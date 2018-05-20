Order changing for Framed collection changes the order

I found a solution! There’s a problem. I wish I could re-arrange my thoughts to get there. A cow smiles at you. Move the solution tile to this spot. There, you did it. Now you’ve started to play Framed, or at the very least, Framed has started to play you. For those of you who haven’t taken the dive before, Framed and Framed 2 are coming to PC as a cool bundle, alongside some bonus soundtracks and bonus… I found a solution! See, it can happen at any time. Framed is unpredictable like that.

Both games are just real delights, and the iam8bit vinyl release of the soundtrack for the first game is one of my favorite all-time records to “spin”, as the youths say. I’m excited both to try this on the Nintendo Switch but to also fire this up on my PC, where the UI has been adapted to be more… good… on PC, I suppose? It seems like a good afternoon for me.

Framed and Framed 2 feature a fusion of unique game mechanics and clever narrative puzzles in a noir tale of stylish heists, fast getaways and nail-biting escapades. Players rearrange the panels of an animated comic book to change the order of events and turn the outcome from disaster to success. With genre-bending design, stylish hand-drawn aesthetics, a satisfying difficulty curve, and an original live jazz soundtrack, the FRAMED Collection is a genuinely unique puzzle game experience. The winner of multiple game design awards, Hideo Kojima declared FRAMED his game of the year in 2014. Out three years later, FRAMED 2 also received multiple awards, and was listed on both the Apple AppStore and Google Play store as one of the best games of 2017.

Loveshack Entertainment made something transcendentally cool here. I’m glad it gets to move to a new space where so many new people will get to play it. Also, I’d appreciate if you played it, because I walk around my house like the characters in this game. Which is to say that I dance like a dream spy. Come fire dreamspy with me. And then tell me I’m not weird for how I use my body.

Check out the trailer for the collection below, albeit branded for Nintendo Switch:

This compilation of the multi-award winning noir puzzle games Framed and Framed 2 retails for $9.99 USD/€9.99 EU/£7.20 GBP on Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and Linux. You can find it on that thing we all agree to call a Steam page.