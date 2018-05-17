Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has battle royale, no campaign

Battle royale is indeed coming to CoD in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, as had been rumoured, throwing together characters, weapons, and locations from across all the Blops – including the Zombies modes – in one big last-man-standing rumble. Activision today held their big reveal-o-rama event for this year’s face-shooter, see, blabbing all sorts of details. They also confirmed the rumour that Cod Blops 4 won’t have a traditional CoD story campaign. While it does have a few missions sprinkled around, the focus is on multiplayer, and I’m quite curious about how this will turn out. One unsurprising change: this time it’ll run on Blizzard’s Battle.net, not Steam.
We… have a lot to get through here. SO! Officially, the bulk of Cod Blops 4 is set between Blops 2 and 3 – the future, but not the superfancy future. Expect warfights with wingsuits, grappling hook guns, deployable barricades, and at least one honking great storeys-high clanking robot. Character classes, named ‘Specialists’, are back again, this time with more unique gadgets. Each specialist will have their own little solo mission introducing them and their abilities but yeah, don’t expect a campaign.
The unconfirmed rumour that first blarbed about Blops 4 having battle royale but no traditional campaign said that it was because it wouldn’t be ready in time, so it got dropped. Activision spin the change a little more positively than that, saying story is sown all across the multiplayer. But I suppose multiplayer is the big driving force behind CoD these days, not the campaigns for schmoes like me who wait a few years to buy the game on sale because they don’t care about MP CoD.
It sounds like developers Treyarch have tinkered with CoD’s gnarled gameguts this year. Weapons have predictive recoil patterns that players can supposedly learn and master. Healing is no longer automatic, now done by pressing a button to jab your arm with a magic gadget. One of the Specialists has a magical healing gun and all. Weapons get a special “Operator Mod” attachment slot to give ’em new abilities, such as adding a blurry suppression effect to a machine gun. And the cybersuit wallrunning and thrust jumping will not return in this Blops.
This being the year 2018, of course Blops 4 has a battle royale mode. Named ‘Blackout’, it’ll throw a load of players into a big map to scrap by land, sea, and air. They didn’t state the playercount and precise map size, but do say it’s “1500 times bigger than Nuketown” as if Nuketown has become an internationally-recognised unit of measurement like the elephant or football pitch.
I’m actually quite interested in Blackout. Most battle royale shooters have shonky gunplay and bad-feeling movement but CoD is honed as heck. I’d expect something arcadier than Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds but not quite as silly as Fortnite Battle Royale?
Moving on to Zombies! This year’s version of the cooperative monster-mashing mode is a curious one, officially separate from previous Zombos as it jaunts across history in a new world. Hey, wanna stab zombies in a Roman gladiatorial arena?
Or aboard the Titanic?
Or… wherever it is these warmen are standing?
As for the PC version specifically, Beenox are helping Treyarch with that. Expect bits including dedicated servers, options to fiddle with, an uncapped framerate, customisable controls, a left-handed control scheme preset, and support for 4K HDR ultrawide monitors. And it’ll be exclusive to Blizzard’s Battle.net client, after years of CoD running through Steam.
The switch to Battle.net isn’t surprising, after Activision took it beyond Blizzard’s games by releasing Destiny 2 through it on PC. Steam takes a cut of all sales and I imagine that Activision would rather have that cut for themselves. The Battle.net client is worse than Steam in many ways but hey, you wanna Blop, you gotta get onboard.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 is due on October 12th, priced at £50 on Battle.net.
God I don’t even know what these trailers are for any more. Judging by the thumbnail, this is the World Exclusive Shout Reveal Trailer.
If you want the full scoop and even more things to watch, you can see the full archived event livestream on Twitch.
17/05/2018 at 19:47 Hoot says:
So pleased I got off this train after the original Modern Warfare. If I’m gonna waste my time and money gaming, I might as well waste it playing different games instead of forking out for the same game year in, year out.
When will it die? Surely the effort of the devs could be better put toward giving us a new, original game?
17/05/2018 at 19:59 HiroTheProtagonist says:
>Call of Duty game
>new or original
The whole series was a “me too” against EA’s Medal of Honor series. Not only that, but what’s left for Call of Duty to cover? Treyarch has done WW2, Vietnam, the Cold War, semi-futurist warfare, futurist warfare and zombies; there’s not much left to go on unless they try Call of Duty: Trench Warfare or make a Kart racing game.
