You can play Torment: Tides of Numenera for free until Sunday

…and if you haven’t yet, then you probably should. We named Torment: Tides of Numenera as one of the best games of 2017 for a reason, you know. You can play Inxile Entertainment’s fascinating RPG until Sunday at 9PM BST through Steam, and pick it up for 60% off until Monday.

Oh go on, here’s a peek behind the curtain – I basically named it one of the best games of 2017, by chucking loads of my voting points at it. And it turns out I wasn’t even playing it right.

Embarrassingly, I only found out you could click on characters to talk to them in the middle of combat until I was near the very end of the game. I’m told that nearly every fight can be avoided with some well placed words, which is both an amazing accomplishment for an RPG and a galling realisation for someone who’d have loved to play the game that way.

Speaking of structurally ambitious yet successfull accomplishments, if you’re on the fence you should check out Alec’s choose your own adventure review. Even if you’re not, you should read it anyway because it includes sentences like these:

“The central reason for Tides of Numenera’s being is a riposte to RPG convention – that this should be a game where story, and exploration of what that story means, is of infinitely greater importance than spectacle and action. Not for this the lurid sex scene, the legendary weapon or the explosive magical lightshow. Plenty of combat (turn-based and party-based) is available if you so wish, though I found it to be rather functional and with far less fascinating consequences than talking my way out of or into trouble.”

Yep, I really need to replay this. Especially seen as the devs have since added a new companion – a blob of goop whose abities change based on your moral decisions.

The 60% discount currently puts the base game at a bargain £14/$18/€18, and the same deal applies to the maybe-not-quite-so-much-of-a-bargain fancy editions.