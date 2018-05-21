The 50 best FPS on PC

The best shooters endure. While the state of the art moves on in other genres and leaves old designs in the dust, it’s as fun to fire a well-made shotgun from an early 90s FPS as from one released today. For that reason, this list runs the gamut from genre classics to those released in the last year. There’s bound to be something for you inside.
Of course, a good shooter is not just about the shooting. What lies beyond are primarily games of skill and reflex, but they are often as much about movement as about violence. And hey, sometimes you get a decent gimmick or story thrown into the mix.
Your favourite is at number 51. If you feel you must let us know about why we’re wrong to exclude something, make sure to make your comment an effervescent explanation of why the game you love is great. Make us converts with your glowing praise.
Note: We first ran this list in mid-2015, and this is our second revision. You can see what’s been evicted from last year’s list on the ‘Honourable Mentions’ page, after the top ten.
OK, let’s do this. Aim for the head.
21/05/2018 at 17:10 aepervius says:
I don’t get it. I played half life 2…. And for the time it was excellent… But compared to today’s shooter ? It would not be the top one I would cite. There are many subsequent FPS which innovated, had better graphic, better story, better shooting. Yes it was maybe number 1 ten years ago, but why keep it at number 1 today ? Such list should evolve with time, and recognize that old goodies maybe have been number 1 at their time, but by now have been surpassed. Gaming has evolved , fps evolved , and now the old excellent is only merely good, or even passable. Your list IMO makes it look as if you are still pinning for 15 years ago as if no advance or nothing came better in between…
21/05/2018 at 17:15 aepervius says:
but then again it is a question of taste and maybe your feeling is that even compared to today there is no better fps. That’s fine :).
21/05/2018 at 17:15 Graham Smith says:
It’s not at number one.
21/05/2018 at 17:23 aepervius says:
Point taken it is number 2 , with doom at number 1, i missed the arrow, but the initial point still stand. There are many fps which are superior in story or technic or even maps than half life 2 IMO.
21/05/2018 at 18:01 Jokerme says:
So you think Half Life 2 doesn’t hold up, but Doom does? Half Life 2 is still one of the best action games out there. Most single player shooter can’t even come close as a whole.
21/05/2018 at 18:28 aepervius says:
No I don’t see my reply to LTK below. But I am biased when it comes to FPS, just like that author is or anybody is. And my bias is that I don’t find doom or half life 2 that good compared to today’s fps. We have advanced, and not stagnated or gone back as the list seem to purport ( if it is #1 then none of what is today is offered stand to it, so we regressed effectively). When it was first published I was already in PC gaming for half a decade or more, and in gaming for more than a decade, lived through ET and the crash in gaming industry. So doom was only a step stone just like half life 2 was. There are many games I find superior in story, technology, or heck level design. Doom/HL2 were good at the time, but today ? I tried both within the last few years, and gott im himmel, I can’t stand them anymore *while* i can still stand U5/U6/U7 or PS:T…
21/05/2018 at 17:35 LTK says:
Which would you put at the top?
21/05/2018 at 17:53 aepervius says:
Personally ? as far as fps go it would be hard to decide but it would be probably wolfenstein and the newest doom for those with stories, and planetside 2 , cs:go with a distant 3rd “player unknown” for pure fps.
21/05/2018 at 19:11 LTK says:
In terms of story-driven FPS games I still prefer HL2 for their post-interdimensional-alien-invasion setting, which I found far more captivating than either DOOM’16’s hell or Wolfenstein’s Nazi Europe. Plus, those two games don’t have nearly as many memorable moments like Ravenholm, the Citadel, or Episode 2’s strider battle. They’re good shooters and I don’t disagree that they’re more innovative in certain technological and gunplay aspects, but they just don’t hold a candle to HL2’s sheer creative brilliance.
21/05/2018 at 20:13 Ham Solo says:
You always have to think about the time a game was released in and the influence it had on the genre as a whole.
Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, System Shock 1/2, Deus Ex, Quake 1/3, Unreal Tournament, Golden Eye, Halo, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, Battlefield 1942 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have just set certain standards. All modern shooters build upon these games, so they have a certain legacy.
Sure, today you can make better games. But just like with movies and music, it’s about more than just what’s possible with today’s technology. Nobody would care if Citizen Kane or the first Beatles album was released today. It just wouldn’t have the same impact on the medium.
21/05/2018 at 17:16 Dorga says:
Why not Rising Storm 2?
21/05/2018 at 17:39 klops says:
Wasn’t that in the Tim Stone’s simulation category?
21/05/2018 at 17:24 Drib says:
I will also state that DOOM still totally holds up.
Get GZDoom or something, drag the files in there, and set up WASD and Mouselook. BOOM. Doom is now fast and exciting again, no more clunky nonsense cursor controls. It’ll make you wonder why modern FPS games are all so dour and slow-paced.
21/05/2018 at 18:01 Dominic Tarason says:
Doom is truly immortal.
Did you know there’s a genuinely good level generator for it?
link to oblige.sourceforge.net
The maps (and even multi-map campaigns with escalating scale and transitions between tilesets) it generates are actually pretty decent by human standards, with some nice detailing work.
Not that you’d really need machine-generated levels for it ever, on account of the community having already produced approximately eight squintillion.
21/05/2018 at 18:53 Chaoslord AJ says:
Yeah funny thing. I played it again recently with mouselook and it just trashes the competition even with 90s graphics.
No BS unskippable or any cutscenes. No pauses, no useless animations, completely fluent, best level design.
No useless NPCs, no dumb dialogue (like Farcry 4).
No ridiculous explanation – it’s just hell.
21/05/2018 at 17:26 InfiniteSubset says:
I never quite got the strong appeal of Half-Life 2. Don’t get me wrong, it was a decent game, fun, good story, but it never really felt that good as a shooter to me. Enemies don’t really react to being shot, ammo distribution is all over the place, none of the weapons feel that great except the gravity gun. Even the gravity gun, which is really fun to shoot, is annoying because things get stuck all the time, don’t really do enough damage, and holding items them blocks your vision really badly. I would maybe even put it in the top 50, such is the way it plays to it’s strengths, but top 10, much less the top 2, would be unlikely.
21/05/2018 at 17:35 LTK says:
I personally highly enjoy shooting red-hot bolts of rebar from a crossbow strung with metal cables, but gravity gunning giant sawblades beats it.
21/05/2018 at 17:40 InfiniteSubset says:
That’s fair, but after you use up all 6 shots or so, then you go back to using the other weapons.
21/05/2018 at 18:41 Darth Gangrel says:
That’s why you use cheats and/or mods that give you even more weapons. I always like having cheats in FPS games, because I want to wreck everything and live in a power fantasy without worrying about health and ammo. Sadly, cheats are out of fashion nowadays, so I play on Easy instead.
21/05/2018 at 18:59 Chaoslord AJ says:
Some like it but it’s just too linear for me and the enemies are bullet sponges.
I didn’t like the water section and the story and I played it years too late anyway.
All those arguments about how it is that clever constructed and makes you look to the left at the right moment to show off an explosion… I don’t know.
I guess the people most impressed with it played it as their first FPS in their teens.
21/05/2018 at 19:06 TillEulenspiegel says:
My gripe with Half-Life 2 from the very beginning was its level design. It’s absurdly linear, there’s always exactly one solution and it never even tries to give you the illusion of freedom. When your world feels so fake, I just can not bring myself to care.
Also half the praise it received was for technical innovation; simulated physics really aren’t special anymore.
21/05/2018 at 17:36 brucethemoose says:
My number 51: Mass Effect 3.
Any mention of it usually devolves into an argument about the writing and the ending of the SP game, but I thought the shooty bits (particularly co-op) were a masterpiece.
