Quake Champions adds battle bots and more specific gore

Quake Champions is a delightful return to the origins of the arena shooter, and although the title is in Early Access at this point, there’s still a ton of DLC and other add-on content you can buy. That’s fun, right? I always find paid content in an unreleased game odd. Anyhow, there’s a lot to be actually excited about here, as the game is getting huge updates. That includes the community’s biggest request: Bots. Hell yes bots. With scalable skill levels, you can now learn to play that game on your own, or hone your expert skills, or just get some kills without having to both with the whole, you know, Other People thing.
Also: gore is coming. Not just blood and guts: really specifically engineered blood and guts. This is a game about science, after all. (Don’t… don’t double check that. Just let it sit.)
You can read the announcement in its fully glory on the official website, but I think we’ve highlighted the best part:
Of course, there’s more to the Gore System than just throwing some guts in the air and calling it a day. Each Champion is getting their own gib-able makeover, with attention to their armor, organs and various cybernetics and appendages – the system even adjusts these flying flesh and body chunks based on the special skins and shaders you’re wearing! On top of blasted bits to accompany your kills, the Gore System contextually scrambles up fragged foes based on what dealt the lethal blow – be it an explosive Rocket Launcher blast or a torso-bursting hit from the Super Shotgun. Sure, it’s macabre, but nothing says “victory” quite like bloody fireworks made from your enemies’ entrails!
Check this out.
Entrails, baaaaabyyyy! Also, The Gore System sounds like an American recycling policy implemented by Al Gore in the mid-2000s. Not sure… not sure it’s as bad-ass as they meant that to be.
“Gib-able Makeover” sounds cute as hell tho.
Check out our previous write-up on the addition of new Quake and Doom champions to the game.
Probably a good time to mention that Bethesda’s got a lot on their plate, especially the recently announced Rage 2. Really hoping that this turns out goodly, because I’m itching to use the headline “It Is All The Rage” and that doesn’t really work if it falls flat, now does it? Read our write up of the Rage 2 trailer, including our shared fascination with the dude wearing a shoe for armor. What’s his story? What’s his lore? Build this world for me. Real glad Alice found Knifey Shoe-Bro:
Quake Champions is up for sale at this place called Steam. Don’t know if you’ve ever heard of it before. It’s pretty chill.
20/05/2018 at 16:37 Baines says:
That gibbing does not match what Mortal Kombat 2 taught me about human anatomy. Where are the six identical bones, the eight identical lumps of meat, the funky bone sculptures, … He doesn’t even have three heads exploding from his body.
20/05/2018 at 16:43 Brock Wilbur says:
See? Science.
20/05/2018 at 16:45 Umberto Bongo says:
At the risk of sounding like a psycho, not enough games put effort into gore technology anymore.
20/05/2018 at 17:26 mitrovarr says:
The gore system kind of feels like a waste in a game as fast paced as this. Nobody is going to have any time to see any of it and the serious players will all have their graphics turned down for 144fps anyway.
I get the history with quake and doom and gibs though.
20/05/2018 at 19:16 Jernau Gurgeh says:
That looks less like gore, and more like exploding Kerplunk.