So the game’s down to just one player left, huh?
16/05/2018 at 16:27 sosolidshoe says:
Woah, careful now fellow later commenters, you might cut yourself on all the edges around here.
The game is fun enough with the new progression system and lootbox garbo gone away – the remaining cosmetic stuff is significantly more generous than Overwatch and if the internet is to be believed Overwatch lootboxes are fine “because it’s just cosmetic”, so BF2’s must be even better.
This half of the Solo update though: meh. I don’t care about alt outfits for heroes, I don’t care about starfighter stuff, and I don’t like the hero or TDM modes that you can play the new map on. Call me when there’s a Galactic Assault/Strike map on Mimban where the Imperials get the cool new version of non-Stromtrooper Imperial Army gear.
16/05/2018 at 16:59 Phrastus says:
Let’s see if the second half of this update has any solo (Solo) storyline missions. I wouldn’t mind playing the game for its single player bits, but it’d be nice to know that the campaign isn’t completely forgotten before slapping some cash down.