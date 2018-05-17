Podcast: What character do you always end up creating?

You look a little tired, friend. Let me just adjust this slider for you. There, wide awake. Now you’ve got some energy, how about listening to the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show? This week we’re talking about character creation. Which games spoil us with choice? And why do we always end up creating the same sneaky elf?
Our recent video recruit, Matthew Castle, makes his debut on the podcast, and informs us that he always creates the same persona – a silver-haired man with a pencil moustache called “Mr Basil Pesto”. Terrifying. Meanwhile, Brendan usually tries to make someone new with every game, like a poetic orc, a rude lizard, or sometimes just a misshapen monster who maxed out on all of life’s sliders (but not the above horror, that’s Graham’s handiwork).
We’ve also had some time to play things. Matthew is pottering through the first Pillars of Eternity, keen to reach the ships and islands of the recently released sequel. And Brendan is scavenging through the bugs and jank of State of Decay 2 in search of things to praise.
The topic this week was sent in by listener Orlando. Thanks, Orlando. Thorlando. If you want to send in your own suggestion for a topic or theme, just email podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by a bard character called Jack de Quidt.
17/05/2018 at 19:06 schurem says:
” Music is by a bard character called Jack de Quidt. ”
The sweet dulcet tones of the clarinet and hand clapping, such a sweet unhurried sound. I cant get enough of that.
Perhaps even more than your voices this draws me to listen every week. Still, the talk aint half bad either :P
17/05/2018 at 19:29 Seafoam says:
When creating characters, I always end up with something that looks like Space Dandy. Someone with a pomp who seems like they would end every other sentence with “baby”.
Game developers please put more pompadours in games.
17/05/2018 at 20:07 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Came in to post this. Pompadours are always the best hairstyle and instantly make any game better. Though I will say my go-to character design is more Johnny Bravo.
17/05/2018 at 19:29 Kefren says:
#staringeyes
17/05/2018 at 19:34 automatic says:
Most of the time I play with Generic Joe. Because digital RPGs are usually not de facto RPGs and the character you play has little or no effect at all on the story.
17/05/2018 at 20:06 MikoSquiz says:
If there’s a richly featured character creator I tend to make a big burly muscle bear type who wears, like, bit stompy boots, a thong, and a cowboy hat.
If it won’t stretch to that I make a perfectly ordinary pretty ginger boi.
17/05/2018 at 20:35 Sin Vega says:
“Mr Basil Pesto” is an excellent name. Top work.
Some of my favourites include Dr. Heinrich Stupidname, Patricia Jalfrezi, OUTDOOR VOICE, and Officer Nigel Breasts. Appearances tend to vary based on how silly vs serious I’m feeling.
17/05/2018 at 20:42 GernauMorat says:
I just want to agree that the Dragon Ball style of characters are among the ugliest things in any form of media
17/05/2018 at 20:43 SaintAn says:
If it’s an RPG with a lot of customization options I end up making every character I can think of and sticking to none because I think of a character I want to play and start over. Balder’s Gate and Pillars of Eternity are hell for me because I get stuck in a loop of creating characters, playing for a few hours and creating more characters. And I spend hours making characters just right and thinking up perfect names because I’m OCD about it.
17/05/2018 at 20:59 TormDK says:
I always end up making the rugged Paladin/Knight with blue eyes, black hair in some sort of horsetail hair setup.
I always focus on diplomacy skills, or skills that let me influence/steer the conversation.
17/05/2018 at 21:31 Justin says:
I actually almost always try to make a version of myself.
17/05/2018 at 21:56 Don Reba says:
I also usually play as Justin.
17/05/2018 at 22:00 Retne says:
I haven’t yet, but I feel I’m missing out by _not_ playing as Justin. I will endeavor to do so in my next game
17/05/2018 at 22:16 Turkey says:
You really should. Like Justin always says: “I actually almost always try to make a version of myself.”
17/05/2018 at 23:01 Sin Vega says:
If Justin doesn’t post stats and a picture we can all work from in future I’ll be very disappointed.
17/05/2018 at 21:48 Darth Gangrel says:
I have only played Saint’s Row 2 a bit, never any other game with a character generator. This is my proud accomplishment: link to static.gamespot.com (Tuvok from Star Trek: Voyager with a giant afro)
Sadly, my initial reaction after playing it a few hours is that it isn’t fun enough to stick around with, but I don’t want all my hard work to be for nothing, so I’ll play some more when I can put up with it.
17/05/2018 at 21:51 TerminatorJones says:
I am a tall, fat man who is consistently thwarted in his attempts to create a tall, fat man in video games. Sometimes you can do tall, but rarely can you do fat, and even when you can it’s rarely as fat as I would like.
The best likeness of me was created in a boxing game, Fight Night Round 3, I believe. I was able to make myself both tall and fat. But horror of horrors, my character gradually became more fit as he worked out to become a better boxer. I didn’t like how the game was whispering in my ear “hey, if you just worked out instead of playing video games all day, you could look like this ripped stud.” So I stopped playing the game.
17/05/2018 at 21:58 Don Reba says:
Did you become that ripped stud after that?
17/05/2018 at 22:06 TerminatorJones says:
Hahaha, I’m sure it will astound you to learn that I did not.
17/05/2018 at 21:57 bhauck says:
Darkest skin available, bald, short white beard. Looks so middle-aged and respectable and not something I see much in NPCs.
17/05/2018 at 22:10 Turkey says:
I like making my NPC as old as possible cause it usually messes with the coming of age bit in the beginning that a lot of RPGs have.
17/05/2018 at 22:10 brucethemoose says:
Dark skin, light blue eyed, black haired humans are a favorite of mine, as are orange eyes/light skin ones (often through mods).
I like the idea of a human fantasy race. Something exotic you’d be surprised but not freaked out to see IRL, walking around on our Earth. Makes them feel like they stand out, without being so different that they don’t feel human.
17/05/2018 at 22:40 DEspresso says:
I think you forgot to embed the cast?