Fortnite v4.2 update adds apples, Recombobulators and new Burst Assault Rifles

At last, scrumping has arrived in Fortnite. Update 4.2 has blessed the Battle Royale map with health-providing apples, which finally provides a much needed in-game explanation for why Doctors without Borders have steered clear of the conflict. I’ve been playing the game a whole bunch this week, and finding it surprisingly pleasant to kick back in a tower, look at the pretty sky and wait for trouble to come to me. Munching on the odd apple while I while away the minutes sounds…wholesome.

Tsk, I suppose you’re more interested in the new epic and legendary tier Burst Assault Rifles.

You can find all the cold hard details of the update here, which include the usual assortment bug fixes and balance tweaks.

Those new Burst Assault Rifles can be found in “Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines”, do 32/33 damage depending on if they’re epic or legendary, and use medium ammo just like other assault rifles.

If you nip into the slightly zanier universe of Fortnite Save the World, you’ll also find the Perk Recombobulator and the Quad Launcher. The first lets you rejig your weapon perks once you’ve completed a certain mission, and the second fires four explosive rockets. Maybe it’s silly of me to suggest that the version of Fortnite with Infinity Gauntlets and Pumpkin rocket surfing isn’t zany enough, but in my last game someone ambushed me with one of those legendary assault rifles and I guess I’m still bitter.

I’m going to go back to talking about apples. They’re uncommon, you can snag them from “certain trees around the map”, and they’ll heal you for 5 health a pop. That’s not that significant, though note that unlike bandages they will heal you up above 75% health.

All the Royales seem to be Battling over apples lately. Look, Alice has already giffed herself using them to abuse a hapless, appleless stranger in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. A COINCIDENCE?

Probably.