17/05/2018 at 19:55 Antongranis says:
Shame about the lack of campaign. I really liked the infinite warfare one. Black ops was good too.
17/05/2018 at 20:00 Avus says:
I like how AAA developer help me to save $$. That is $80CAD (not including DLC) I will save.
EA saved me the most… Thanks
17/05/2018 at 20:08 Imperialist says:
I think some odd defining pop-culture evolution occured slowly starting in 2010, a sort of rose-tinted 80s renaissance occured, and suddenly entertainment was flooded with weird schlocky nonsense that even back then would be regarded as dumb. COD used to be about “serious dudes, taking down terrorists and warlords n shit” and then somehow, suddenly, FIGHTING ZOMBIES ON THE TITANIC, and a version of Ancient Rome that looks so apocryphal it may as well be out of any fantasy book rather than even being slightly historically inspired. Like, i get schlock, but we are entering a new realm of mental decay and utter nonsense at this point. Just let it die.
17/05/2018 at 20:11 Ham Solo says:
Don’t care, let all the 12 year olds have fun with this. It’s not like their parents will stop buying them the annual CoD shitshow anytime soon.
17/05/2018 at 21:05 VN1X says:
I’m 30 and I just pre-ordered this as I loved BLOPS3. :(
17/05/2018 at 21:15 Hoot says:
Get out more.
Or, you know, play games that aren’t trash.
17/05/2018 at 21:26 DodoSandvich says:
Never. Ever. Preorder.
No exceptions.
17/05/2018 at 21:49 brucethemoose says:
Yeah. It’s not like digital game stores ever run out of stock, and every pre-order bonus I’ve seen is useless.
The only justification I can think of is to help an indie dev eat. But Activision-Blizzard has plenty of money… There’s just no benefit to pre-ordering here.
17/05/2018 at 20:13 Drib says:
Aren’t these games usually aimed at military hardware fetishists? This seems like a pretty big diversion from that crowd.
17/05/2018 at 21:52 brucethemoose says:
Are you thinking of ARMA?
COD is… Well, it defined the whole generic military shooter genre. It’s very arcadey, despite what the marketing would lead you to believe. Military enthusiasts go for the hardcore simulator type games, and COD is not one of those.
17/05/2018 at 20:18 Antongranis says:
Bloody hell, there is alot of negativity here. I get not being interested in such and such game, but Cod in particular seems to be getting so much hate from people who dosent play the game. There are many games i dont like or lack any interest in, but you wont find me posting about and discussing them people do with cod. What gives?
17/05/2018 at 20:56 Nokturnal says:
I can’t speak for everyone, but for me I think it’s a case of CoD being a prime example of a franchise starting off well, building a good reputation with a strong fanbase, and then suddenly and aggressively slipping into making a game that appeals to an immature audience (either mentally or genuinely younger people). With its nonsensical acrobatic gameplay, over the top kill streak crap and so on, it’s fallen a long way from what was once considered one of the great PC franchises.
While I may be able to just not play it, ignore videos and news about it etc.. the fact is the game still gets bought by people(‘s mothers) and this convinces the shareholders that this shit is what they should be pushing the devs to make.
Which means those who do appreciate a well made arcadey FPS shooter, miss out.
So as people are not able to ‘vote’ with their wallet and simply not buy it, some choose to voice their disagreement with the path the franchise has taken whenever the next game appears (at least once a year).
It might not change anything, but a little rant helps sometimes….
17/05/2018 at 21:04 dontnormally says:
It creates an inescapable gravity well into which potential similar games fall, making a whole category of shooters more-or-less impossible to make (financially) successfully.
17/05/2018 at 21:44 Antongranis says:
Exept that is not the case? There are plenty of other shooters that are very diffrent. And people are practily insutling others for liking a game? That; if anything, is imature.
17/05/2018 at 21:55 brucethemoose says:
I (mostly) agree.
But playing devil’s advocate: COD has this critical mass where it takes up a huge chunk of the gaming market. One could argue that it sets industry trends, so even if you don’t play it, the dev’s bad habits will rub off on future games you do play.
