Holy Fury will expand Crusader Kings II

As part of this avalanche of Paradox Interactive material today, you’ll be excited to hear that the hyper-specific bread and butter of their strategy games, Crusader Kings II, is getting an expansion born of pure hellfire. The Holy Fury add-on will be changing the way crusades are waged, from starting in a randomly generated map to raiding something called “Pagan Warrior Lodges” to using special powers to antagonize or control your neighbors. Exactly as Jesus would have wanted.
“One heart and one soul against the Christian name.” So went the message from Estonia after the routing of the Teuton invaders at Umera. The fires of faith burn hot, as local gods come under attack from a universal church that offers a stark choice – God or the Sword?
I’m so bad at history that this part of the press release sounds like nonsense words to me. Totally in on being mad at god, though. Or is that not what’s happening? Ugh. Get thee to a Wikipedia.
In Holy Fury, Pagan rulers who reform their religion instead of converting will have a chance to design that new Reformed Paganism. A religion of peace or one of war? Will you be guided by the stars or bow to the whims of bloodthirsty gods? Who will lead this new church? Build a new creed on the ashes of the old ways.
Hell yeahhhhh paganism. Again, not totally sure what Reform Paganism is? I assume that’s when we all watch The Craft together? Please, no matter what I do, no one bind me.
Check out that there dang anti-god trailer below:
Starting to notice that PDXCon 2018 is including a lot of trailers that don’t show a single frame of games in action. Except for Wonderworld: Planets! That had some bugs with green bug juice in it. That was a lot better than a helmet that slowly comes into frame. Sorry if that feels like a nit-pick.
Also. ALSO. There’s a Kickstarter for a board game adaptation of Crusader Kings. First, I imagine this is the most complicated tabletop setup of all time. Second, it was just announced and already it has doubled its funding goal. It’s good that all of us strategy nuts are just. this. predictable.
*sprints toward kickstarter while throwing my wallet repeatedly*
Holy Fury is coming in 2018 for the suggested retail price of $19.99.
19/05/2018 at 23:37 RosalietheDog says:
In his 2008 book “the Craftsman”, the sociologist Richard Sennett tells the parable of Wittgenstein building a house for his sister in Vienna. Unconstrained by financial or practical limitations, the great philosopher revised and revised the house, even to the point of tearing out the ceiling of the drawing room and rebuilding it three centimeters higher. The point of the parable is that endless revision does not a good house beget. I wish Paradox would learn this lesson and think about designing a good game BEFORE releasing it, instead of revising it endlessly.
20/05/2018 at 00:24 Vilos Cohaagen says:
You are, of course, entitled to that view, but I disagree. I think CK2 is a much better game from all the expansions. Some were weak but most have been grand and as a games industry veteran myself I highly doubt the could have made the game this overarching before release. My 1,000 hours plus of play time seem like good value to me.
I’d argue that the better metaphor is crafing a chest of drawers. They made a solid frame with basic drawers then added decorative elements and better handles…
I like their DLC and continuing support. I’d prefer it if it didn’t break mods, but that is tough to do. I’m looking forward to this expansion.
20/05/2018 at 00:59 Son_of_Georg says:
The difference, of course, is that Paradox keeps making money off of all the expansions. It isn’t discontent that drives them, but their business model. Whether or not that actually makes the game better is something that can be debated.
I’ll say that I’m one who likes all the additional content. Constant updates and DLC means there’s always something new to try. The only problem I have is that I can’t afford them all, either with time or money. And now a new Rome game is coming out? What are you doing to me, Paradox?