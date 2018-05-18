Valve threatening removal of visual novels with ‘adult content’, some authorised years ago say MangaGamer

Nerves are a little frayed across the visual novel development scene, as Valve have apparently issued warnings to several developers and publishers, threatening to remove their games from Steam unless they are edited to remove ‘pornographic content’.
The largest confirmation of this comes from prolific VN publisher MangaGamer, who have received several of these notices, including one for Kindred Spirits on the Roof, a game which they explicitly ran past Valve representatives to confirm that it was not pornographic in nature. Valve agreed – at the time – and allowed it to go on sale back in February of 2016. The deal, as Darth Vader would say, has been altered.
This just seems to be the latest round in Valve’s never-ending game of Calvinball regarding what exactly constitutes ‘adult content’ on Steam. Their guidelines for what is actually allowed for sale on Steam are notoriously vague, and no public-facing definition of what is allowed has been published, merely that it should not be ‘pornographic’. Apparently they are free to change their internal definition of pornography without telling anyone, which is fully within their legal rights, but also an enormous pain in the arse for anyone wanting to release a game even vaguely near the limits of what is supposedly allowed.
In MangaGamer’s statement, they claim to be entirely in the dark as to what has changed regarding Valve’s official policy on adult content. While they’ve been ordered to make changes to conform to these new rules, as far as anyone can tell, there are no new rules. It’s a surreal Catch 22 situation, and even a quick glance at Steam reveals that these rules are very inconsistently applied. Horror-sex-comedy You Must Be 18 or Older To Enter was suddenly pulled from Steam, as a good example of how capriciously Valve seem to handle the issue.
While some of the games to receive warnings are more overtly sexual, such as the notorious adult puzzle game Huniepop, Kindred Spirits on the Roof appears positively tame in comparison to a vast number of AAA titles. The sex scenes in The Witcher 3 are vastly more rude, and while you could argue that the likes of Genital Jousting is comedic rather than pornographic, you can’t deny that it’s a wildly explicit game about giant thrusting cocks plunging into orifices. Somehow, I doubt that will be receiving a written warning from Valve, either.
Other visual novel authors are understandably quite nervous right now. Christine Love – author of steamy bondage adventure Ladykiller in a Bind – says that she hasn’t received a warning from Valve, but if they’re even halfway consistent about their policies here, especially looking at how comparatively innocuous Kindred Spirits is, then it’s more of a matter of ‘when’ than ‘if’. Many visual novel creators and publishers are already looking for alternative storefronts, and with so much confusion surrounding what is even valid to sell on Steam it’s hard to blame them.
18/05/2018 at 23:08 SaintAn says:
So tired of Valve trying to choke the life out of PC gaming and force censorship on art. Now more than ever is competition against them needed.
I will celebrate like the end of Return of the Jedi when Gabe’s shriveled greedy heart finally gives out. Yub nub.
19/05/2018 at 01:12 dsch says:
Classy.
18/05/2018 at 23:15 ChucklesNuts says:
This whole thing has been discussed time and time again that a clear and cut policy is not in place. VALVE has failed the community let alone the developers.
If nudity isn’t allowed then by all means the number of AAA titles like GTA need removal. And I guarantee Rockstar will not have any of it and will fight it.
Singling out VNs is a crime against a culture and it is VALVE violating their own policies.
VALVE needs to get its s#it together and get with these developers and have a sit down and write a public policy that everyone agrees on.
If sex isn’t allowed on steam, what is next? Racism? So then Mafia 3 needs to be removed.
19/05/2018 at 00:29 TillEulenspiegel says:
Yeah there are dozens of AAA games with bare 3D breasts in sexual situations. It’s impossible to draft a coherent policy that would allow those but ban certain VNs, and more to the point I have no idea why the hell you’d want to.
The only relevant line would be a legal one that regulates porn, but, like, Game of Thrones is not porn either.
19/05/2018 at 00:29 brucethemoose says:
Or, god forbid, gun violence. There goes 80% of the catalog.
There is a gradient though. GTA definitely has some sexy time, but it’s not overriding theme of the game like true pornography is.