Yes, it’s just one game, but it’s one game with ALOT of marketshare.
17/05/2018 at 20:26 kins.akd says:
It’s like:
“We’d like to make a game about-
“No, just another COD please”
“But we’ve got this idea about-
“No, just COD, thank you”
“But maybe-
“No”
“Okay, we do it anyway”
The last video looks like Alcatraz, I think v0v Some prision, at any rate.
17/05/2018 at 20:38 Palindrome says:
£50? What the actual fuck?
17/05/2018 at 21:06 VN1X says:
Got this for €37 on PC.
17/05/2018 at 20:52 gabrielonuris says:
So if it won’t have a campaign, will it cost less?
17/05/2018 at 21:58 culturalrebel says:
Baaahahahahahahaaaa!
This is Activision we’re talking about; what d’you think?
17/05/2018 at 22:06 Hoot says:
You didn’t hear about the “streamline” tax ActiBlizz introduced for this game. It will cost MORE than previous releases because there has been an awful lot of time and effort put into making it as streamlined as possible.
For your enjoyment.
Now, fuck you. Pay me.
17/05/2018 at 21:02 dontnormally says:
will they just fucking let it go with the zombies and do something interesting with their extra game mode…
17/05/2018 at 21:09 TheReaper27 says:
They’ve just gone and put money back in my pocket then. Bought MW up to Black Ops II and then WWII strictly for the stories/campaigns (Black Ops I was the best IMO). If they want to cater to the tweeners dicking around with Fortnite and PuBG, they can go right ahead. For me though, no campaign = no sale.
17/05/2018 at 21:13 Slaphaed says:
My recollection of Nuketown’s size is fuzzy. How many elephants large was that again?
17/05/2018 at 21:59 brucethemoose says:
Many elephants. Much larger than that shipping container map in COD4, which could only hold a dozen or 2 dozen elephants IIRC.
17/05/2018 at 22:15 Janichsan says:
Are we talking about African or Asian elephants? The latter are much smaller.
If extinct species also count, there also were dwarf elephants which were smaller than cows.
17/05/2018 at 23:53 brucethemoose says:
That’s a good question. You could squeeze ancient or Asian elephants inside some Nuketown buildings, but African elephants are strictly outside elephants.
17/05/2018 at 21:15 fray_bentos says:
This news confirms that kids are the target audience.
17/05/2018 at 21:58 Chromatose says:
Called it last year that Activision were going to start migrating off Steam and onto battle.net. Just like EA with Origin. Can’t blame them really, but it’s frustrating watching PC gaming getting increasingly fragmented again. Soon every big publisher is going to have their own store with their own friends-list and features and it’s going to be rubbish.
17/05/2018 at 22:00 brucethemoose says:
It’s not a big deal really. Just turn off auto-start, and it’s like clients aren’t even there when you don’t need em.
I like Steam. Alot. But TBH, the monopoly they have in the PC gaming market is kinda scary.
17/05/2018 at 22:40 Chromatose says:
I absolutely do not wish ill on any company wanting to offer healthy market competition to Steam, but IMO Origin and Battle.net are not that.
17/05/2018 at 22:58 mitrovarr says:
What would be the best is if everyone offered their games on multiple platforms. Then, you get the games you want on the platform you want.
17/05/2018 at 22:27 Hoot says:
And for people who like good games it won’t matter, because the good games will always be on Steam :) (or GOG Galaxy).
All hail, the great God Gaben.
17/05/2018 at 22:08 Hoot says:
Sorry for the double post but I mean come on, does the world really need another BR bandwagon jumper? Between Fortnite and Plunkbat isn’t that genre just basically saturated? At this point surely, you’ll play one or the other and they aren’t exactly the kind of game that is open to massive variation.
17/05/2018 at 22:41 brucethemoose says:
It’s also one of those game types you play because your friends play. That tends to keep later entries from gaining traction.
That being said, I think CoD is one of the few franchises with enough inertia to pull it off.
17/05/2018 at 22:20 shauneyboy68 says:
I read that Gary Grigsby’s War in the East 2 will be an open-world kart racing battle royale game.