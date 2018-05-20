What the hell is Steam doing with VNs right now?

Okay. Here’s… here’s the thing. I’ve learned more about visual novels in the last 24 hours than I’ve known in the last 33 years of my life. Most of what I’ve learned is that VNs are doing a lot of cool things, and some other VNs? Those VNs are doing dangerous things. And the one universal rule of video game distribution is still in effect: Valve has no gosh danged idea what they’re doing. Yesterday, there was a series of emails from Valve issuing warnings to several developers and publishers, threatening to remove their games from Steam unless they are edited to remove ‘pornographic content’. Today, those same devs and pubs are getting emails saying “Just kidding. But also… MAYBE NOT.”
Valve. The hell? Is Gabe spinning some gigantic wheel in the office right now? We just randomizing policy? OH LOOK, it landed on Surprise Steam Sale!
I cannot sum up the situation better than Dominic did in his coverage yesterday:
This just seems to be the latest round in Valve’s never-ending game of Calvinball regarding what exactly constitutes ‘adult content’ on Steam. Their guidelines for what is actually allowed for sale on Steam are notoriously vague, and no public-facing definition of what is allowed has been published, merely that it should not be ‘pornographic’. Apparently they are free to change their internal definition of pornography without telling anyone, which is fully within their legal rights, but also an enormous pain in the arse for anyone wanting to release a game even vaguely near the limits of what is supposedly allowed.
Gita did an excellent round-up of the history of Valve’s nightmare wishy-washyness in a piece yesterday at Kotaku. It’s just so frustrating and must be such a nightmare for the industry folks who, mostly, have gone out of their way to make sure Valve was okay with their content prior to release.
Valve continue to have zero consistency. And today’s news only supports that, as apparently the games threatened with takedowns are merely going to be ‘re-reviewed’. There’s no further explanation of what that term means, so we only have the tweets from publishers to go on. Here’s what we’ve got for now, until Valve makes any sort of official announcement.
There’s been some pretty excellent community reactions as well:
And some calls from other distro networks to help out:
You can be sure that we’ll be continuing to cover this because, dear god, someone has to. What is happening here?
20/05/2018 at 19:28 Deano2099 says:
It does seem like an impossible problem to fix as long as Valve stick to their guns and want a solution that doesn’t involve actually playing the games they put up on their service.
A few developers seem to be putting any nudity in a patch they offer for download elsewhere to just avoid the potential hassle but it’s all quite ridiculous.
I’m not sure any VNs are actual pornography. I mean, yes, some of them have explicit sex scenes designed to excite but most of those are behind hours of clicking through dialogue. And it’s not like a novel or film where you can just skip ahead to the raunchy bits. It’s very rare in my life I go “you know what, I fancy two hours of reading followed by a wank”.
20/05/2018 at 20:09 malkav11 says:
“A few developers seem to be putting any nudity in a patch they offer for download elsewhere to just avoid the potential hassle”
Valve’s policies are inconsistent and mysterious, but this is the result of a previous ruling by Valve, not a pre-emptive move to avoid hassle.
20/05/2018 at 22:37 ChiefOfBeef says:
This isn’t Valve policy. This appears to have been an intentional flagging campaign by a US-based ‘family values’ organisation which has co-opted Feminist language to push an agenda. I wasn’t sure about this yesterday but Jim Sterling has done a video with more details.
20/05/2018 at 19:36 Stargazer86 says:
I don’t see what the big deal is. You can freely access as much porn as you could ever want on the internet anyway. If someone wants to make and sell a sexy game what’s the issue? Don’t want little Timmy to see an 80% of Steam sale for Giant Anime Titties 3000? Then curate your content you lazy bums. Is some concerned mother somewhere afraid that they’re gonna catch their kid playing some smutty game they bought without their knowledge? Then keep a better handle on what your own kids are doing and don’t give them the credit card. Sheesh.
20/05/2018 at 21:36 brucethemoose says:
I suspect the “issue” is that a few of the VNs are skirting the blurry drawn child pornography line.
Valve, of course, would never even drop a hint that they let such a (legally troublesome) thing into their store, and this culling is just a cover for it.