18/05/2018 at 23:18 Neurotic says:
Just get rid of all these stupid, manga/anime/pseudo-JRPG rubbish games. So tired of seeing this colourful cartoon crap on the Store page. The limit on the number of tags you can filter out means I still see these weird big-eyed kids all over the place. :p
18/05/2018 at 23:22 kalirion says:
FYI your asshole is showing.
19/05/2018 at 00:15 OmNomNom says:
FYI your avatar kind of looks like an asshole
18/05/2018 at 23:41 dethtoll says:
Man, I hate anime, but you sound really unpleasant.
19/05/2018 at 00:09 OmNomNom says:
People hating on your comment but I agree, this crap really does ruin steam.
It doesn’t help that the terrible filtering system and weak tag enforcement etc means i can’t not see it.
At this rate there should just be an anime steam knockoff that gives fans a place to and be amongst their own
19/05/2018 at 00:24 brucethemoose says:
If Valve would just crack down on tag enforcement it would help a ton. It’s really stupid on the dev’s part anyway, as it makes their games harder to find.
19/05/2018 at 00:56 April March says:
Yeah, other people using stuff I use to do things they like but I don’t ruins stuff for me. Maybe after Valve sets an example cities can ban people from jogging in the sidewalks I use to walk and ban cars I don’t like from streets I drive in.
19/05/2018 at 00:20 malkav11 says:
We get it. These games aren’t for you. The problem isn’t with them existing, it’s with Steam failing to enable you to filter them out or usefully sort their store in pretty much any way. If the solution were to expunge any genre anyone didn’t care about and didn’t want to see in their Steam recs, the store would be empty and Valve would go out of business.
19/05/2018 at 02:13 dagnamit says:
“game” is a fairly charitable description. even Dear Esther is more of a game than most of this stuff.
19/05/2018 at 03:30 Petethegoat says:
the ‘game’ elitist has logged on
19/05/2018 at 04:06 malkav11 says:
And that’s relevant to my point how?
19/05/2018 at 04:08 Archonsod says:
“it’s with Steam failing to enable you to filter them out or usefully sort their store in pretty much any way”
It’s a fair point. I’ve got Steam set to filter out VR, movies, free to play and MMO’s yet I still frequently get them in my queue and on the storefront. This should be basic functionality these days – there’s webstores ran by a single dude from their garage which do a better job of presenting relevant content than Valve seem able to manage.
19/05/2018 at 02:44 DeepSleeper says:
Personally I’d prefer they ditched all these bloody violent murder simulators and left the games about emotions and romance alone.
19/05/2018 at 03:02 alison says:
Hear, hear.
19/05/2018 at 04:23 Don Reba says:
Let’s all agree to limit games to grey, brown, and two colours of the developer’s choice. Anything over the limit shall have no place on Steam!
18/05/2018 at 23:22 aircool says:
Our so called liberal society calls for yet more censorship. I think those ‘visual novels’ are just crappy titillation, but if people want to buy them, then let them; surely that’s what being liberal is all about, not clamping down on what we can and can’t access :/
18/05/2018 at 23:46 crazyd says:
It’s not censorship when a private business decides they do not want to sell a product in their store. Forcing a company to sell something that they don’t want to is anti-free market.
19/05/2018 at 00:04 Dominic Tarason says:
It’s also incredibly sketchy business when a store declares that something that they’ve stocked for years is now forbidden under new rules that only the store themselves have seen, and refuse to show anyone, leaving nobody sure of what is or isn’t allowed for sale.
And then you add to that the fact that the existing rules are wildly inconsistent in their application and suddenly nobody knows anything anymore. That’s just bad business.
19/05/2018 at 00:21 crazyd says:
Maybe, but posting rules just leads to people pushing the boundaries of those rules, leading to an arms race of new rules. I think Valve is well within their rights to decide that they do not want to sell porn, and the definition of what “porn” is is notoriously subjective.
19/05/2018 at 00:29 crazyd says:
I just wanted to say that I’m not saying I think Valve made a Morally Right decision that is in the benefit of the public and the developers. I think this is a kinda shitty move, I’m just saying it’s their right, and trying to see their motivation. This is all kinda devil’s advocate-y.
19/05/2018 at 00:40 Dominic Tarason says:
The devil has plenty of advocates already.
