Valve’s local streaming Steam Link app hits Android & iOS

Valve’s Steam Link app – a beta version, at least – has rolled out onto Android, with an iOS version soon to follow. Now folks with any kind of modern tablet, phone or other free-roaming screen will be able to play their PC games library anywhere in the house through the power of low-latency video streaming, assuming your home Wi-fi is up to par.
You’ll need a relatively recent phone or tablet to get the most out of this, and ideally a Steam Controller or two (which recently was updated to play nicer with iOS), but at the price of free, it’s hard to complain.
The most surprising thing is that the Steam Link app works at all for me, given my cheap and ageing Android phone and its unwillingness to pair with any Bluetooth controller that I own. Despite these setbacks, the app does seem to work nicely, although I’m not sure whether to chalk up stuttering video to poor local Wi-fi (I do most things via Ethernet) or just my phone’s underpowered CPU not being able to keep up with the sheer volume of data. I still managed to play few turns of Battletech using purely touch-screen controls, which feels borderline magical.
Folks on less terrible devices (including our own Graham Smith) have reported that it works genuinely well, at least when paired with Valve’s own Steam controller, which I lack. While there is a frame or two’s worth of input lag, it shouldn’t be too much of an obstacle to playing most games, and apparently Apple TV owners can shave that latency down even further by just hooking their streaming device up to Ethernet as well. All in all, it does what Valve’s standalone Steam Link box did, just with fewer cables (and fewer USB ports, admittedly), and that’s a good deal for free.
The Steam Link app is free and live now via Google Play. It’ll be arriving on Apple’s iOS app store soon, with an Apple TV version soon to follow.
17/05/2018 at 20:49 Frog says:
Huh, I’m on iOS so I have to wait. This could be fun though.
17/05/2018 at 21:08 SaintAn says:
Been thinking how great Tales of Maj’Eyal would be on mobile lately, and I just tried and it is pretty good just using touch controls with this. Sadly I pay a whole lot of money for terrible internet so there’s too much lag.
17/05/2018 at 22:18 grundus says:
You could get a £35-ish 802.11ac-compatible router and connect your PC to it with a wire, then you’d have as little lag as you’re going to get with current WiFi standards. Your internet connection has nothing to do with it.
17/05/2018 at 23:03 mitrovarr says:
He’s probably trying to stream away from his local network (like, from home to work).
17/05/2018 at 23:43 grundus says:
Oh yeah, I even mentioned doing that in my own comment…
17/05/2018 at 21:22 Astaa says:
Seems to work nicely. WTB huge battery pack.
17/05/2018 at 22:25 grundus says:
Fallout 4 worked ok with my Xperia Z5 Compact until I tried to move, then it went out of the window. I have high hopes though because Steam streaming was pretty slow when it first launched on the desktop clients but is now almost entirely lag-free (when you’ve got 100mbit ethernet from the server to the router and 802.11ac to the client) and extremely impressive.
I also remember using LimeLight (now MoonLight) on my phone while actually away from home and it was playable – that was back when I lived in a houseshare with 200MB Virgin FTTP and had a similarly fast connection at the other end for work. If that can do it, Steam Link can probably get there eventually too (but hopefully across AMD and Nvidia, MoonLight is Nvidia only because NVEnc).
17/05/2018 at 23:21 klops says:
Hmh, perhaps I could try Qvadriga finally. I’ve had it for years now from some bundle, but don’t see it computer-installing-worthy but phone/tablet material. I only have a Steam code.