The weapons sound and feel so punchy. The space-magic powers are simple and equally punchy, yet deeply complex with all the synergies you can get. The enemies, oh, their heads just blow off in the most satisfying way… The higher co-op difficulties in particular ride on a knife’s edge balance wise, where it seems like you’re always on the ragged edge of being overwhelmed.
I’ve never played another FPS that keeps my adrenaline level so high for so long, even today. It’s successor, Andromeda, seems to have lost the spark that made it fun despite being technically superior. And hey, ME3 even has a decent story to justify the shooty bits (until it doesn’t), and some nice talky bits too.
21/05/2018 at 17:41 LTK says:
I’m afraid you might have forgotten that FPS stands for First Person Shooter.
21/05/2018 at 17:52 brucethemoose says:
That… Yeah, you’re right, not sure how I missed that.
I wonder if RPS will ever do a top 3rd person shooter list?
21/05/2018 at 18:51 Stevostin says:
It would be like listing the best wines served in aluminium cans.
21/05/2018 at 21:22 Graham Smith says:
There’s a handful on our ‘best action games’ list, among many other genres: link to rockpapershotgun.com
Lots of games have action.
21/05/2018 at 17:41 Drib says:
I think we can all agree that Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold is the real #51.
21/05/2018 at 17:48 Godwhacker says:
I would put Wolfenstein: The New Order above Wolfenstein: The New Colossus in terms of shootyness, though not necessarily in terms of audacity. Also, Prey is far too low.
21/05/2018 at 17:54 Kefren says:
Metro 2033 Redux is on GOG too.
21/05/2018 at 17:56 Movac says:
All right let’s do this mates, it’s time for list nitpicks.
The Serious Sam on this list should be The Second Encounter! Wilder level design with more environmental variety, smarter spawn layouts for more intense fights, and the only good final boss in the series.
The description of Quake 3 could use correcting. Quake Live is no longer free and browser-based, it’s 7 pounds / 10 USD on Steam.
Thank you for ranking the Far Cry series correctly.
Under the Half-Life 2 entry there’s a link to a John Walker piece called “Everything I’d forgotten about Half-Life 2.” It feels like the staff forgot many of those things again, given the game’s #2 place on this list. Surely the hovercraft alone should knock it down below better story-and-spectacle shooters like the modern Wolfensteins and Titanfall 2. The description on this list makes a fine case for Half-Life 2’s historical importance, but this isn’t called the 50 best FPS on PC by the standards of their era, or the 50 FPS on PC that we have the most nostalgia for.
DOOM at #1 is objectively right, with the understanding that DOOM encompasses both the original 2 games and what the community has turned them into.
21/05/2018 at 18:01 Lumière says:
So, the original Unreal is at n°52?
21/05/2018 at 18:02 Kefren says:
Nice, I wrote about AvP and STALKER the other day in one of my (very infrequent) articles about PC games. That’s two of my all-time favourite games.
21/05/2018 at 18:04 Kefren says:
The link is link to karldrinkwater.uk, if anyone’s interested. The other games were Soma, System Shock 2, and Starcrawlers (I was thinking about games that reminded me of a book).
21/05/2018 at 18:09 morganjah says:
The original Castle Wolfenstein wasn’t 1st person, but still the greatest ever! And last shooter I was any good at…
21/05/2018 at 18:29 Cederic says:
Comedy list. Dishonored is clearly superior to Dishonored 2, Half Life 2 was dull with that ‘drive this slow boat down a canal’ silliness and Quake wasn’t even the best arena shooter of its era, let alone the fourth best FPS of all time.
Where you’ve really jumped the shark though is Overwatch. Top 50? Maybe. If you’re feeling generous. Top 10? Not a hope. Not even close.
21/05/2018 at 20:20 Peksisarvinen says:
The put Overwatch and PUBG over Quake 3/Live, CS 1.6 and Team Fortress 2. If that doesn’t just say it all I don’t know what does.
21/05/2018 at 18:37 Darth Gangrel says:
I have played several of these and intend to play several others in this list, so in that respect it’s a decent list. Don’t agree with all the games included or their ranking, but that’s subjectivity to to you.