19/05/2018 at 00:51 crazyd says:
Not in this article. I just don’t think it’s so nuts for a private company to look at a match 3 game with cheesecake girls and an officially supported nude patch and go, “This is more porn than game”. There’s a fine line between game salesman and pornographer, and that line is extremely subjective. I can understand owners of a company not wanting to be pornographers, and making a subjective call to remove something that technically meets the letter of the law but is still more porn than game.
I also understand how this makes devs nervous for their futures, and personally wish that Steam was a truly open platform with hard rules that they had to follow. Valve is not operating in the way that I wish they would behave, but it’s definitely operating in an understandable manner when you think of it as an business ran by people rather than a fascist dictatorship.
19/05/2018 at 01:58 MrEvilGuy says:
You seem to have some paranoia about state regulation in your comments. Let’s be clear, nobody in this thread suggested that the government step in and force Valve to sell pornographic games.
19/05/2018 at 02:12 malkav11 says:
In principle, I want to support their right to not support certain types of content by offering it a platform for sales. But a) when you have a near monopoly you need to be a lot more fucking careful about exercising that sort of prerogative, and b) I personally think a little sexual content is a ridiculous place to draw the line, especially when they’ve had no interest in drawing pretty well any other line, quite a few of which I would think have a lot more actual import, both financial and moral.
Either way, they need to have a clearly signposted standard if they’re going to have one at all.
19/05/2018 at 01:52 rusty says:
That sounds exactly like real life.
19/05/2018 at 00:17 brucethemoose says:
Part of the problem is the “failure” of the free market here: Valve has a near monopoly on PC gaming storefronts. It’s not that bad as far as monopolies go, but publishers that aren’t megacorps are totally reliant on Steam for sales.
In an ideal market, we’d have multiple competitive storefronts with diverse policies, so that publishers always have somewhere else to turn to.
While I don’t think the government should force valve to sell anything (yet), there are cases where doing exactly that is pro free-market, like net neutrality.
19/05/2018 at 00:27 crazyd says:
I am definitely in agreement with you on this. The “free market” line was a little tongue in cheek, playing against the guy’s clear anti-liberal bent.
19/05/2018 at 00:59 April March says:
But this is exactly while the liberal thinking of the free market righting itself doesn’t work. Under completely free market, the most efficient corporation gains a soft monopoly. Once they do so, they set the market’s rules, and can set it in a way that their position is difficult to challenge, and in ways society doesn’t want to see. This is difficult enough to control in any society that has a modicum of economic freedom.
19/05/2018 at 04:16 Archonsod says:
“Valve has a near monopoly on PC gaming storefronts. ”
Being the most successful storefront doesn’t make it a monopoly.
19/05/2018 at 00:07 Kamalen says:
Liberal society ? If anything, you can blame that sort of new ruling on powerful conservative and religious pression groups.
18/05/2018 at 23:23 kalirion says:
Lengthy writeup here: link to techraptor.net
19/05/2018 at 00:14 TheRealRutledge says:
Thanks for the link!
19/05/2018 at 00:10 InternetBatman says:
Just let the creators put an adult tag on it, and quarantine kid accounts from that tag. Is it that hard?
19/05/2018 at 00:38 brucethemoose says:
But how do you enforce the tagging?
What if a game is squarely in a gray area, and the publisher doesn’t want the adult tag to open it to a wider audience? Where do you draw the line?
Courts have been struggling with this for decades, if not centuries. And I think part of the problem is the black-white labeling: it’s porn, or it’s not porn.
What steam needs is a gradient. Let the publisher or reviewers rate the sexuality of the game on a sliding scale, and give users the ability to filter games above a certain threshold on that scale.
19/05/2018 at 00:59 malkav11 says:
There’s already a ratings agency. Use the ESRB rating if supplied, have an “unrated” category for unrated games that can be turned off in parental settings and that’s opt-in otherwise.
19/05/2018 at 01:09 April March says:
Where do you draw the line?
You ask yourself which do you think is better: than kids can play some sexy games that aren’t all-out porn, or that some non-porn games can’t be played by kids because they have boobies or sex or whatever.
If you choose the first, you let devs self-police and only act in egregious cases.
