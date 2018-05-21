Battlefield V wants you to shut up, or touch its mouth?

With the glitz and glamour of Eurovision fading into memory, it’s almost time for That Other E Event, the Electronic Entertainment Expo. E3’s marketing blitz seems to begin earlier each year, and I’ve a sneaking suspicion I’m already in it but haven’t fully realised yet, and now here come Electronic Arts teasing the formal announcement of Battlefield V. Coming ahead of a big livestreamed event on Wednesday, the wee teaser video shows a steampunk gesturing for us to shut up. Or maybe inviting us to put our fingers in his mouth? I’m not quite sure. At the very least, it lends credence to rumours that developers Dice are taking the series back to World War 2 with this year’s game.
Battlefield’s Twitter account tweeted this lippy fella this afternoon:
Look closely and aha!
The two team icons on the multiplayer scoreboard there appear to be the Union Flag and an Iron Cross-ish doodad, the symbol typically used by video games who don’t want to show swastikas. Rumours had suggested that V would take the FPS series back to its World War 2 roots, and this might support that – though the Iron Cross isn’t just a WW2 symbol. It does leave World War 1 as a possibility too, following on from 2016’s Battlefield 1, but I would be surprised if Dice aren’t Twoing it up this time. Sequelised franchises get itchy feet, y’know.
The big reveal livestream is going live at 9pm (1pm Pacific) on Wednesday the 25th. The blurb says it will show us “how the battlefield will never be the same”, which is certainly a bold claim. We’ll have a roving reporter on the ground to scrutinise that.
21/05/2018 at 17:07 Vandelay says:
Your “a steampunk…” comment has me wishing that this be something more interesting than the inevitable WW2 reveal. Sci-Fi is likely out, considering the poor reception to Infinity War, but something fantastical or even, as you say, steampunk would be really great and pretty unique to this sort of game.
Recently got Battlefield 1 and really had a great time with it. Not sure how interested I’ll be in V if it proves to be just another WW or modern warfare.
21/05/2018 at 17:21 Antongranis says:
As a fan of spaceships and lasers and the like, the poor reception to those kinds of games is sad. So much you can do with that setting. Atleast this is not yet another modern military shooter.
21/05/2018 at 18:04 Codenamexxiii says:
Maybe not steampunk but would be cool a Dieselpunk one
21/05/2018 at 18:16 Janichsan says:
I still wouldn’t mind Battlefield 2143.
21/05/2018 at 18:22 Paradukes says:
I second that. The day they make BF2143 is the day I start playing Battlefield games again. 3 and 4 were good, but there was something about running up between a walker’s legs and shooting the vents with a pilum – or taking out the titan’s core and making a run for the rear deck before it exploded, which the other games have never quite captured.
21/05/2018 at 18:52 Vandelay says:
Would love that too. Missed out on it first time around and regular hear it being very highly regarded, as well as having some unique gameplay compared to other entries.
Alas though, following Infinite Warfare (just noticed my error in the original post :) ) I can’t imagine any publisher greenlighting anything similar. The final quality of the CoD game is irrelevant, people were shunning it from the initial announcement. Seems crazy to me, as it looked like one of the most interesting iterations of the series for ages in those early trailers, but the general audience had no interest in space ships and future weaponry.
21/05/2018 at 19:18 TormDK says:
Yeah, we are long overdue the sequel to 2142!
21/05/2018 at 18:47 Jernau Gurgeh says:
The inevitable “I came here just to say the same thing” comment. The only way I could be at all interested in playing Battlefield is if it was set in the late Victorian era and featured steam-powered mechs and roving traction engines the size of small market towns. Maybe with an Edwardian sci-fi spinoff DLC involving an invasion of the Home Counties by tripedal Martian fighting machines?
21/05/2018 at 19:47 aircool says:
Just play BF1, but glue a few smashed watch parts to your monitor whilst wearing a pointless red coloured monocle and listening to a kettle boil.
21/05/2018 at 20:04 Daymare says:
I lol’d
21/05/2018 at 17:28 OpT1mUs says:
That logo seems kinda too modern for a WW2 game. Could be cool if it was alt history where WW1 never ended set in like 50s.
Or even WW2 if Axis won and it’s invading US.
21/05/2018 at 17:38 shauneyboy68 says:
Would be cool to see a “dieselpunk” game ala Konflict ‘47 or the old Tannhauser Fantasy
21/05/2018 at 17:45 Plastic Legs says:
Maybe it is a V for Victory, not a numeral.
21/05/2018 at 17:56 Kollega says:
Yeah – with the context of World War 2 pointed out next to the game’s title, I suddenly realized the same, and went into the comments to ask: “Battlefield V? As in, V for Victory, dot-dot-dot-dash?”
21/05/2018 at 18:52 Jernau Gurgeh says:
V for Victorian Era, perhaps?
21/05/2018 at 21:19 klops says:
Vendetta.
21/05/2018 at 17:52 PoundCoin says:
Codename Eagle 2?
CODENEAAAAAMEEEEEE EAAAAAAGLLLEEEEE TWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWOOOOOOOOOO?!!?
AAAAAAAAAAAA
21/05/2018 at 18:02 Jokerme says:
Get ready for more of the same.
21/05/2018 at 18:10 Cederic says:
Hopefully going back to WWII will also herald going back to balanced gameplay in which every participant has access to the same weapons and skills.
21/05/2018 at 18:52 slayer1027 says:
I’m not sure if you’re messing around, but that is a German paratrooper uniform, and he’s doing a melee takedown that emulates a certain scene from Saving Private Ryan. If it’s anything other than WWII I would be shocked.
21/05/2018 at 19:44 aircool says:
Well, the video shows British v Axis on the score, so unless we’ve got some sort of post-Brexit vs 4th Reich thing going on, it’s gonna be WWII. Which means, if it’s as realistic as BF1, we should expect laser guns, plasma cannons, hand-held MLRS and Kinetic Orbitals.