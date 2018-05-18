The Crew 2 closed beta revs up at the end of the month

The Crew 2 is getting an closed beta soon. Ubisoft’s Red Bull open world Red Bull racer sponsored by Red Bull is once again set in the United States, as you can see in the trailer below, featuring Upbeat Sport Man telling us to “dream big, race hard!” And if you’re into that, the beta might be a good chance to see if the new swap-your-car-for-a-plane-and-then-for-a-boat button brings something exciting to a racing game where the best feature was its long mutiplayer road trips. I’ll tell you where to sign up down there.

Thanks, Upbeat Sport Man. The beta runs from May 31 to June 4, and you can sign up for a chance to play it on the official website. If you’re an absolute keener you can also pre-load the beta on May 29. Here’s what they say will confront you on the roads.

“During the Closed Beta, players will experience the first level of the progression system as they compete in races across the first four disciplines – Street Race, Rally Raid, Powerboat and Aerobatics – against the backdrop of a fully redesigned U.S.A via land, water and air. To create more adrenaline-fueled experiences, players can use the Fast-Fav feature and instantly switch their vehicle type depending on the type of terrain they will encounter: an airplane flying underneath San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge can turn into a boat with the touch of a button.”

So it sounds like you’re getting the whole of the US of A to totter about within. That’s good. The Crew number 1 had cars with cranky handling and a rubbish story mode attached to its races, all of which made John feel bad inside. But the large map was good-looking and varied, and I really liked travelling from one end to the other, taking in the salt flats and deserts.

The multi-vehicular sequel was originally due out of the ‘shop in March but Ubisoft delayed it to add some sweet new rims or something. It’s now due out June 29.