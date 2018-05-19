Age of Wonders: Planetfall takes the wonder to the stars

From the creators of Age of Wonders and Overlord, today we got the announcement of the new tactical-turn based combat strategy title Age of Wonders: Planetfall. The 4X empire building adventure will take the familiar gameplay elements and immersive tactical combat of previous titles, but into the stars this time! Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until 2019 to do so. Look, can living in the super-future wait a year? I don’t think so either. I desire to leave this planet now. Paradox, I know that Sweden is more fun and accepting than where I’m trapped. Please. Please just send this my way.
There’s a tale of a broken galactic empire you’ll need to piece together, as you create your own House that strives to build prosperous colonies across the universe. Completely customization units and researching advanced devices will work together to help build your faction. As you might expect, conquest or diplomacy or doomsday technologies can all bring about you victory conditions. (And on a personal note, I think I’ve found exactly the way to scratch my Ascendancy itch.)
Here’s the better-goodword summary of this from Paradox themselves:
In Age of Wonders: Planetfall, players will emerge from the dark age of a fallen galactic empire to craft a new future for their people. Exploring the planetary ruins and encountering other surviving factions that have each evolved in their own way, players will unravel the history of a shattered civilization. Fight, build, negotiate and technologically advance the way to utopia, in a deep single player campaign, on random maps and against friends in multiplayer.
Check out the trailer below, to see what all the fuss is about.
Okay. Yeah. That shot of the monster on the broken up highway or whatever sold me. 4X Borderlands has my attention.
You can follow along with the game’s development on the Steam page, conveniently located here. You can also sign up for the official newsletter, which should bring you some in game rewards when the game launches in 2019.
More news from PDXCon 2018 will be coming throughout the weekend. Oh, I assure you, it will.
19/05/2018 at 17:03 pack.wolf says:
I didn’t know how bad I wanted something like this, but boy do I now want something like this.
In my mind this already is the worthy successor to Alpha Centauri I’ve been waiting for so long. For every other genre I’ve been cured of hype, but it seems for 4X I still haven’t managed that…
19/05/2018 at 18:07 KeiraFraser says:
19/05/2018 at 17:20 Horg says:
I’m going to miss the high fantasy setting, but the game does promise ”a large cast of races”, the hope for Space Tigrans is still alive.
19/05/2018 at 17:22 Hoot says:
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeessssssssssssssssssssssss!
Shadow Magic and Age Of Wonders 3 are two of my favourite games of all time. So many enjoyable hours spent. As the chap above said, in lieu of a true sequel to Alpha Centauri (which is still brilliant today, if you can bear the ugly interface) I will take this. Please be good! :)
The only downside is that it’s published by Paradox. If they can keep their grubby little hands off the game and let the developers decide their own DLC schedule post release then I’m doubly excited.
19/05/2018 at 19:14 brucethemoose says:
I don’t mind Paradox’s DLC addiction.
Sure, it makes games expensive and a little half-baked at launch, but it means they continue getting built up long after release, even if you don’t buy any of the DLC.
19/05/2018 at 17:25 Zenicetus says:
This could be good. I’m not expecting another Alpha Centauri, but it wouldn’t be hard to surpass Beyond Earth. The last AoW game was fun.
I’m just wondering how the strategic layer will work. Will it be on a star map like a typical space 4X game, or do you just jump to different planets and get a planet overview as the strategy layer, then zoom down to battles? If it’s a star map, they’ll have to solve the “lack of terrain” problem that plagues space 4X games, so I hope it’s planet-level strategy maps.
19/05/2018 at 17:51 BTAxis says:
There’s a shot of the strategic map in the trailer. I’m taking that to mean the scope of the game is one planet only.
19/05/2018 at 17:56 SaintAn says:
So disappointing to AoW fans. They’re using the AoW brand on a game that has noting to do with AoW and wasting time which should have been spent making a new AoW game. 3 years development, plus how ever many Paradox will have them pumping out butchered overpriced DLC, assuming the game doesn’t fail so bad they get shut down at launch.
Bet there won’t even be teraforming/terraform bombing, multiple map levels, cool overworld magic abilities, necromancy/druidism/other cool class types, or anything the series is known for.
Hope they prove me wrong, but as a fan I’m so damn disappointed.
19/05/2018 at 19:03 Bull0 says:
“as a fan”, you should probably wait to see a little more before writing it off. It reads like you’re just upset it’s got a sci-fi theme this time round
19/05/2018 at 19:32 Hoot says:
As a fan as well, I think Age of Wonders 3 scratches the itch perfectly. A fourth game following directly on from it would be kind of surplus to requirements, given that they did everything they wanted with AoW 3.
I’m pleased that they took a different approach, and God knows, we need another good sci-fi 4X game. Right now Endless Space 2 is pretty much it, given how shallow Stellaris still is 2 years after launch.