If you choose the latter, you create a set of strict rules and ask devs to self-police, while also having mechanisms that force them into the adult ‘zone’ if they don’t self-police well, as well as other punishments if lots of abuse crop up.
(Spoiler: a US corporation will always choose the latter. It’s not what I would choose, but I’d understand that choice.)
After that is done, devs can sell any games they want to, clients can buy whatever games they want to, and the corporation gets money on all sales and no one judges them for promoting pornography. Success!
19/05/2018 at 00:33 racccoon says:
Vavle has to realise they aren’t just gathering victims who are juvenile, 98% of the victims who constantly use Steam are adults and therefore Steam should know this and allow the adult content to bought and played. As usual Steam/Valve are pitter pattering about with policies and not owner up to real big picture they have fro the future.
19/05/2018 at 01:11 tsff22 says:
Apparently a far-right Christian fundamentalist “family values” group has claimed responsibility for mass report spamming valve regarding the affected games.
Considering that they are openly BRAGGING about it on their main site and their official Twitter, this seems like an open and shut case of “abuse of the report system”, “falsified reports”, or whatever the proper term is for these kinds of situations.
19/05/2018 at 01:16 dsch says:
Problem with Valve is that they are a tech/games company being asked to deal with social/political issues. They never had to do this before games went really mainstream, and they have no idea how to handle polarising social questions. Their solution has been to try to have as little public exposure to the problem as possible, hence no explicit statement on what is and is not allowed, while trying to shimmy behind the scenes to avoid catch any flak as far as possible.
19/05/2018 at 01:29 Dominic Tarason says:
Let us never forget that Steam Greenlight was Valve’s solution to nobody at the company wanting to answer emails from developers.
19/05/2018 at 01:52 brucethemoose says:
Yeah. Valve loves that sky high earnings/employee ratio, hence they’re so hell bent on using as little manpower as possible.
It’s really ridiculous. They run a storefront, but can’t even be bothered to judge what they sell themselves. Even Amazon is better about it.
19/05/2018 at 02:00 Baines says:
Greenlight was also Valve’s solution to complaints that Valve had no consistent policies. And that Valve couldn’t even be bothered to tell devs *why* their games failed the submission review (if they ever got reviewed at all.)
19/05/2018 at 01:33 bawenang says:
So, bye-bye The Witcher series, Mass Effect series, and Dragon Age Origins then?
19/05/2018 at 02:16 phrozen64 says:
But none of those feature close up vaginas and dicks. Yes, there is softcore pornography just like there is soft core porn in HBO, but Visual Novels tend to have explicit sex scenes which end up being censored by Steam anyway. You can’t even post patches for adult visual novels anymore, so I don’t think they want any hardcore cartoon porn on their platform until it will be challenged.
19/05/2018 at 02:22 Baines says:
Not likely. Valve is probably only targeting smaller, less valuable (and thus less profitable) titles. The ones that many people wouldn’t even object to seeing go. They aren’t going to touch the big names.
19/05/2018 at 03:14 Zenicetus says:
Those games feature adult treatment of adult sex. One difference with many of these visual novels based on a dating theme is the infantilization of female characters. The art style comes really close to representing females as “underage,” if not downright childlike. The header image above in this RPS article comes close to that line.
It’s creepy… at least feels that way to me. Sexualized children are more of a problem than the adult sex in games like the Witcher. So I wonder if it’s this aspect of the visual novels that Valve is really addressing, and not just pornographic content in general?
19/05/2018 at 03:36 DeepSleeper says:
Oh cool great I was worried we wouldn’t have an “anime is pedophilia” dude but here’s one right in time.
19/05/2018 at 04:12 Zenicetus says:
I didn’t say all anime is pedophilia. I said some of this stuff strikes me as creepy. Feel free to disagree.
Also, for what it’s worth, I don’t think Valve should be banning it. I’m anti-censorship, and in favor of the marketplace deciding what sells. Even if I find it creepy on a personal level. I’m just speculating on what Valve’s motives might be.
19/05/2018 at 04:20 brucethemoose says:
That is indeed a terrible generalization to make.
On the other hand, it’s definitely a problem with some (not all) anime stuff, which is what Z was getting at. Ignoring that is even worse.