And I think you’re right. Valve has never been that concerned with filtering out mature games that don’t involve sex, despite the protests of activist groups, and this really isn’t any different.
20/05/2018 at 22:58 Droniac says:
That’s an interesting theory, but the Steam sale mentioned in the article seems to contradict it. Those prominently featured on-sale games clearly contain exactly the kind of character designs you’re referencing. Conversely, some of the affected games don’t feature those kinds of character designs at all, or at least not on their Steam pages as far as I can tell.
More likely this was simply incompetence somewhere on Valve’s end.
20/05/2018 at 19:38 Devastatingwake says:
Of all the games to use a scene from, you chose Katawa Shoujo. It’s definitely got explicit content in it, but unfortunately it’s never been on Steam. It disgusts me that i recognized it instantly.
20/05/2018 at 19:47 SteelBecomeFlame says:
What’s disgusting about Katawa Shoujo?
20/05/2018 at 23:06 anHorse says:
The fetishisation of disability, the way they represent suicide and the whole game revolving around the depiction of not underage but drawn to look underage sex
20/05/2018 at 19:55 Kitsunin says:
“Unfortunately” it’s never been on Steam? Yet it disgusts you that you recognize it? Oooookay I’m a bit confused. Although yeah it seems like an odd choice considering.
Katawa Shoujo is one of the best romance stories out there, and pretty much the reason I care about this topic. Sure the games being threatened I really don’t think are that good, but if being unable to put it on Steam led to the next VN of Katawa Shoujo level quality not getting made I’d be very sad.
20/05/2018 at 20:30 NetharSpinos says:
One of the reasons Katawa Shoujo isn’t on Steam is probably because it’s FREE.
And to be fair, if Brock didn’t know anything about VNs beforehand then he can probably be forgiven for using a slightly irrelevant example.
20/05/2018 at 20:54 malkav11 says:
There are plenty of free VNs on Steam.
20/05/2018 at 19:49 hamilcarp says:
Their indecisive messaging sucks but maybe it’s about time Valve purged their platform of cartoon pornography. I’m tired of seeing it in the pop out ads, in sales, and they don’t give me the option to filter it. Besides, these things aren’t even really games. From my understanding they’re just porn gated behind some dialogue options. I’m certain there are already distribution platforms that cater specifically to this kind of thing so I doubt it’ll be missed on Steam. Maybe while they’re at it they’ll crack down on all the asset flips and the rest of the sea of shovelware that has inundated steam in the last few years.
20/05/2018 at 19:57 Kitsunin says:
OK, well, you’re mistaken, that’s not what they are. I don’t think you can consider a product which consists of 1% nudity and sex “porn”. Seriously, a lot of these VNs dedicate less time to sex than Game of Thrones. Is Game of Thrones porn?
There are some exceptions like “Mirror” which is legit match-3 with porn at the end (once you’ve applied an uncensor patch). But even then, why shouldn’t they be able to sell that on Steam? The people making the games aren’t responsible for Steam shoving it in people’s faces.
20/05/2018 at 23:11 mike69 says:
“But even then, why shouldn’t they be able to sell that on Steam?”
Because it’s a kind of game that Steam doesn’t want to sell. The same reason that Waterstones doesn’t sell Hustler, I assume.
20/05/2018 at 20:11 malkav11 says:
“they don’t give me the option to filter it.”
As I said in the earlier article about this, this is the problem, not that the games are sold on Steam at all.
20/05/2018 at 20:43 hamilcarp says:
All right I will concede that this is the only solution needed. No need to purge this type of game as I was unaware of how much actual porn was in these until another commenter set me straight.
20/05/2018 at 20:33 Deano2099 says:
Why just single out cartoon porn though and not other games with explicit content? Why does the cartoon porn bother you more than Geralt’s sexy times in The Witcher?
Your understanding is wrong too. They’re porn in the way a novel with a sex scene is porn. They’re 99% non porn and 1% porn writing. I cannot for the life of my think why anyone would play them to get off.
