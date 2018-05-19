Paradox announce new grand strategy Imperator: Rome

I think we’ve all been there. You’ve centralized power by taking over most of the known world. You’re feeling pretty chill about your choices and how you’ve bent the continent to your iron will. That’s when some of your buddies are like “nah brah” and you get super-stabbed to death. Not chill. Not chill at all. Well, now you can bring home all the fun of this highly relatable situation, via Paradox Interactive’s upcoming grand strategy title Imperator: Rome.
The folks behind such titles as Crusader Kings 2 have brought their eye for detail to that whole Ancient Rome thing. Cultural and political legacies that gave birth to Western Civilization are thrown into a bag and shaken up, as you’re given the chance to remake history in your own image. Be the next Alexander or Caesar, or etch out a tale even more terrible. Make the ancient world tremble under the ruthlessness of Kevin. Kevin the Terrible. Or just Kevin. Maybe one name is even scarier than explaining why it is scary? Kevin. Yeah. That feels right.
Paradox promises that this is the most complicated, intricate map and game they’ve ever built. Build your country from the base level of individual characters, each with their own skills, on to the high level of dictating government styles for all of your subjects. You’re meant to balance your factions and keep your generals happy, but that might be easier said than done.
The Mediterranean will never be the same. Not after Kevin.
Check out the trailer below:
You can follow along with the game’s development on Steam. Or follow along via the game’s official site.
Imperator: Rome is scheduled for a 2019 release. We’ll have more announcements and coverage from PDXCON 2018 as the weekend goes on.
19/05/2018 at 18:09 KeiraFraser says:
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid 90 dollar hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do… >> Click Here <<
19/05/2018 at 18:52 TillEulenspiegel says:
It’s not a setting that’s ever captured my imagination, but at least Paradox mostly doesn’t follow a formula. They’re all quite different games, never a reskin and tweak. So I’m hopeful that they can do something new and interesting that we haven’t already seen with CK2 or EU4 (or HoI4 or Stellaris).
19/05/2018 at 18:58 Xerophyte says:
… or EU: Rome?
Edit: to be clear, I’m expecting this to be a pretty big improvement on EU: Rome but it’s definitely a well Paradox have visited before.
19/05/2018 at 18:56 Morte66 says:
The 64000 sestertius question: do you play the person (like CK2), or the country?
19/05/2018 at 19:06 brucethemoose says:
The emperor turnover rate in ancient rome is too high to play as a person/dynasty, right?
Then again, it sounds like rulers are the way to customize your start (as opposed to picking a country like other Paradox games, as playing anyone other than Rome doesnt seem feasable).
19/05/2018 at 19:22 Xerophyte says:
It sounds like the pitch is “Europa Universalis: Rome 2: Crusader Emperors”. I expect that you will almost certainly be able to play as any little piss-ant country on the map that you want, from the various Romans to migratory tribes to Greek city-states. The official site specifies “Different Government Types: Manage the senate in a Republic, hold your court together in a monarchy, answer to the clans in a tribal system” which seems like a big huge waste if you can’t.
Besides, Paradox knows that about half their customers will immediately want nothing more than to do a Macedonian world conquest.
19/05/2018 at 19:00 brucethemoose says:
Dang. I was sure Paradox’s next grand strategy game would be a fantasy one, but this makes sense. Stellaris already fills the current “fiction” vein, and history is Paradox’s bread and butter.
19/05/2018 at 19:04 DoctorDaddy says:
I’ll be excited to try this one, but damn, I was really hoping for Victoria III.
19/05/2018 at 19:20 shauneyboy68 says:
I’m still hoping for the day we get a near-future global cyberpunk grand strategy game set in a Syndicate or (Fantasy Flight Game’s) Android universe (or something close to it) with solar system exploration/exploitation
19/05/2018 at 19:25 Rindan says:
I am very excited for this. I love Paradox’s unique take on strategy games, and I freaking love this setting. I’m really curious to see what kind of lens they use to explore this setting. I hope that it is something substantially different from CK2 and their other games. Paradox does a pretty solid job at coming at settings from a unique perspective, so I’m hoping they do something innovative here.
My only misgivings is that Paradox pretty much always releases broken garbage on their first go. It generally turns into something magical, but being excited for a game the day it is released is the path to disappointment with Paradox. Paradox games take time and patience to appreciate.