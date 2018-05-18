No Man’s Sky adding multiplayer in July

Colourful space explore-o-survival sandbox No Man’s Sky will add multiplayer with the free ‘Next’ update in July, developers Hello Games announced today. Spacemen will get to explore together, wander together, pootle together, fly together, race together, battle together, build bases together, bump into each other around space, and even murder each other if they’re feeling monstrous. Ah, time to dust off the ol’ spaceship and round up some pals for an intergalactic nature hike.
“This is something that I wish we could have done sooner, but I’m so glad it’s happening,” Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray told Microsoft’s Xbox Insider in a vidblast out today. “We’ve been playtesting it in the studio for the past six months, it’s a really different experience. No Man’s Sky can be a bit mysterious, a bit weird at times, and also sometimes a little bit lonely, because it’s sci-fi and I love that side of right. This is very different. It’s more Battlestar, it’s Star Trek away team, it’s fun and funny and emergent and kind of intense.”
Hello Games plan to launch No Man’s Sky’s Next update on July 24th, alongside the game’s Xbone release. I’ve little interest in the survival side of No Man’s Sky but I certainly am up for wandering and exploring its pretty planets with pals, building bases in scenic spots, and chasing each other in spaceships. A vast galaxy of multiplayer walking simulators with wacky wildlife? I’ll get my spacehiking boots.
If you’ve not played No Man’s Sky in a fair while, do check out what Rich McCormick thought when he revisited it to see how updates have changed the game.
Disclosure: our own Alec Meer wrote some words for No Man’s Sky earlier in development.
18/05/2018 at 11:51 Optimaximal says:
As much as I want NMS to fulfil it’s vast promise, can they push past the bad blood that happened last time a platform holder intervened in the game and its direction?
18/05/2018 at 12:00 Nelyeth says:
No Man’s Sky story is starting to look way too much like a stereotypical anime plot. Everything’s here: the promised saviour, the sudden reveal about him actually being a villain, the epic fight against him won thanks to the power of
friendshiprefunds, him being slowly forgotten because of the appearance of a new drEAdful villain, then his reappearance in a redemption arc.
I want to hate Hello Games for their initial lies as much as I want to applaud them for sticking through it to make NMS what it was supposed to be, instead of burying it in a shallow grave and renaming their studio.
18/05/2018 at 13:27 Mr. Unpleasant says:
“sticking through it to make NMS what it was supposed to be”
A worthy Starflight successor adapted to the 21st century? TIE-Fighter and Star Control 2 rolled into one? A Freelancer/Elite-em-up with planets?
Oh…a survival crafting walking simulator.
18/05/2018 at 12:02 Jokerme says:
Wait a second, I thought NMS already had multiplayer. Only reason we couldn’t see others was because the game universe so huge! Right? RIGHT?
Oh, wait. They were just lying and they still have the face say things like “This is something that I wish we could have done sooner, but I’m so glad it’s happening.”
18/05/2018 at 13:37 Arcturan Megadonkey says:
It’s as if millions of procedurally generated alien orphans suddenly rolled their eyes. I fear something terribly cliché has just been written. — Dark Helmet.
18/05/2018 at 14:35 Inkano says:
But didn’t they already made multiplayer real in previous update?
18/05/2018 at 12:14 Astaa says:
10/10 for effort at the end of the day.
The scam is still going.
18/05/2018 at 12:16 Bladderfish says:
If they’d ever apologised for the blatant lies they’d told when hyping the game, I’d applaud them for sticking with the game and patching and patching it. A small twitter comment would have been enough.
As it is, liars shouldn’t prosper, especially those who can’t admit they lied.
18/05/2018 at 12:37 Neurotic says:
Do I really want bloody multiplayer in my NMS? Not really, but I acknowledge that people do. *grumble grumble*
18/05/2018 at 12:42 Faldrath says:
I tried to give NMS a chance after all the updates, but I can’t get past how atrocious the space flight still is. Which is kind of a huge deal in a space game.
18/05/2018 at 12:53 qrter says:
I’ve really enjoyed my time with No Man’s Sky, I must’ve put over 60 hours in. For me it’s the perfect game to play while watching tv/listening to podcasts, just to relax. Even after all that time, I would still chance upon some gorgeous planets, and there was enough to do to keep me interested.
The only thing that I really disliked was the original story of the game, and the added story quests of the last big update – the concept behind the game is just cliched crap.
SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS
.
.
.
.
The idea that you “live” in a simulation is the sci-fi “twist” of the moment – it’s lazy and it’s awful, a real turn off for me. The amount of films/books/games that feature this stupid twist is just ridiculous.
.
.
.
.
END OF SPOILERAGE
.
.
.
18/05/2018 at 12:55 bacon seeker says:
SPOILER ALERT: yeah the end of Prey put me into a full rage. I hope the DLC takes a different approach. XCom2 also sort of ruined XCom1 by doing this.