20/05/2018 at 20:46 hamilcarp says:
My comment came from a place of ignorance on these types of games. My apologies. The analogy with the Witcher makes a lot of sense to me, I haven’t played it but I’ve heard comparisons to Game of Thrones in terms of violence and sexuality. I still would like the option to filter it though, because I’m not into it and I’m tired of seeing it.
20/05/2018 at 20:41 Phasma Felis says:
“Their indecisive messaging sucks but maybe it’s about time Valve purged their platform of cartoon pornography. I’m tired of seeing it in the pop out ads, in sales, and they don’t give me the option to filter it.”
I think 90% of the games Steam pushes at me are stupid, but you don’t hear me demanding a “purge”.
“Besides, these things aren’t even really games. From my understanding they’re just porn gated behind some dialogue options.”
Your understanding is wrong.
20/05/2018 at 20:46 hamilcarp says:
I suppose so, I’ve been set straight
20/05/2018 at 23:58 poliovaccine says:
And you were very humble and understanding about it haha, I’m just commenting now cus I wanted to give that props.
20/05/2018 at 21:36 annoyingpotato says:
You know what’s funny?
You can say *exactly* the same thing about *any* game genre. Really. Try switching “cartoon porn” with “fps”, or “rts”, or “sports games” etc. It works.
You know what else is funny?
Whichever genre you choose, it will sound just as absurd as what you said! Because it’s basically another case of “I don’t like it, so it shouldn’t be there.
Interesting, huh?
20/05/2018 at 23:46 Fniff says:
Hey dude, wanted to thank you for making a mistake, taking on board criticism, then apologizing and rethinking your original idea.
Tis a rare thing.
20/05/2018 at 19:55 Lo says:
I am unsure about the hashtag
20/05/2018 at 22:13 Thulsa Hex says:
Yeahhhhhh. I don’t agree with what Valve has been doing but that hashtag is really gross and I’m surprised to see an RPS writer choose those particular tweets.
20/05/2018 at 23:16 mike69 says:
Gross games get axed, gross people come to their defense using a gross hashtag. Quelle surprise.
20/05/2018 at 23:48 Thulsa Hex says:
Yeah, um, that’s not the point.
21/05/2018 at 00:16 Pastell says:
Oh no. It is almost as if it is just a word that only has the meaning you impart to it because you let it be so. It is almost as if ‘holocaust’ just means mass slaughter or destruction!
20/05/2018 at 20:08 woodsey says:
So is there any validity to the rumour that some overzealous media morality group spammed them with offensive content notification thingies or whatever?
Because if that was the case then this does actually seem reasonably clear cut.
20/05/2018 at 20:36 mac4 says:
Like I commented on the other article, the question may then become why they don’t recognize a spam/flagging run when they see one.
20/05/2018 at 20:14 Andrew says:
I hate when people use terms like “mature”, “sexy”, “horny” and such. You know, terms that are inclusive.
Those games are not “sexy”, they are sexist. Those games are not “mature”, they are immature. They depict human (mostly female, duh) bodies in a grotesque way. They depict sex, relationship and all that fun stuff in a horrible, offensive, one-sided way. So, fuck those games and their developers.
(Why Valve is all over the place about it, I don’t know.)
20/05/2018 at 20:24 Kitsunin says:
I generally agree that these games are really shitty with the way they handle sex (which tbh I find sad because some of them would be really sexy if they weren’t abhorrent).
That being said I don’t think the decision of whether something is mature or harmful is one that can be made from on-high in order to censor the bad stuff. It’s subjective and you can’t really create rules that filter out bad without also tossing the good stuff.
20/05/2018 at 20:44 Andrew says:
What “on-high”? Steam is a privately owned store.
Also, I don’t think anyone saying anything about… oh, boy, it’s hard to find a good example… say, B.J. and Anya relationship in “Wolfenstein”. That rare “good stuff”.
20/05/2018 at 20:43 Phasma Felis says:
…And how many of them have you played, to know this with such certainty?
20/05/2018 at 20:53 Andrew says:
Old “how do you know you don’t like it, if you never tried it” routine, huh? Or are you trying to catch me as a hypocrite? In both cases: go away.
20/05/2018 at 21:33 Antongranis says:
That is not an answer to his question, which was IMO quite valid.