My favorite FPS games are Serious Sam: Second Encounter (more levels, more weapons and just better than First Encounter) and Jedi Outcast (though Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II also has some great weapons).
21/05/2018 at 18:39 Abacus says:
It’s absurd how far below Overwatch TF2 is. Neglecting it from the top 10… Damn.
21/05/2018 at 18:41 juan_h says:
My favorite FPS of all time is LucasArts’ Outlaws. Strictly speaking, my favorite FPS is the demo for Outlaws as I never played the full game. I’ve had Outlaws in my GOG wishlist for years now, but I don’t dare buy it because it can’t possibly be as good as I remember that demo being. I therefore can’t and won’t try to argue that Outlaws belongs on this list. I will, however, try to explain just why it grabbed me so.
I’ve never been a big FPS player. I was into Doom because everyone was into to Doom. Doom was sort of inescapable. But I don’t really enjoy Doom much beyond the first episode. (Multiplayer with friends is fun though.) Doom’s aesthetic doesn’t do anything for me and, frankly, I’m just not very good at it. I don’t deal well with large numbers of enemies and I am particularly bad when surrounded by large numbers of enemies. Large numbers of enemies who each take several shots to kill are just the absolute worst.
For me, the Outlaws demo is sort of the anti-Doom. I love the Western setting and the Morricone-esque musical score. I love the fact that none of the enemies–the boss excepted–take more than two shots from the default revolver to kill. I love that the level is a town rather than a bunch of random corridors. I love that you can skulk around the edges of the level picking off enemies one-by-one or in small groups until you’ve got a clear shot at the boss. I love that the enemies have intelligible taunts rather than monster growls. I love–I really, REALLY love–shooting at bottles and glasses sitting on bars and watching them shatter. (I have no idea why.)
As I said, I’ve never played the full game. I’m almost afraid to. I just know that the late-game is going to do something I don’t like in order to increase the challenge. There’ll be bullet-sponge enemies. There’ll be arbitrary and confusing level design. There might even be first-person platforming. (I’ve heard terrible rumors about a mine cart sequence.) The graphics probably haven’t aged all that well. But the demo–in my memory, anyway–is perfect.
21/05/2018 at 19:25 Lumière says:
Thankyou for reminding me of Outlaws, I too played the demo at the time and fell in love with it; then bought the full game not long after and it was a blast. Not long ago I buyed it again at GOG and it still holds, especially the OST, one of the best ever made for a computer game. It sure deserved it’s place in this list, even in the top 10.
21/05/2018 at 20:18 Peksisarvinen says:
Funnily enough, I had that EXACT same memory about Outlaws’ demo and how good it was. But I went ahead bought it on GOG and played through it.
The verdict? Fun as hell. Glad I bought it. Proceed without caution, it holds up.
21/05/2018 at 18:48 Stevostin says:
In what world is Bulletstorm a better game than Disonored 2 ? I understand those lists should be taken with a pinch of salt but seriously?
21/05/2018 at 19:38 Stellar Duck says:
Well, arguably Dishonoured 2 shouldn’t be on this list, but that aside:
As much as I love the Dishonoured games, Bulletstorm is absolutely brilliant and works better as a pure shooter. It also is supremely well written.
21/05/2018 at 18:48 Hawkseraph says:
Warning: The Rainbow 6 Starter Edition is cheaper, but it makes obtaining the original operators a chore, while normal eidtion unlocks them all for free. It’c heaper, but it’s much worse value. Consider that.
21/05/2018 at 19:05 aircool says:
If you’d just landed on Earth, then DOOM (2016) should be at the top of the charts.
Sure, the original Doom was great at the time, but it’s shit compared to what you can get today; it would be lucky to get into the top 50 at all. The reboot from 2016 is even more Doom-like than the original.. if you get what I mean,
Plus, where’s the Borderlands games? Borderlands 2 was brilliant.
