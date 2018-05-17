Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is coming to Windows 10 PCs later this year

After a week of rumours and leaked images, Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is finally official – and it works with Windows 10 PCs, too. Designed to let people with limited mobility play games with their own button, joystick and switch setups, the controller is a fantastic step toward making games more accessible to those who can’t use a traditional Xbox controller or mouse and keyboard.
It connects to your Windows 10 PC via Bluetooth and comes with a whopping nineteen 3.5mm jack inputs dotted around the back, allowing you to remap every Xbox controller button imaginable to whatever assistive input device you like. You also get two USB ports for left and right thumbstick inputs, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and your traditional Xbox, View and Menu buttons.
The Adaptive Controller doesn’t necessarily need to act as a central hub device, though, as it can also be used as a standalone controller thanks to its two huge black buttons. Light to press and and fully programmable, each one can be remapped to whatever button function you like using the free Xbox Accessories app you can download from the Windows 10 Store.
Out of the box, those buttons will bring up the Xbox dashboard nav on your PC, but those wedded to Steam need not fear, as Windows 10’s Xbox app still lists every game that’s currently installed on your PC, so it should still be relatively easy to launch your favourite games. Of course, the controller is also compatible with Microsoft’s existing Copilot feature, which links a pair of controllers together so two people can play as one from different gamepads.
If all that wasn’t enough, you can also create up to three extra controller profiles (in addition to the default one) using the Xbox Accessories app. To switch between them, all you need to do is tap the small white button above the d-pad. The Adaptive Controller also has a rechargeable internal battery so it can be used on the go, but you can plug it into the mains via USB-C or a regular DC power cable as well if your assistive setup requires a more substantial power draw.
Naturally, gaming charities have welcomed the controller as a huge step forward for accessible gaming, and UK charity SpecialEffect was one such organisation that worked with Microsoft directly to help bring it about. Dr Mick Dongean, CEO of SpecialEffect said:
“This has been a milestone collaboration for us. Our experience in helping people with complex physical disabilities to access video games has enabled us to provide not only very relevant advice about features and design, but also direct feedback from a user-centred perspective. Microsoft has a product here that has the potential to help many people globally to enjoy the magic of video games.”
The Xbox Adaptive Controller will be available later this year from the Microsoft Store for £74.99.
17/05/2018 at 10:55 JohnnyK says:
I am really excited for this. Maybe I can finally get back to playing minecraft with my sons.
17/05/2018 at 11:18 Ghostwise says:
My hands are still usable so I can make do with a Razer Tartarus, but it’s nice to see this.
17/05/2018 at 11:19 woodsey says:
When I saw the headline and header image I thought they’d finally cracked, but this is actually really cool.
There’s a good NoClip interview on accessibility in games from a few months back that was pretty illuminating as an able-bodied player: link to youtube.com
I had no idea that videogame subtitles could be so awful either.
17/05/2018 at 11:26 Eleven says:
If they price it well and keep it available, this controller is likely to be popular, just for setting a well-supported standard. I’m sure that it will also get repurposed as a general PC input device, as you can do stuff like browsing the web pretty successfully using a x360 pad and widely available software.
17/05/2018 at 12:13 Tony M says:
Now even more people can school me in multiplayer games. Good. Everyone deserves games.
17/05/2018 at 12:17 Bishop149 says:
Very cool, I was initially quite confused by the combination of two MASSIVE buttons combined with a perfectly normal sized D-pad and what that might imply about dexterity, but I guess given the VAST customisation options what’s actually on the box isn’t especially relevant.
I worry about how it and all it’s accessories might be priced however, I’d imagine a highly custom set up could get rather pricey.
17/05/2018 at 13:43 Freud says:
Awesome.
17/05/2018 at 14:05 aircool says:
…and yet you still can’t get a decent ‘Colourblind’ mode in games, or a quality left-handed flight stick.
17/05/2018 at 14:12 plume says:
Four Smarties and a turntable on strings. How lovely!
17/05/2018 at 14:59 Gregbo says:
I am currently boycotting MS for 15 months since they locked up that guy that was burning free Windows install software to CDs and providing it to customers as a service so that they could get their old laptops up and running. His sentence is 15 months, so thats how long I am boycotting any service that brings revenue to MS.
That being said, I am glad theyre making products like this. The bastards.
17/05/2018 at 15:45 Excors says:
According to this article he spent $80,000 on copying the CDs and intended to sell them (presumably at a profit). Also “what Lundgren eventually pleaded guilty to was making these Dell refurbishers’ customers believe that they were obtaining a genuine Dell-branded “Reinstallation Disc” with Dell’s blessing, when in actuality, they weren’t”. So it’s not like he was behaving totally honestly and altruistically. I won’t disagree that 15 months seems a bit silly, though.
Anyway, this new controller seems both morally good and financially probably loss-making, so that’s two reasons for you to support it.
17/05/2018 at 16:07 durrbluh says:
I recently picked up a new SSD and wanted to reinstall my Dell OEM Win7 on there, and the amount of googling and tweaking required in order to make that happen really frustrated me. So I get what he was trying to accomplish with his $0.25 copies of (perfectly legitimate) Windows disc images.
Sadly, my cynicism makes me assume this adaptive controller is MS trying to spin positive PR following April’s legal shitshow.