20/05/2018 at 23:21 mike69 says:
No, it’s a version of an ‘Appeal to Authority’, a logical fallacy. It’s not a defense or a retort it’s a deflection.
Are they wrong with their analysis? Does their playtime impact the validity of the assertion?
20/05/2018 at 21:51 TheRaptorFence says:
Phasma has a point. It is entirely valid to label criticisms about objectionable content without actually viewing said content. However, labeling an entire genre as sexist without ever having partaken of it seems ostentatious because the sheer volume of an entire genre is so large that underneath any perceived trend there is a high probability that some outliers exist. By labeling the entirety as sexist, you have thrown the baby out with the bathwater. If you haven’t played (read?) any VNs, then that is like not even checking to see if there are babies in the bath before you tossed the lot out of the window.
20/05/2018 at 23:08 TheAngriestHobo says:
Funny how someone can be aggressive and defensive at the same time.
20/05/2018 at 20:18 Vinraith says:
This is just ridiculous, Valve needs to establish a policy, clearly articulate that policy, and then consistently enforce that policy. I have little use for VN’s and none at all for anime sex games, but jerking developers around like this is just bad business.
20/05/2018 at 20:19 Vinraith says:
…and while we’re at it, as others have said, implement some proper filtering.
20/05/2018 at 21:28 TillEulenspiegel says:
It’s such an odd violation of Valve’s implicit policy to be very lazy and hands-off about the stuff they distribute – which, for all the complaining about low-quality games, is a good policy that works well.
I assume there’s some reason for their action, but due to Valve’s annoyingly secretive nature it’s hard to know for sure. Even Apple will give a polite “no comment” to press inquiries, Valve tends to say absolutely nothing.
20/05/2018 at 20:32 mac4 says:
How’s about we all start downloading Mutiny!!, just out of spite? Heck, it’s only 79 Euro cents ;-P
It could be this week’s top of the steam charts!
20/05/2018 at 23:24 mike69 says:
Nice try Mutiny dev.
20/05/2018 at 20:58 Sian says:
Yeah, ok, Valve are being terrible, but did whoever came up with it use waifuholocaust as their hashtag? If you have to use a terrible hashtag, use the -gate suffix – at least that one’s only inaccurate and overused instead of being inaccurate and blooming atrocious.
20/05/2018 at 21:00 Zenicetus says:
I tried to make this point in the other article. I don’t think this is about restricting pornography as such. There’s plenty of adult porn, or near-porn in games like the Witcher series.
I suspect it’s about skating too close to the line on child pornography, with game art showing kids in an adult or near-adult context like High School, or just generic fantasy settings, but visually appearing underage (in the legal sense). I know this is a thing in anime, but you can’t ignore the repercussions when sex is involved.
There are some very strong, felony-level child pornography laws in the USA and Washington State where Steam is based. I have no idea how that relates to visual cartoons instead of photos and videos of real children, but this may be the real reason why VN’s are being targeted and say, the Witcher series isn’t.
20/05/2018 at 21:37 Baines says:
Its about anime-art games being the easy target.
In addition to a wide general indifference, you’ve got people who dismiss anything anime art as “creepy anime bull****”. There is a fairly outspoken part of the gaming fanbase that would like to see all anime-art games purged from the store regardless of content. Even people that don’t like the Witcher games aren’t going to cry for all Witcher titles to be removed from Steam. (Even though the Witcher titles are more explicit than some of the games that did get targeted.)
I wouldn’t be surprised if the person or people inside Valve that started this purge were either neutral or against anime-art games. One of the publishers affected said that the removal warnings were not sent through their normal Valve contact.
Valve most likely figured that this wouldn’t develop into a news story. Maybe they figured the public would show a decided anti-anime stance. Maybe they just figured the affected publishers wouldn’t go public. I’m sure Valve (because Valve just doesn’t seem to learn) didn’t expect a story to (yet again) arise out of their (habitual) lack of communication, their double standards, and ordering publishers to make changes without even saying what those changes needed to be.
20/05/2018 at 21:52 Kougeru says:
“I suspect it’s about skating too close to the line on child pornography, with game art showing kids in an adult or near-adult context like High School, or just generic fantasy settings, but visually appearing underage (in the legal sense)”
That can’t be it. Cartoons are not real, and thus are not children, and so technically (and legally, in most countries) cannot be “child porn”. But anyway, most these games do NOT have anything close to what can be considered “porn”, without an external patch. So that argument is moot.
Also, the group that’s taking credit for this stuff has already said The Witcher and Mass Effect and their next targets. Anime is just an easy target because it’s niche.
20/05/2018 at 21:21 wisnoskij says:
A manufactured controversy. Valve has always had a clause against pornagraphy, and has been struglling with the curation part of content curators since its conception. It is no wonder it takes them years to get around to banning games that are not upfront with thier pronographic content. Steam has disalowed many pronographic games already, it is just that they sort of require developers to disclose thier pronographic nature for them to catch it most of the time.
There’s simply no comparison to games like, The Witcher, that contains sex scenes (like any mature rated movie) if you play for hours and work towards getting them. And Mutany! which anyone could tell is pronographic from viewing any screen or reading any conversation, from the start screen to the end credits.
20/05/2018 at 21:38 geldonyetich says:
This guy gets it.
I think my earlier speculation that Valve is tired of smut is completely wrong. They don’t want to be the nannies of their customers, and couldn’t care less about the miral implications of people getting jerked around by their libidos.
Instead, what’s going on here is Valve policies have always officially been not to allow games with explicitly pornographic content, but only in what’s downloaded on Steam.
If somebody downloads an R18 patch, they have no more control over that than any porn mod, that’s outside the realm of their control, so is a loophole they must allow.
However, Kindred Spirits On The Roof had enough unpatched pornographic content that it was over the line. However, Valve was slow to act on it because of how borderline it was and (as this poster writes) may not have had a full understanding of it.
On top of that, I’m not positive everyone of authority in Valve has the same opinion of what constitutes over the line, and this explains the seesawing of emails.
20/05/2018 at 21:49 Kougeru says:
See my reply to him to see how he factually does NOT “get it”. To the rest to your post, I have to say that “borderline” is pretty silly. They honestly should just allow full porn games (with consensual characters, no rape). There is no different than movies. Why is it okay for Valve to sell violent games to millions upon millions, many of which are children, yet it’s not okay to sell true porn games with a parental lock? It’s not hard to lock behind multiple levels of verification. It would be annoying but I’m sure millions of people would put up with it instead of not even having the option of buying the game at all. Why is porn so taboo when apparently extreme violence is okay? Religious influence on our regulations is the only excuse I can come up with, but that should’ve been fixed long ago.
More on topic, these games do NOT have porn on them, on Steam. They were attacked unjustly. Many of them were “checked out” years ago when they were on Greenlight. People that reported these games are literally wasting everyone’s time and money by going through the process again.
21/05/2018 at 00:00 geldonyetich says:
Steam’s re-evaluation is being done to reassess whether or not they’re porn enough.
You may disagree with their assessment and point to Witcher 3 and ask why that’s allowed and they’re not, but your standards of what constitutes porn are just your opinion, not fact.
Valve has opinions too, and like it or not, they’ve the right to run contrary to yours.
20/05/2018 at 21:43 Kougeru says:
“There’s simply no comparison to games like, The Witcher, that contains sex scenes (like any mature rated movie) if you play for hours and work towards getting them.”
Actually it’s a PERFECTLY good comparrison to The Witcher. You clearly know nothing about Visual Novels. Visual Novels you spend hours upon hours of reading story, building relationships, and solving problems before a sex scene is ever introduced. The biggest thing here though, is that a lot of these games don’t even SHOW anything. At least not without a “patch” that isn’t available on Steam.
Downloading and installing the patches is like downloading nude mods for Skyrim, except they’re made from the developer of the game. Valve doesn’t touch them and they’re not on Steam so they can’t complain about them.
TLDR; you don’t know what you’re talking about and these games are NOT porn. There’s real gameplay and story, just like in The Witcher 3.
