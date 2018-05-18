Sorry, Combat Mission turn tales have put the mockers on this week’s Flare Path. The only Rock, Paper, Shotgun column happy to answer the door in a smoking jacket and fez will return next Friday with a bountiful competition and, possibly, a wargame review. All I can offer today is an invitation to participate in the defence of Caent, and a fiendish word puzzle inspired by the colour green.

Below is a list of 30 Things Wot Are Green (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Robin Hood was present, he might appear as…

R BNHD

Kryptonite would be…

KRYPTNT

1. PST

2. SDR F

3. SLMR

4. LVN

5. RB NTHF RG

6. DST RCTLN

7. D N L

8. MNKPR KT

9. FN GSTHB GYMN

10. BSNTH

11. HKRN NR

12. PC FCVN

13. CR LNLCS

14. CL TCWYK T

15. SRS

16. PR SGRN

17. BRNSL SGR NBCK

18. RN BWWRRR

19. GCML

20. FRWY

21. BDF RDRLHZS LFPRPL LDPMP

22. HLJR DN

23. TRP CHMRLD

24. FL GFS DR B

25. SH TSFRC VRY

26. PR NTDCR CTBRD

27. YD

28. RS HP STBX

29. PLN TXPR SSSHP

30. GV

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

Last week’s collage foxer theme: Raymond Chandler (defoxed by AFKAMC)

a. Goldfish Club badge (Gothnak)

b. Vimy Memorial (Gothnak)

c. Farewell Spit lighthouse (Gusdownnup)

d. Mi-34 Hermit (AFKAMC)

e. Nimue (Gothnak)

f. From Sleep by Salvador Dali (Gothnak)

g. Tim Downie (Gothnak)

h. Candle (mrpier)

i. HMS Westminster (Stugle)

j. Little Sister (Artiforg)

k. M.A.S.K. logo (mrpier)

l. Black Dahlia disc

m. Pearl Buck (Gusdownnup)