21/05/2018 at 20:57 MARV ELLER says:
You clearly aren’t very familiarized with the advancements done with the Doom engine over the years and how ridiculously advanced modding for it is. ’16 is already way deader and less relevant than the original, i urge you to read up on Doom’s community before disregarding it like this.
21/05/2018 at 19:21 klops says:
I just played through the mentioned Dishonored 2’s Clockwork manor for the first time and have to say I’m not that impressed by it gameplay-wise.
It was gorgeous and I pulled the levers many times just to see how things unraveled and folded and slid into hiding. But how much affect that had in the level itself? Rather little, in my mind.
I tried it second time with less skulking in the place beyond the walls, but still, the actual level wasn’t that impressive. Escalation of the level for me was the Sokolov’s maze, which was just plain bad.
21/05/2018 at 19:24 gorte says:
I’m happy to see Halo on the list since it’s still my favourite fps single player experience. I’m terrible at shooters in general, but I played that game enough to beat it at legendary and I was damn proud of it.
I know that Halo doesn’t usually get much respect from pc gamers(and for the record, I’ve only played it on pc) but I would happily replay it instead of any Half-life title.
21/05/2018 at 19:34 Logo says:
I don’t normally make comments on top X lists or worry about what is or isn’t there. But not having the Tribes franchise represented is a travesty.
21/05/2018 at 20:11 cloudnein says:
Heretic, Hexen, Heretic II, Hexen II … (ALL Raven games)
Klingon Honor Guard was a fun romp…
Shogo for the scale changes…
Requiem for some interesting level/monster designs.
SiN for the extreme use of hit location (loved mowing through a crowd of baddies, layin’ ’em down with headshots.)
Also Nerf Arena Blast is a great Unreal Engine game suitable for a less violent game option (kids, y’know!)
21/05/2018 at 20:16 Peksisarvinen says:
I was jokingly going THIS LIST IS AWFUL before I even started reading. Then I started reading, and yes, the list turned out to be awful. And I do mean AWFUL. Devil Daggers (WHAT?), Overwatch, PUBG, LfD 2, Bad Company 2, Far Cry 2, Bioshock 2, Superhot, Alien: Isolation or Shadow Warrior 2 doing on this list above the likes of Painkiller, CS 1.6, C&C Renegade, Turok, Red Faction 2, Postal 2, ROTT…
You do not let clueless Xbox owning millenials with Wikipedia privileges write lists like this, RPS.
21/05/2018 at 20:35 LTK says:
Painkiller totally has a place in my top ten single-player FPS games, but Red Faction 2? Is there another game by that name that I didn’t play? Because I played Red Faction 1, and really enjoyed it, then went on to play Red Faction 2, which was a pile of garbage with nothing of what made the original good. Does someone actually like it?
21/05/2018 at 20:51 Peksisarvinen says:
Yeah, absolutely, it was great fun on PS2; though I guess it was an FPS on a console, and the fact that I willingly played it would hint at me being severely handicapped by puberty at the time, so maybe it’s just a case of nostalgic fondness. Unless I’m getting my Red Factions mixed up somehow, but I don’t think I am. What did you think made it so bad?
21/05/2018 at 20:40 Jabberslops says:
For Battlefield Bad Company 2, where the developer was quoted
“Some people say this: the Bad Company 2 multiplayer is the best you’ve ever done. Okay, why is that? It’s hard for people to articulate what that is, which is actually hard for us. It would be hard to remake something like that.”
My personal answer to that? The faster pace game-play was more infantry focused and never felt bogged down by gadgets and weapon attachment fluff. The 32 player limit with smaller maps compared to Battlefield 2 made for more focused battling and fewer people spread out across the map. There were better situations to use the destructable objects and buildings to eliminate enemies and objectives like the MCOMs being blown up by explosives, vehicles or building collapse. The fact that there were no jets and limited helicopters and vehicles also meant a more focused game because you wouldn’t have 1/4 of your team waiting for vehicles to spawn. Rush mode was where the real game was when combined with the smaller maps and 32 player limit and a focused objective.
21/05/2018 at 20:52 PopeRatzo says:
