Podcast: What character do you always end up creating?

You look a little tired, friend. Let me just adjust this slider for you. There, wide awake. Now you’ve got some energy, how about listening to the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show? This week we’re talking about character creation. Which games spoil us with choice? And why do we always end up creating the same sneaky elf?

Our recent video recruit, Matthew Castle, makes his debut on the podcast, and informs us that he always creates the same persona – a silver-haired man with a pencil moustache called “Mr Basil Pesto”. Terrifying. Meanwhile, Brendan usually tries to make someone new with every game, like a poetic orc, a rude lizard, or sometimes just a misshapen monster who maxed out on all of life’s sliders (but not the above horror, that’s Graham’s handiwork).

We’ve also had some time to play things. Matthew is pottering through the first Pillars of Eternity, keen to reach the ships and islands of the recently released sequel. And Brendan is scavenging through the bugs and jank of State of Decay 2 in search of things to praise.

The topic this week was sent in by listener Orlando. Thanks, Orlando. Thorlando. If you want to send in your own suggestion for a topic or theme, just email podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by a bard character called Jack de Quidt.

