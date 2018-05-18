Best PC gaming deals of the week

I’ve spent far too many hours over the past week playing Frostpunk so needless to say, it’s about time to shake off the quiet despair and growing anxiety that a game like that can leave you with and check out a fresh batch of discounts for games and tech. There’s even a cheap copy of Cannon Fodder in this week’s entry, so you can safely assume I’ll have the theme song from that game in my head for a week straight.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

This week’s GOG sale features a handful of strategy and simulation games, including Project Highrise and Space Pirates and Zombies 2, along with a slew of NeoGeo classic titles. Get yourself Metal Slug, Neo Turf Masters, Samurai Shodown and more. Failing all of that, you can also get Cannon Fodder and Sensible World of Soccer for dirt cheap prices.

Up to 85% off the GOG Weekly Sale

The latest Humble Bundle is specifically geared towards games of a multiplayer variety. It also includes the insanely addictive and very silly Duck Game for a price of your choosing.

Pay $1 or more

Stick Fight: The Game

Rampage Knights

Tumblestone

Pay more than the average

Besiege

Duck Game

Hover

Pay $14 (about £10.36 or more)

Rocket League

Pay what you want for the Hooked on Multiplayer Humble Bundle

Green Man Gaming continues to celebrate its eighth-birthday for a second week now, with a fresh batch of discounts across a wide variety of games from several publishers. Each publisher has its own discount voucher, too, so be sure to use one of the below codes when picking something up.

Rockstar Games – Use code ROCKSTAR20

Ubisoft – Use code UBI15

Bethesda – Use code BETH20

Square Enix – Use code SE20

Konami – Use code KON25

2K – Use code 2K20

Best of the Rest – Use code BOTR25

New releases – Use code OUTNOW25

Green Man Gaming Birthday sale

This month’s Humble Monthly offering is arguably one of the bigger ones. Destiny 2 is up for grabs, along with a stack of other games once the month finishes. All of that will cost you £10 / $12 if you feel like signing up. You’re free to cancel after this one month too if you just wanted a really cheap copy of Destiny 2 and some extra games on top.

Destiny 2 for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

You can take an extra £50 off this 60-inch 4K LG television by entering the code CT50 at checkout from Co-Op Electrical. This is the 2017 model of one of the most popular LCD 4K sets out there, which is a bit nice.

LG 60UJ750V 60-inch 4K TV for £739 using code CT50 from Co-Op Electrical

Over at LaptopsDirect, you can pick up a 24.5-inch gaming monitor with FreeSync, a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with £60 off for a limited time. That will bring the overall cost down to £199.97.

Acer XF250Q 24.5-inch FreeSync gaming monitor for £199.97 from LaptopsDirect

You like games, that’s pretty well established, but you probably like movies as well, right? If so, you can pick up a few of them digitally with up to 50% off via Prime Video, as Amazon is offering rentals and purchases from as low as £1.99.

Up to 50% off digital movies from Amazon Prime UK

If you’re not already aware, this set of Bowers & Wilkins P3 on-ear headphones is one of the better set of wired headphones around and is currently up for grabs with £50 off over at the Microsoft Store, discounted to £69.99.

Bowers & Wilkins P3 Series 2 on-ear headphones for £69.99 from Microsoft Store

US Deals

You can take a whole $27 off the price of one of Bethesda’s more under-rated games of recent years, The Evil Within 2, in its PC form this week. Entering the code EMCPUEW67 at checkout will take the price down from $39.99 to just $12.99 for a limited time.

The Evil Within 2 on PC for $12.99 using code EMCPUEW67 from NewEgg

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

