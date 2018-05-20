Overlordy: Turn 9

After a slow start the Allied juggernaut is now within spitting distance of Caent. Turn 9 promises to be eventful. Can the Comment Commanders’ thinly spread anti-tank assets blunt the British spear? Can their off-map mortar battery shatter its human shaft? Let’s find out.
(Overlordy is an open-to-all game of Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord in which German forces are orchestrated by commenters while British units are computer controlled. For a scenario outline and summaries of earlier turns, click here)
Evidently Unteroffizier Brenner is one of those Rugged Individualists you read about. The Hetzer starts the turn by brazenly ignoring our smoke shell order. Instead it chooses to sling an AP shell at a tempting trundler that has just entered its field of view.
The shell fails to connect, whipping past the targeted Wasp then disappearing down a rabbit burrow close to the eastern pillbox. Alarmed, the Allied flamethrower vehicle begins to back-pedal. It’s almost out of LoS when our TD fires again.
Himmel! Another miss.
Meanwhile, on the central lane the Churchill presses on, almost colliding with one of its brothers-in-armour in the process. Although heading at pace for the hilltop ruins at q/r19, the inconsiderate Cromwell has time to harass the rifle platoon at l22 with its coaxial MG as it moves.
On 30 seconds, the disobedient Hetzer decides to dent/deter the Churchill VII. The front turret ricochet provokes a predictable response. A British 75mm projectile gouges the TD’s upper hull before tearing off in the direction of the mill. Suddenly – finally – the little Panzerjäger seems to grasp the jam it’s in. Smoke mortars cough. Reverse gear is selected.
Before the LoS line is severed by swirling smoke and stout Norman stonework, Brenner has an opportunity for a second shot. He takes it, but on this occasion there’s no clang and no sparks. For the third time in four attempts, a Hetzer shell strikes something other than steel.
Not far away, in his roost in the hotel, Lt. Imhof is watching gorse dance and Tommies dash for cover.
The crash of the 81mm thunderbolts doesn’t seem to improve the aim of our Pak 38 crew. Spotting the eastern Cromwell heading for the hilltop, they spring into action, but fail to score hits with either of their first two shots.
Their third effort clouts the target on its left flank but fails to penetrate.
A frustrating, fruitless turn ends with the timely arrival of the promised Fallschirmjäger platoon. Showing remarkable foresight, they’ve brought a Panzerschreck team with them.
The situation at the beginning of Turn 10:
20/05/2018 at 09:00 Tim Stone says:
Turn 10 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 9 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Rifle platoon – 3 squads + 1 HQ (circa bakery and in church, see pic)
*Pak 38 AT gun (g21, firing at hilltop Cromwell, hit ‘86%’, kill ‘OK’)
*Flamethrower team (g22, hiding)
*Hetzer (j24/j25, reversing along AI-selected route)
*Pioneer platoon – 2 squads + HQ (circa hotel, k21, see pics)
*Mortar spotter (k21, upstairs, 117/150 rounds left)
*Sniper (church, m22, busy firing at infantry targets)
*LMG team (mill, u24, 1 man down)
*Fallschirmjäger platoon – 3 squads, HQ, Panzerschreck team (p32)
(As I won’t be around today to answer questions, feel free to issue conditional orders.)
20/05/2018 at 09:11 latedave says:
Can the Fallschirmjäger squad be split? It seems worth sending a small group slowly to the corner of s29 so the allied soldiers are caught between them and the squad at the mill?
20/05/2018 at 10:47 declan_23 says:
The pak is to continue firing upon the cromwell.
20/05/2018 at 12:20 Askis says:
If the Churchill keeps going up the road, the Pak might get a side shot on it soon.
If it does, I’d say switch fire to the Churchill, even if the Cromwell hasn’t been dealt with.
20/05/2018 at 13:19 g948ng says:
Orders for the Rifle Platoon.
Western group stays where it is, watching those woods.
Reckless squad in O26 moves a bit east, so it can look through the hedge. Engage any americans it can see.
20/05/2018 at 09:08 klops says:
There’s no Allied infantry marker any more on the western forest. The way I remember, the markers stay there as until the unit is spotted somewhere else. Are they the same group as j16?
20/05/2018 at 09:17 Tim Stone says:
There is one circa b16 but it’s hidden by a tree sprite in the overhead view.
20/05/2018 at 10:01 ItAintNecessarilySo says:
Maybe set the Mortar to fire around j18/j17? It is now very likely to hit some targets before they advance to village center.
20/05/2018 at 10:09 khamul says:
Well, it’s clear Unteroffizier Brenner has plenty of courage.
Unfortunately, it’s also clear that it’s the kind that comes in a bottle.
My orders are for him to have several stiff coffees as his Jagdpanzer reverses, and all the brandy he’s looted to be saved for the infantry, should any of them still be in enough pieces to be be able to drink it by the end of the battle.
20/05/2018 at 10:10 khamul says:
Just to confirm, this is not an actual order. If anyone has opinions about what our TD should be doing, please shout. I have no idea!
20/05/2018 at 11:53 ItAintNecessarilySo says:
Considering what he did last turn I don’t think Brenner needs any orders. His autonomous display will one day be the envy of the Panzercommanders troughout the Reich! And that using only the Little Hetzer that Could. :)
For real though, why not let him do his own thing for now? Hopefully the allies won’t have a shot until he is just presenting his front armor again (so made the turn at h26)
20/05/2018 at 11:46 Askis says:
Hold up, a Pak38 fails to penetrate the side armor of a Cromwell at under 500m?
Was it shooting HE rounds?
20/05/2018 at 11:58 JB says:
I suspect the angle may have been the problem in this case
20/05/2018 at 12:09 Askis says:
At first I thought the Cromwell was standing side on, but looking at the picture again, it does seem to be angled at ~40-45° to the Pak, so fair enough.
Which means follow-up shots might just bounce as well, unless the Cromwell turns.
20/05/2018 at 12:28 Askis says:
Maybe start moving the Flamethrower team west (towards B20-ish) to smoke out the infantry moving up through the woods?
No clue what kind of range the flamethrower has, or if it’s a good idea to get them into a direct fight with whatever infantry that might be…
20/05/2018 at 12:32 Cederic says:
Order: Flamethrower unit to keep hiding. I like having them in reserve.
Have a great Sunday Tim, and thank you for delaying it long enough to give us this update.