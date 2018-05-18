Sorry, Combat Mission turn tales have put the mockers on this week’s Flare Path. The only Rock, Paper, Shotgun column happy to answer the door in a smoking jacket and fez will return next Friday with a bountiful competition and, possibly, a wargame review. All I can offer today is an invitation to participate in the defence of Caent, and a fiendish word puzzle inspired by the colour green.
Below is a list of 30 Things Wot Are Green (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Robin Hood was present, he might appear as…
R BNHD
Kryptonite would be…
KRYPTNT
1. PST
2. SDR F
3. SLMR
4. LVN
5. RB NTHF RG
6. DST RCTLN
7. D N L
8. MNKPR KT
9. FN GSTHB GYMN
10. BSNTH
11. HKRN NR
12. PC FCVN
13. CR LNLCS
14. CL TCWYK T
15. SRS
16. PR SGRN
17. BRNSL SGR NBCK
18. RN BWWRRR
19. GCML
20. FRWY
21. BDF RDRLHZS LFPRPL LDPMP
22. HLJR DN
23. TRP CHMRLD
24. FL GFS DR B
25. SH TSFRC VRY
26. PR NTDCR CTBRD
27. YD
28. RS HP STBX
29. PLN TXPR SSSHP
30. GV
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)
Last week’s collage foxer theme: Raymond Chandler (defoxed by AFKAMC)
a. Goldfish Club badge (Gothnak)
b. Vimy Memorial (Gothnak)
c. Farewell Spit lighthouse (Gusdownnup)
d. Mi-34 Hermit (AFKAMC)
e. Nimue (Gothnak)
f. From Sleep by Salvador Dali (Gothnak)
g. Tim Downie (Gothnak)
h. Candle (mrpier)
i. HMS Westminster (Stugle)
j. Little Sister (Artiforg)
k. M.A.S.K. logo (mrpier)
l. Black Dahlia disc
m. Pearl Buck (Gusdownnup)
18/05/2018 at 13:03 Stugle says:
8 – MINI (?) PARAKEET
18/05/2018 at 13:04 Stugle says:
27 – YODA
18/05/2018 at 13:05 Stugle says:
23 – TRAPICHE EMERALD link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:05 Shiloh says:
30 – AGAVE
18/05/2018 at 13:06 AFKAMC says:
3. SLIMER (Ghostbusters?)
18/05/2018 at 13:07 Stugle says:
5 – ROBIN THE FROG link to muppet.wikia.com
18/05/2018 at 13:08 Little_Crow says:
1) PESTO
5) ROBIN THE FROG
6) DISTRICT LINE
8) MONK PARAKEET
19) GUACAMOLE
23) TRAPICHE EMERALD
24) FLAG OF SAUDI ARABIA
25) SHOTS OF RECOVERY?
26) PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD
28) IRISH POSTBOX
29) PLANET EXPRESS SHIP
30) AGAVE
####
10) ABSINTHE
25) SHOOTS OF RECOVERY
18/05/2018 at 13:28 phlebas says:
30 could also be GUAVA.
18/05/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:
8 mins late from going to the market, bah! I’ll finish my sandwich and i’m on it. :)
18/05/2018 at 13:10 Stugle says:
29 – PLANET EXPRESS SHIP link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:10 Excors says:
I think I’ve watched every single episode of Only Connect. I should be good at missing vowels by now. It turns out I’m not.
18/05/2018 at 14:22 Little_Crow says:
Can’t profess to watching every episode, but I can say it’s the only round I’m any good at
18/05/2018 at 13:11 Stugle says:
9 – FUNGUS THE BOGEYMAN link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:11 phlebas says:
18. RAINBOW WARRIOR (Greenpeace)
21. BEDFORD RLHZ SELF PROPELLED PUMP (Green Goddess)
22. HAL JORDAN (Green Lantern)
18/05/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:
17. BARON SILAS GREENBACK.
18/05/2018 at 13:13 Gothnak says:
10. ABSINTHE (I must be the only ex-student) ;)
18/05/2018 at 13:17 phlebas says:
(or the only sufficiently recent ex-student – it wasn’t available in my day!)
18/05/2018 at 13:13 Stugle says:
13 – CAROLINE LUCAS link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:15 AFKAMC says:
15. A bit of a long shot, as we’re missing the “MV”, but – SIRIUS ? link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:27 Stugle says:
I think it’s rather OSIRIS: link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:15 Stugle says:
22 – HAL JORDAN link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:16 AFKAMC says:
20. FAIRWAY
18/05/2018 at 13:19 Gothnak says:
FFS, i thought Fairway, and looked up the transformer but he was blue.. Didn’t think of frikkin golf.
18/05/2018 at 13:18 phlebas says:
14. CELTIC AWAY KIT
16. PARIS GREEN
link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:18 Stugle says:
2 – SOD ROOF
18/05/2018 at 13:19 Jonfon says:
20 : Fairway
(also : A nugget of PUREST GREEN!!)
18/05/2018 at 13:20 Zorgulon says:
4) OLIVINE, perhaps the closest thing to a naturally-occurring PUREST GREEN link to en.wikipedia.org
18/05/2018 at 13:22 Little_Crow says:
4) LEUVEN
It’s the joint European Green Capital, apparently
18/05/2018 at 13:24 AFKAMC says:
12. PACIFIC something maybe?
18/05/2018 at 13:28 sagredo1632 says:
pacific avenue (monopoly)
18/05/2018 at 13:33 phlebas says:
Oh, well done! I got as far as ‘venue’ and it didn’t occur to me – that space would be Euston Road here.
18/05/2018 at 13:25 Gothnak says:
12. PACIFIC something… VINE, VEIN, err, VAN? :)
18/05/2018 at 13:31 Stugle says:
PACIFICA OVEN is a thing. Not green, though.
EDIT – I see it’s been identified above
18/05/2018 at 13:26 phlebas says:
11. HOOK RUNNER?
18/05/2018 at 13:29 AFKAMC says:
Yes: link to foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com
18/05/2018 at 13:46 Little_Crow says:
So with the spaces in 7 are we looking for the previously unknown phenomenon of an ‘invisible’ vowel only word?
18/05/2018 at 13:48 Little_Crow says:
7) EAU DE NIL?
That doesn’t reposition all the spaces though…
18/05/2018 at 13:55 Gothnak says:
Yes it does. The first word can’t be a gap between D & N and the second word can’t be a gap between N & L.
18/05/2018 at 13:55 Stugle says:
I think you’ve got it. Three spaces – three words. Fiendish to make the first word vowel-only: my admiration for Tim just went up another notch.
18/05/2018 at 13:57 AbyssUK says:
I was looking up auDio oN L… something.. so well done