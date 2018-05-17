State of Decay 2 is an overly familiar cart full of zombies

I hope you like collecting groceries, because State of Decay 2 is basically a game of endless trips to the shops. The doomsday fantasy is one I enjoy, and few games approach it from this exact angle: a third-person do-it-yourself surviveathon in an open world. In a better universe, you could call it DayZ with direction, or The Walking Dead with freedom. But based on the time I’ve spent with it so far, about 10 hours or so, it feels like that intention has been clouded by antiquated ideas about what keeps players invested in a videogame. This is less an undead apocalypse, and more a town of timers, clocks and, unfortunately, bugs.
My review is still in-progress, so please consider this an opening salvo. For those unsullied by the first State of Decay, it was an open world in which you controlled a bunch of survivors. You set up a HQ and scavenged to keep your struggling commune fed, watered and healthy. You switched between controlling different survivors, and you had to make use of this because otherwise they’d get fatigued. When Jack gets tired, take over Jill. It helps to explain the previous game because the sequel is very similar, to the point where I sometimes feel as if I’m just playing it again.
There are things to like. Driving from one end of the map to the other in search of a specific piece of kit, or embarking on a mission to clean up an infested house (or to destroy the new “plague hearts” which produce dangerous, infectious zombies) can feel like a small journey. Especially if you’ve forgotten something vital, like extra petrol for the car, or explosives for the upcoming battle. You end up taking detours, rooting around in rusty old caravans for the things you need, rather than going all the way home. In these moments, you can forget about its shortcomings and simply focus on short-term problems. I need to get into the gun shop, but there’s a massive tank zombie in the car park. My van is packed to the brim with medical supplies, but the engine is broken. I want that building as an outpost, but it’s occupied by another group of survivors.
However, I’m finding that it doesn’t want to give you the time to appreciate these moments. It’s a demanding world in which resources bleed away from your group’s stockpiles at a punitive rate. New infestations pop up too often. And quests are frequently time-limited. Far from adding to a sense of “up against the wall”, it too often feels like a game of whack-a-mole. I’m repeating tasks I could have sworn I’d scribbled off yesterday’s To Do list. We just got some ammo. How is it all already gone?
And then there are the bugs. Characters flash in and out of existence, passengers warp about inside my car, the car becomes lodged in a barrier, the camera twists about-face when I hop over a fence, my character glitches out and becomes embedded in the road, like he is wading through tarmac. There is a frequency to these bugs that will annoy many players. I’m less bothered by them than I am with the general design of the game. But I’ll get into that (along with other complaints) in my full review.
Right now, I’m still having an OK time, despite the above problems. However, I already know that this sliver of enjoyment is limited. And I sometimes fear it’s only there because few games offer the zombie apocalypse in this particular format: a third-person open-world Sims with zombies. The success of the first State of Decay always felt to me like a matter of it having no competition within its niche. That suspicion continues here. It’s also Windows 10 only. And that’s rubbish.
Our full review will be up on Monday, and I recommend wariness if you’re itching to buy it, because there are other annoyances I haven’t mentioned (most notably the wonky, clumsy melee combat). But also other potentially praiseworthy elements, like the new co-op mode (we’ll have a video of those shenanigans later). But until then, I’m off down the shops again.
17/05/2018 at 12:14 Evan_ says:
I wish the “Windows 10 only” caveats appeared on the very start of such articles instead of the end.
17/05/2018 at 12:41 ColonelFailure says:
To be fair, at some point a statute of limitation should be placed on such caveats. Windows 7, as lovely as it may be, is almost 9 years old while Win 10 is coming up on its third birthday.
17/05/2018 at 12:58 Gillador says:
I think that by ‘windows 10 only’ they mean it is not available on steam (or anywhere else except the windows store). And that to me is a big issue.
17/05/2018 at 13:48 SaintAn says:
It may be coming to Steam later. There have been a few hints towards it: link to ign.com
17/05/2018 at 13:08 brulleks says:
Windows 10 might be a lot younger than Windows 7, but frankly it behaves like 7’s in-bred, cock-eyed, and (functionality-wise) locked-in nephew. The fact it’s newer has absolutely no bearing on whether I, and many others, would want to downgrade to it for home use when there are still a million and one games available on 7. Windows 10 ‘exclusives’ are just digging their own grave in terms of optimal sales.
17/05/2018 at 14:50 Artist says:
Thanks for sharing your well-formulated thoughts. How do they matter regarding to the topic?
17/05/2018 at 14:04 Quickly says:
Why do RPS commenters so frequently ignore the existence of Windows 8/8.1? There are still those who prefer it, and it’s only two years older than W10 at this point. If the article is accurate it’s also lumped into the same incompatible basket as other W10-only games.
17/05/2018 at 14:51 Artist says:
Well, must be the same people that still value Win ME, I guess? ;)
17/05/2018 at 16:17 brulleks says:
Perhaps because it was a reply to the comment about Windows 10 exclusives?
17/05/2018 at 13:10 Avioto says:
The chances it will come to Steam are quite big, so I wouldn’t worry about it too much.
17/05/2018 at 13:12 Astaa says:
Not interested until it hits steam.
17/05/2018 at 13:44 Avus says:
I am ok with Windows 10 but I HATE Microsoft Store with a passion. Why the fxxk I want to buy something at a store with so many limitations?
17/05/2018 at 14:55 Artist says:
I feel with you. Steam does an “ok” job when it comes to its GUI. Works, but could definatly be better, overview-wise. Then came Origin and I was already in WTF-land. When I first opened the MS store I noticed it beats Origin by miles in lack of overview. I even needed an off-site description how to get into an alpha test for an xbox-exclusive. Rick-diculous.
17/05/2018 at 15:25 Drib says:
Xt’s xk, yxx cxn sxy ‘fuck’ xn thx xntxrnxt.
17/05/2018 at 15:36 DigitalSignalX says:
They didn’t do themselves any favors by releasing this game early to streamers and youtube personalities. If anything, it’s been a very rude awakening to a title my gaming clan was anticipating, and has earned it’s place firmly in the “wait for several months / patches” category.
17/05/2018 at 15:59 necurbanapauperem says:
Oh dear. Does it have a console? Can I use the console to cancel the timers?
I mean, I was going to wait until steam anyway because of the windows store unless there was any other conceivable way of obtaining it. But it’s now a choice of later or never… I’m leaning toward never now tbh as I’m quite capable of imagining my own tension thank you very much.