18/05/2018 at 13:38 Mr. Unpleasant says:
Came to read about NMS spoilers. Instead got the game spoiled I was excited to play next :’D
18/05/2018 at 13:40 Bull0 says:
SPOILER ALERT: (Spoiler for something else entirely)
Don’t do that
18/05/2018 at 14:18 SaintAn says:
I hate dream sequences and simulations, but I actually like the Xcom 2 simulation to explain Xcom 1.It was a great way to retcon the events of the first.
18/05/2018 at 12:53 bacon seeker says:
I got a bit of a No Man’s Sky vibe from playing Subnautica, in terms of the alien ruins, different biomes, and general alien-ness of the plant and animal life. Although I liked Subnautica much better, probably because it felt handcrafted rather than procedurally generated.
18/05/2018 at 13:39 Bull0 says:
Subnautica is 1000 times the game NMS is. Really very good indeed
18/05/2018 at 13:49 Untruth says:
NMS had me turn off within 20 minutes, Subnautica had me not put the game down for a month from the second I woke up in the capsule.
I think Subnautica is a good example of how contained, well designed worlds can feel as massive and overwhelming as the mythical procedural mecca of NMS. It’s a masterpiece of human design (although the later biomes are a bit dodgy) and NMS is a failure of automation.
Subnautica’s “perception of distance” changed as you played more and more of the game, solved ingeniously by having limited craft capabilities. To me this was a simple solution to a problem NMS boiled the ocean trying to solve.
18/05/2018 at 14:24 SaintAn says:
But the one thing Subnautica needs is a procedurally generated world, because once you’re done with the game you know where everything is and the unknown isn’t unknown so it’ not terrifying anymore.
18/05/2018 at 14:40 DuncUK says:
But… exploring procedurally generated worlds just isn’t fun?
18/05/2018 at 15:10 Untruth says:
I can confidently say, it wouldn’t be fun. I even eventually memorised where the seaweed was, where to hide. Individual caves. It has stunning level design for much of the map.
And Subnautica reflects reality – the feeling of familiarity and safety by the end is amazing. You want more gameplay? The game needs to be bigger to do that – it’s hardly a flaw that a game has a limited map.
And Subnautica is hardly small… it sucked hours of my time.
18/05/2018 at 12:58 Zaxwerks says:
As long as (short of pulling my internet connection) there’s a way of turning off the multiplayer aspect, or as least limiting it I’ll be happy, I haven’t got the time or patience to have to start to deal with griefers.
18/05/2018 at 13:09 DoomBroom says:
Make a decent VR version of it and I’ll buy it in an instant. There’s a whole community of players out there just waiting for it to happen: link to reddit.com
18/05/2018 at 13:11 Sargonite says:
I feel like every update they release pushes the game further from what I hoped it was and closer to some generic mass-market product designed to try to earn goodwill. I never thought there would be multiplayer and never wanted it. I hope it’s at least avoidable without needing to disconnect from the internet, not MMO-like.
Ditto for base-building (who the hell wants to build a base in a game about exploring the galaxy?? Also Starbound devs, calling you out here for making the ship less viable than ground bases) and land rovers. Hell, even from the start, all that crafting was just pointless and overwhelming.
I just want a pretty, solo galactic exploration game with wonderful worlds and creatures, cool spaceships, and dynamic events and NPCs. NMS flirted with that, then chased after the multiplayer-crafting-sandbox crowd instead. Sigh.
That said, at least the freighters they added are cool and have potential.
18/05/2018 at 13:31 Robert The Rebuilder says:
I was initially against base building, but the ability to warp between your base and any system’s space station was incredibly useful. You’ll need a stock pile of equipment beyond what your ship can store, and bases can provide a ton of that. Plus, you can create a farm of necessary resources. Finally, the base has its own series of quests, so there’s extra content for you.
And you’ll absolutely need a freighter in order to reach the galaxy’s center.
18/05/2018 at 13:37 Bull0 says:
Urgh, Murray is doing media appearances again? No thanks, younger, bearded, just as smug Molyneux knock off
18/05/2018 at 13:44 Ham Solo says:
Too little, too late. Not buying it.
18/05/2018 at 14:56 Ergates_Antius says:
How could it be “too late” if you’ve not bought it yet?
18/05/2018 at 13:51 Drib says:
But when do we get a Battle Royale mode?
18/05/2018 at 14:43 causticnl says:
so many neckbeards in the comments
18/05/2018 at 15:14 Ben King says:
Ok, I’m already working on an unbeatable PvP strategy: Run into cave, dash around a corner, terrain manipulate a wall between me and the other player, then tunnel out and book it back to my clunky hauler. I definitely didn’t rip off this idea from a D&D session where the wizard used Stone Shape to hide the whole party in a crypt alcove while the dungeon baddies stormed past outside.