19/05/2018 at 04:18 Fritzkier says:
That is kinda racist… Since visual novels (anime style at least) are based from Asian features. And you know Asians looks younger than Westerner with similar ages…
But I think I understand why you think it’s creepy for some people. (Filtration tags where are you?)
19/05/2018 at 04:31 brucethemoose says:
It’s possible.
Thats the first thing the alleged watchdogs behind this would go after. Valve being Valve, they definitely don’t want any legal complications or nasty PR, so blanket banning could be their knee-jerk reaction.
Hmmmmm, makes sense to me. I don’t think Valve has any prejudice against anime or sex games, and I don’t think they care about some family values group. But they wouldn’t want to go anywhere near the underage porn minefield.
19/05/2018 at 03:54 geldonyetich says:
I have no problem with anime at all, but sexual-themed visual novels aren’t all that hard to make and tend to get a lot of traffic and attention because a lot of people on the Internet let their loins call the shots. They breed like rabbits because many people wish they could.
Lord knows I lose that fight every once in awhile, leading to unwelcome distractions. I can’t just go into the preferences and disable the affected tags because I’m afraid I might actually miss some good games that just happen to have those tags on them. So I leave them enabled and from time to time end up playing a meta-game, “That Steam game says it’s got sexual content, but lets investigate sexual is is really is.” Alas, my animal nature is too vulnerable to easy stimuli, and I find myself wanting to look at the Steam list less and less.
This isn’t really about freedom of speech and expression. It’s not big bad Valve censoring the poor (actually doing fairly well for themselves thanks to the excess of horny idiots on the web) porn producing development houses. It’s starting to hijack Steam and turn this portal of gaming into a portal of porn. Frankly I think Valve is getting as sick of it as all the Steam users who aren’t gung ho about getting their libido poked every time they open up the steam list.
19/05/2018 at 04:14 malkav11 says:
Again, the solution to this problem is (vastly) better filtering, sorting and customization tools for the store, not arbitrary delisting. There’s a very mild difference between ‘adult’ content in games and other types of game that might subjectively be overwhelming the sort of thing a given user is actually looking for on Steam, I guess, but really pretty minor all things considered. And there are certainly plenty of other massively overrepresented genres flooding Steam these days. I for one would happily consign all VR-only titles to the flames of perdition (not least because I don’t own a VR device and so they’re entirely irrelevant to me), as well as almost every survival sim, competitive multiplayer game, F2P MMO, and sports title. But I can’t, and that’s not the fault of those games for existing or the people who enjoy them for liking them, that’s the fault of Valve for not providing the necessary tools.
19/05/2018 at 04:26 Fritzkier says:
Yeah, Kindred Spirits on the Roof is straight porn even if there’s no porn at all. And it should be banned because it’s anime. Oh and GTA V aren’t promoting bad attitude too, so it’s ok. What? There is porn there? Nah, it’s ok.
I’m not a visual novels gamer, and I only have VA-11 HALL-A visual novels in my steam library. But what Valve did is a bad move. Visual novels is their first step. But what if your favorite genre gets the same treatment?
19/05/2018 at 04:03 Crafter says:
I was pretty much the only one to applaud when valve stopped caring and just opened the valves so pretty much anyone could publish on steam : for better or worse, Steam is the major gateway to pc gaming.
Before that, indies were at the mercy of random steam curators in order to be able to publish.
Now the situation has greatly improved on that front (even though of course over abundance creates another set of issues) … except for adult content apparently.
19/05/2018 at 04:52 brucethemoose says:
So the more I think about this, the more I’m convinced Valve is just frantically jumping out of the underage porn minefield.
Think about it. Valve is a classic west coast tech company, they don’t have anything against anime or sex games, and frankly they make alot of money off them. They couldn’t care less about “family values” watchdog groups. But then this watchdog group comes along with mass reports. What would they go after first? The low hanging fruit: those REALLY iffy games featuring childlike characters you see in the store every once in awhile.
Thats EXACTLY the kind of trouble Valve doesn’t want to deal with. They refuse/don’t have the manpower to sift through everything, and they don’t want to be obvious about it, so they go scorched Earth.