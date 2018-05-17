It’s elf vs. elf in Total War: Warhammer II’s next DLC

The High Elven Everqueen Alarielle the Radiant wants to make everything pretty nice and nice, while the Dark Elven Crone Hellebron wants to raze everything pretty in celebrations of chaos and death. Talk about a recipe for high school drama! Can these settle their differences? Which will be crowned prom queen? Might they even become friends? Or more? We’ll get to find out in Total War: Warhammer II‘s The Queen And The Crone, the upcoming second paid DLC for The Creative Assembly’s strategy game and its first Legendary Lords pack. My money’s on them discovering they have more in common than they thought and becoming firm friends.

I’m not making all of that up, by the way. The official word is:

“Throughout the lands of Avelorn, the very presence of Everqueen Alarielle brings great joy and tranquillity to the Elven havens. Yet across the Great Ocean in the dark lands of Naggaroth, something wicked stirs. The Hag-Queen, Crone Hellebron, in a storm of jealous rage, leads forth a murderous army of Dark Elves, to extinguish all beauty from the world.”

I bet they find out the football captain has arranged separate dates with both of them on the same night, and that unites them to celebrate themselves and each other.

As with Legendary Lords DLCs for the first Total Warhammer, this will add new quests, items, skill trees, and elite units for Alarielle and Hellebron as new leaders of their respective factions.

The Queen And The Crone is due to launch on May 31st. Like Total Warhammer’s Legendary Lord packs, this will cost £6 on Steam.

“A major new content update” will launch alongside the DLC. Creative Assembly are vague on what it’ll do beyond adding the Norsca faction to the game-spanning Mortal Empires campaign. Stuff, they say.