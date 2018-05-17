RPS Asks: you to please take our 2018 readership survey

Once a year we arrive at your door with a question: will you fill in the RPS Readership Survey, please? It’ll only take ten minutes of your time and it helps us out a bunch.
The survey asks you about your gaming habits: what you own, what you’re playing, what you plan on playing later in the year. It helps our advertising team make the adverts you see on RPS relevant to your interests, which in turn helps us insure we can continue to pay our writers. It’s also sometimes useful to us editorially to see whether you’re all suddenly planning on buying a VR headset this year.
It doesn’t take long to fill in, all of your answers are anonymous, and you can skip any question you don’t like the look of. The same survey is also shared across all Gamer Network sites, including Eurogamer, VG247 and GamesIndustry.biz. That means there will be questions that aren’t relevant to PC gaming, and if you’ve already filled in the survey via those sites there’s no need to do so again.
If you have a moment today, please head over the the survey and let us know what you care about. It really helps!
17/05/2018 at 10:58 Evan_ says:
Sure, that’s exactly the kind of procrastination-material I needed at work. :)
17/05/2018 at 11:13 distantlurker says:
Oh go on then. But only ‘cos you’re all gorgeous and I ♥ U.
17/05/2018 at 11:17 Avioto says:
This survey is not super friendly to non-US/UK people. Prices not displayed in euros and asking if you buy stuff at stores that don’t exist here.
Also, this survey is the first time I’ve heard of Shadow as a platform!
17/05/2018 at 12:00 Tony M says:
Thats because pricing is also not friendly to non-US/UK people. eg USD=Euro price.
17/05/2018 at 12:05 Nelyeth says:
This. I didn’t need to think about conversions, I just looked at the price in dollars and thought “eh, must be the same in euros anyways, because screw Europe”.
17/05/2018 at 11:27 Rhythm says:
You’ve managed to miss Windows Mixed Reality as a VR platform.
17/05/2018 at 12:03 Tony M says:
“How much have you spent on games in the last year?” – I think I can make an accurate guess.
“How many games have you purchased in the last year” – Hmmm, better check my Steam Purchase History… Holy-mother-of-god! Time to change that answer on $ spent.
17/05/2018 at 12:10 Kefren says:
I did it, but it’s weird that often none of the options given applied, and there was no way to add an explanation, or what was missed. Likewise no way to add comments on the survey or gaming. For example, my purchasing choices are more related to supporting DRM-free stuff than a particular genre, but there was no way of indicating key factors of that kind, or that I don’t buy games with Denuvo in.
17/05/2018 at 12:44 MajorLag says:
Truth is, people who make surveys rarely care. They can’t cover everything and they’re not going to read all the comments (if any). This one is clearly for marketing purposes and I imagine they’re more interested in what people who are easily parted from their money are interested in than people who make informed choices about the DRM used in the product.
17/05/2018 at 14:03 aircool says:
You forgot Pornhub for Movie Streaming Services.
17/05/2018 at 14:15 Godwhacker says:
Filled it in. Will RPS at least be sharing the results?
17/05/2018 at 14:21 colonelchimp says:
Done, and interested to see the results.
As someone whose dayjob is designing and analysing this kind of survey, there is some room for improvement – just to make it easier for readers to answer, and ensure that people are answering the questions you meant to ask (not what they think you meant).
– As mentioned above, options like NowTV and Sky aren’t relevant in all markets.
– More importantly, in the final couple of pages the question logic goes awry: “have you bought pre-owned games”-> “if so, how many games did you preorder in 2017” confused me.
– And when you ask a question including board games, the next question about “games” needs to clarify whether you’re including board games or just videogames. …and so on.
17/05/2018 at 15:31 Mana_Garmr says:
Almost every question about how often I do something resulted in me alternating between the two least frequent options.
I feel like there should be more detailed options between “Once a month -> Rarely -> Never” on some of the questions. EG: there’s a pretty big behaviour/interests diffrerence between people who go to the cinema every 2 or 3 months and people who go maybe once a year, but all you get is “rarely”.
I also found the question about which services you use fairly funny because of how much of it was, for me obviously, Don’t know what that is, don’t know what that is, I use that, don’t know what that is…”.
Fairly sure I am not the target audience this survey is going to be used to market to.
Edit: Oh, also, do you count as a purchaser of AAA games if all the games you purchased that qualify for that were 2+ years old? I feel like some of my answers are going to result in misleading conclusions.
17/05/2018 at 15:43 johannsebastianbach says:
My favourite was the question about annual income offering the options “0 £” and “more than 10k £”. Yeah, because people with low income don’t exist in our society.
17/05/2018 at 16:31 Darth Gangrel says:
I’ve seen this survey link/banner on the site for a while now, but to the right where the ads usually are. Since I never click on any area designated for ads I haven’t done the survey. I only clicked on it from the link in the article, because that’s how I roll.
Like in previous surveys, echoing other people’s comments, I doubt my answers will be very useful, but it’s better than not doing it I guess.