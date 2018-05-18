To The Moon becoming an animated movie

Kan Gao’s tearjerker To The Moon, a game which affected our John so much that he still daren’t open the curtains on clear nights lest he be swept away in a torrent of his own tears, is becoming a full-length animated movie. It’s the story of doctors travelling through the memories of a dying man (with the aid of a fancy machine), seeing his life and creating new memories so he can have sort-of lived his dying wish: visiting the moon. At this point, John is hammering on the door as a brook flows down his body, so I imagine we’ll need to employ Ludovico Technique eyespreaders to make him watch it.
Gao doesn’t say who is behind the “major animated feature film”, only hinting in his announcement video that the companies involved are “pretty big players in the animation industry, and those who are familiar with the animation industry will probably have heard of them.” Mysterious! Gao also says that the budget is “pretty significant”, and that he’s been told it’s above that of the animated movie Your Name.
He doesn’t have absolute control over the film but says he will be involved with the script and supervising.
Buuut beyond that, it’s all a big mystery. When it’ll come, how it’ll be released, what it looks like (that art ↑ up there is a marketing picture for the game), and all that are still secrets for now. But here, he seems pretty hopeful, and has some interesting things to say about striking a balance between faithfulness of goodfilmness in a film adaptation:
It does seem a good’un to be movified. As Johnny Dub said in his To The Moon review:
“To The Moon takes on old age, regret, mental health, and love. It’s about the role of ambition versus reality, and what’s worth sacrificing. It’s a properly funny comedy, and a hanky-requiring tragedy. Games this effective are rare beasts, and when it’s disguised by such simple graphics (albeit with wonderful animation, and such detail), old-school Japanese RPG presentation (something it brilliantly jokes about very early on), no voice acting, nor photo-realistic expressions, it’s something of a feat.”
I only play games deemed artistic enough to be made into films, so I’m excited to finally play this; I can’t keep hammering on Tekken forever. Handily, the game is half-price right now on Steam, down to £3.49/€3.99/$4.99.
Gao also notes that he’s started work on his next game. His last, after a series of To The Moon mini episodes, was the sequel Finding Paradise.
18/05/2018 at 19:10 Cederic says:
If you haven’t played To The Moon, don’t wait for the film.
The gameplay is staid, bordering annoying. Some elements of the story are a bit clumsy. The graphics are terrible.
None of this matters. The game is excellent, it has a story that will make a truly great movie and it made me (a man older than John) cry. Properly cry.
It’s a hell of a game that can do that.
18/05/2018 at 19:48 FurryLippedSquid says:
“The gameplay is staid, bordering annoying. Some elements of the story are a bit clumsy.”
That’s as far as I got before quitting.
18/05/2018 at 21:11 lordcooper says:
Meh. The only one missing out is you.
18/05/2018 at 21:16 FurryLippedSquid says:
MEH.
18/05/2018 at 21:29 Cederic says:
I can understand that. I’m glad I stuck with it though – four hours I don’t regret for a moment.
Glad it’s going to be a film though. You wont even need to cut the story down, it’ll fit neatly into a 90 minute or 2 hour film anyway and find a far larger audience.
Just keep the soundtrack. Hopefully that’s in the contract.
18/05/2018 at 22:11 Halk says:
Everything you said runs counter to your point. “Great story, crap game.” I played it, and I agree with everything you said, apart from the conclusion.
If you haven’t played it just wait for the movie, it should have been a book or a movie in the first place.
18/05/2018 at 19:22 Chorltonwheelie says:
Thats convinced me. Love a good old tug on the heartstrings.
£3.49…be daft not to.