20/05/2018 at 23:31 mike69 says:
Don’t VNs often use sex as a reward? The fact you ‘have to get through hours of dialogue’ to get your juicy treat doesn’t make it less porny, nor does it make comparisons to the witcher any more valid.
Have you ever watched real porn? It also has a bunch of trite story leading into the bit you’re interested in.
20/05/2018 at 23:54 Fniff says:
Witcher’s a good game but TBH I put down the controller once Geralt got nude
TBH kinda wish they spent all that money on rendering his buns better than that big ol’ map I’m never gonna see unless there’s more nude geralts hiding in the woods
20/05/2018 at 21:21 LewdPenguin says:
I must admit I do find this all rather amusing if only for the sheer number of people whining about how overloaded steam is with such offensive content that it’s always being shoved in their face.
In light of this and thinking that I pretty rarely see anything of this type presented to me I decided on a experiment, opened my steam store and just scrolled down, scrolled some more, and kept on scrolling for roughly 22 screens worth of recomendations before finally getting a hit in the form of Nekopara vol 3, apparently recommended due to my playtime in other 1st person games. Looking through other easily accesible sections something called XZ in the Upcoming list flags itself as having nudity and sexual content, but other than those 2 titles the only couple of games that I even had slight doubts about due to their anime header images seem to be actual games that just happen to have anime styling, and not something oh-so naughty.
Overall I’d say that’s pretty far from it being impossible to avoid lewd content on steam, infact rather more that it actually takes quite a bit of active seeking out to find other than by specificaly searching for it.
20/05/2018 at 21:44 Baines says:
My theory is that the most active complainers against “creepy anime porn” are those who view anything that even visually resembles having “anime art” at “creepy anime porn.”
I did the same kind of front page experiment and had to go a rather long distance into the eternal scroll to hit my first “creepy anime porn” game, though I did scroll past a few anime art JRPGs, shooters, and the like. (And of course multiple notifications of the weekend Neptunia franchise sale.) And I have followed a couple of anime-focused curators, have multiple anime-tagged games (no visual novels though) in my purchase history, and have some anime-tagged games on my wishlist.
That isn’t to say the front page is always clear. Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash stayed up there for a while, and many would call that “creepy anime porn” even though there is no sex and the game censors nudity.
20/05/2018 at 23:35 mike69 says:
Maybe those people just have large diverse libraries. I suspect that owning Skullgirls has an impact, which at this point must be most people on Steam.
21/05/2018 at 00:08 Baines says:
Steam says I own over 2000 games (thanks to buying tons of cheap bundles over the years.)
I not only own Skullgirls, I own other fighters like Arcana Heart. More so, I own games like Oneechanbara, two of the Senran Kagura games, and Valkyrie Drive. I even have that rather poor Neptunia knock-off of Dynasty Warriors. (It was cheap and I was curious how bad it was.)
The one think I largely lack are Visual Novels. I don’t even own Hatoful Boyfriend.
I also haven’t played anything particularly “anime” in the last few months. Perhaps my front page would change if I spent some more time on certain games?
20/05/2018 at 21:40 Kougeru says:
“those VNs are doing dangerous things.” Was this sarcasm? No VN is dangerous. At least not the ones on Steam. The only ones close to “dangerous” never make it out of Japan.
20/05/2018 at 22:04 remedialgash says:
20/05/2018 at 22:59 fray_bentos says:
20/05/2018 at 23:46 PlinyTheWelder says:
Listen I don’t know if this is ok but I’m linking to a video I did on this topic. Because I think it’s extremely important. Valve is THE GATEKEEPER. They decide what games get played. So I don’t think consistency and transparency is too much to ask of a company with so much power.
link to m.youtube.com
21/05/2018 at 00:11 KidWithKnife says:
I dunno, reading those tweets it seems like the actual game developers aren’t too worried now that they’ve heard from Valve and the people making a big issue of it are looking to swoop in and make some kind of business deal out of all this. It seems worth reporting on, but maybe not worth making it out to be a crisis just yet.
21/05/2018 at 00:16 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Regardless of anything else that use of a tag “#waifuholocaust” is abhorrent and over the top and they can f*** right off. It is no such thing.