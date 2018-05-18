The Foxer

greenfoxer

Sorry, Combat Mission turn tales have put the mockers on this week’s Flare Path. The only Rock, Paper, Shotgun column happy to answer the door in a smoking jacket and fez will return next Friday with a bountiful competition and, possibly, a wargame review. All I can offer today is an invitation to participate in the defence of Caent, and a fiendish word puzzle inspired by the colour green.

Below is a list of 30 Things Wot Are Green (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Robin Hood was present, he might appear as…

R BNHD

Kryptonite would be…

KRYPTNT

1. PST
2. SDR F
3. SLMR
4. LVN
5. RB NTHF RG
6. DST RCTLN
7. D N L
8. MNKPR KT
9. FN GSTHB GYMN
10. BSNTH
11. HKRN NR
12. PC FCVN
13. CR LNLCS
14. CL TCWYK T
15. SRS
16. PR SGRN
17. BRNSL SGR NBCK
18. RN BWWRRR
19. GCML
20. FRWY
21. BDF RDRLHZS LFPRPL LDPMP
22. HLJR DN
23. TRP CHMRLD
24. FL GFS DR B
25. SH TSFRC VRY
26. PR NTDCR CTBRD
27. YD
28. RS HP STBX
29. PLN TXPR SSSHP
30. GV

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

Last week’s collage foxer theme: Raymond Chandler (defoxed by AFKAMC)

foxerMay11sol

a. Goldfish Club badge (Gothnak)
b. Vimy Memorial (Gothnak)
c. Farewell Spit lighthouse (Gusdownnup)
d. Mi-34 Hermit (AFKAMC)
e. Nimue (Gothnak)
f. From Sleep by Salvador Dali (Gothnak)
g. Tim Downie (Gothnak)
h. Candle (mrpier)
i. HMS Westminster (Stugle)
j. Little Sister (Artiforg)
k. M.A.S.K. logo (mrpier)
l. Black Dahlia disc
m. Pearl Buck (Gusdownnup)

 

40 Comments

  1. 18/05/2018 at 13:03 Stugle says:

    8 – MINI (?) PARAKEET

  2. 18/05/2018 at 13:04 Stugle says:

    27 – YODA

  3. 18/05/2018 at 13:05 Stugle says:

    23 – TRAPICHE EMERALD link to en.wikipedia.org

  4. 18/05/2018 at 13:05 Shiloh says:

    30 – AGAVE

  5. 18/05/2018 at 13:06 AFKAMC says:

    3. SLIMER (Ghostbusters?)

  7. 18/05/2018 at 13:08 Little_Crow says:

    1) PESTO
    5) ROBIN THE FROG
    6) DISTRICT LINE
    8) MONK PARAKEET
    19) GUACAMOLE
    23) TRAPICHE EMERALD
    24) FLAG OF SAUDI ARABIA
    25) SHOTS OF RECOVERY?
    26) PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD
    28) IRISH POSTBOX
    29) PLANET EXPRESS SHIP
    30) AGAVE

    ####
    10) ABSINTHE
    25) SHOOTS OF RECOVERY

  8. 18/05/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:

    8 mins late from going to the market, bah! I’ll finish my sandwich and i’m on it. :)

  9. 18/05/2018 at 13:10 Stugle says:

    29 – PLANET EXPRESS SHIP link to en.wikipedia.org

  10. 18/05/2018 at 13:10 Excors says:

    I think I’ve watched every single episode of Only Connect. I should be good at missing vowels by now. It turns out I’m not.

  11. 18/05/2018 at 13:11 Stugle says:

    9 – FUNGUS THE BOGEYMAN link to en.wikipedia.org

  12. 18/05/2018 at 13:11 phlebas says:

    18. RAINBOW WARRIOR (Greenpeace)
    21. BEDFORD RLHZ SELF PROPELLED PUMP (Green Goddess)
    22. HAL JORDAN (Green Lantern)

  13. 18/05/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:

    17. BARON SILAS GREENBACK.

  14. 18/05/2018 at 13:13 Gothnak says:

    10. ABSINTHE (I must be the only ex-student) ;)

  15. 18/05/2018 at 13:13 Stugle says:

    13 – CAROLINE LUCAS link to en.wikipedia.org

  16. 18/05/2018 at 13:15 AFKAMC says:

    15. A bit of a long shot, as we’re missing the “MV”, but – SIRIUS ? link to en.wikipedia.org

  18. 18/05/2018 at 13:16 AFKAMC says:

    20. FAIRWAY

  19. 18/05/2018 at 13:18 phlebas says:

    14. CELTIC AWAY KIT

    16. PARIS GREEN
    link to en.wikipedia.org

  20. 18/05/2018 at 13:18 Stugle says:

    2 – SOD ROOF

  21. 18/05/2018 at 13:19 Jonfon says:

    20 : Fairway

    (also : A nugget of PUREST GREEN!!)

  22. 18/05/2018 at 13:20 Zorgulon says:

    4) OLIVINE, perhaps the closest thing to a naturally-occurring PUREST GREEN link to en.wikipedia.org

  23. 18/05/2018 at 13:22 Little_Crow says:

    4) LEUVEN
    It’s the joint European Green Capital, apparently

  24. 18/05/2018 at 13:24 AFKAMC says:

    12. PACIFIC something maybe?

  25. 18/05/2018 at 13:25 Gothnak says:

    12. PACIFIC something… VINE, VEIN, err, VAN? :)

  26. 18/05/2018 at 13:26 phlebas says:

    11. HOOK RUNNER?

  27. 18/05/2018 at 13:46 Little_Crow says:

    So with the spaces in 7 are we looking for the previously unknown phenomenon of an ‘invisible’ vowel only word?

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>