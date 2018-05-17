It’s elf vs. elf in Total War: Warhammer II’s next DLC

The High Elven Everqueen Alarielle the Radiant wants to make everything pretty nice and nice, while the Dark Elven Crone Hellebron wants to raze everything pretty in celebrations of chaos and death. Talk about a recipe for high school drama! Can these settle their differences? Which will be crowned prom queen? Might they even become friends? Or more? We’ll get to find out in Total War: Warhammer II‘s The Queen And The Crone, the upcoming second paid DLC for The Creative Assembly’s strategy game and its first Legendary Lords pack. My money’s on them discovering they have more in common than they thought and becoming firm friends.
I’m not making all of that up, by the way. The official word is:
“Throughout the lands of Avelorn, the very presence of Everqueen Alarielle brings great joy and tranquillity to the Elven havens. Yet across the Great Ocean in the dark lands of Naggaroth, something wicked stirs. The Hag-Queen, Crone Hellebron, in a storm of jealous rage, leads forth a murderous army of Dark Elves, to extinguish all beauty from the world.”
I bet they find out the football captain has arranged separate dates with both of them on the same night, and that unites them to celebrate themselves and each other.
As with Legendary Lords DLCs for the first Total Warhammer, this will add new quests, items, skill trees, and elite units for Alarielle and Hellebron as new leaders of their respective factions.
The Queen And The Crone is due to launch on May 31st. Like Total Warhammer’s Legendary Lord packs, this will cost £6 on Steam.
“A major new content update” will launch alongside the DLC. Creative Assembly are vague on what it’ll do beyond adding the Norsca faction to the game-spanning Mortal Empires campaign. Stuff, they say.
17/05/2018 at 15:22 Drib says:
I know it’s supposed to be tongue-in-cheek silliness, but high school drama is pretty much like 90% of what Warhammer elves do.
17/05/2018 at 16:30 Apologised says:
The whole story of Aenarion and Caledor bro-ing it up literally reads like a comedy as wacky and completely stupid Aenarion proceeds to roll from one entirely obviously bad idea from another whilst continually one-upping straight-man and father of all wizardry Caledor.
Aenerion: Look Cal! Some chaos worshipers! Let’s murder them!
[Much slaying of the heretic]
Aenarion: Look Cal! A female virgin sacrifice!
Morathi: I don’t understand how you could be more wro… I MEAN YES. OH DEAR. PLEASE RESCUE ME FROM THESE TERRIBLE CULTISTS.
Cultists: Mistress? What on earth are you talking aboARUGH MY SPLEEEEN!
Caledor: You… you aren’t really falling for this are you?
Aenarion: IMA GONNA RESCUE HER AND MARRY HER.
Caledor: …*sigh*
[later]
CALEDOR: I AM LITERALLY CREATING THE WINDS OF MAGIC THEMSELVES! THERE’S NO. WAY. AENARION CAN TOP THIS!
[looks over, sees Aenarion fighting four greater daemons, each the size of godzilla, one for each dark god, and winning]
CALEDOR: …OH FOR FU[dies]
17/05/2018 at 16:37 Imperialist says:
This would make an excellent parody…if it didnt hew almost exactly to the lore as it does.
Still…this should be a webcomic.
17/05/2018 at 15:22 Seafoam says:
Bloody knife-ears. Although it is nice seeing them kill each other off.
I was put off from buying this game since the only interesting faction was the ratmen. If the Norsca are added I might reconsider.
17/05/2018 at 15:24 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
Alice posts are always my favorite posts, and this one is no exception.
I do love how relentlessly dumb Warhammer’s aesthetic is. The fact that the high elf queen and her soldiers have big old hearts on their helmets is just hilarious to me. Definitely looking forward to finally picking up Warhammer 2 once I’ve worn out Thrones of Britannia.
17/05/2018 at 15:25 NetharSpinos says:
I always thought the Everqueen was tied to the Wood Elves, aka the wife of Orion (her model had butterfly wings and everything!). Is that a different Everqueen?
17/05/2018 at 15:50 Azhrarn says:
Ariel is the Queen of the Wood Elves, and while she’s an Avatar of Isha (and indeed wife to Orion), she’s not the same person as Alarielle the Everqueen.
Also, Ariel is immortal, unlike Alarielle.
17/05/2018 at 16:01 morganjah says:
How can you tell which elves are the females?
17/05/2018 at 16:27 coburnAlpha says:
Should’ve said Blood Bowl captain has arranged separate dates.