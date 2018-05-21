Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 Founders Edition set for July release date, plus everything we know so far

With graphics card prices finally on the way down, all eyes are now very much focused on Nvidia’s next generation of GeForce GTX graphics cards, which as far as we know are currently going by the codename ‘Turing’. Set to replace Nvidia’s current range of GTX 10-series cards, like the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 and many other cards that populate our best graphics card rankings, this new 11-series (or maybe even 20-series, depending on who you believe) of Turing cards will presumably continue along similar naming conventions as before with monikers like the GTX 1180 or GTX 2070.

However, while anyone can guess that Nvidia’s Turing cards be released sometime in the not too distant future, there’s still a lot about them that’s shrouded in mystery, such as their price, actual physical release date and their specs. To help separate rough fact from clearly obvious fiction, here’s a handy guide on everything we know so far about Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards that I’ll be updating with more info as and when it comes – such as the recent news that the Founders Edition of the GTX 1180 might be set to arrive as early as July.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 release date

Ever since the GTX 1180 rumour mill whirred to life earlier this year and started churning through the daily grind of rumour and speculation, the release date for Nvidia’s Turing family has been in a constant state of flux. Originally, TweakTown reported that we’d have them by April. Well, it’s the almost the end of May now and we’re no closer to seeing anything even vaguely Turing related, so that’s out. Then we heard from Tom’s Hardware that Turing’s release had been delayed until mid-June, before DigiTimes shot back about a week and a half later saying they’d been delayed again due to revised production schedules and that we now won’t see them until the autumn.

Considering Nvidia still haven’t told us anything about them yet, an autumn release would seem most likely at this point, with Nvidia perhaps using Gamescom in September to set the stage for their big reveal. Then again, they may well miss Gamescom as well, as DigiTimes also said the cards wouldn’t be entering mass production until sometime between July-September, so it may be a bit of a tight turnaround if production either gets delayed yet again or it starts toward the latter end of that particular time window.

However, the latest news comes from Tom’s Hardware again whose “IT industry sources” have been spilling some more beans. According to these mystery figures who wished to remain anonymous, Nvidia will be releasing the Founders Edition of its GTX 1180 card this July – the Founders Edition being the reference card produced by Nvidia that’s then used by third party manufacturers as a baseline for their respective partner cards.

Tom’s Hardware then goes on to state that Nvidia will be delivering the GTX 1180’s GPU and memory to their partners on or around June 15, which will then result in partner GTX 1180 and GTX 1170 cards actually being available to buy around August or September, which would match up with all other suggestions of an autumn launch window.

Laptop versions of the GTX 1180 and GTX 1170, meanwhile, will arrive before the end of the year, and they also go on to suggest that Quadro versions of Nvidia’s Turing cards for workstations may even be ready for their public debut at the computer graphics conference Siggraph this August.

To all intents and purposes, though, we’re sticking with a generally fuzzy autumn release period for now, firstly because it’s never actually a good idea to buy a Founders Edition graphics card (as you miss out on superior partner cooling and clock speed bumps, for instance), and secondly because this is the time when you’re most likely to be able to get one yourself from your preferred retailer (and manufacturer) of choice.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 specs

According to information obtained by completely unknown means by Wccftech, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 may well bear a closer resemblance to today’s GTX 1080Ti than the GTX 1080. Powered by a GPU currently known as the GT104, the GTX 1180 will allegedly have a whopping 3584 CUDA cores, a 256-bit GDDR6 memory interface and between 8-16GB of GDDR6 memory, clocked at 16Gbps.

If true, this would mean the GTX 1180’s memory is significantly faster than either the 8GB of GDDR5X memory currently in the GTX 1080 or any known form of HBM2 memory (2nd Gen high-bandwidth memory). This in turn would give the GTX 1180 a huge memory bandwidth of 512GB/s. For comparison’s sake, the GTX 1080 only offered 320GB/s, while the GTX 1080Ti provides 484GB/s.

The graphics card itself, on the other hand, would be clocked somewhere in the region of 1.6GHz, with a max boost clock of around 1.8GHz. The thermal design power (TDP), meanwhile, is expected to be somewhere between 170-200W.

That’s what Wccftech says, but until Nvidia confirm anything themselves, all this should be taken with a huge pinch of salt. Still, if these specs prove accurate, it would mean the GTX 1180 would offer around 1.5x the performance of the current GTX 1080, which seems like a sensible target to aim for considering it’s been two years since the GTX 1080 first came out.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 price

Those very same leaked specs also contain a potential price for the GTX 1180 as well: a rather eye-watering $699. That’s $100 more than the GTX 1080’s launch price, but given recent fluctuations in graphics card prices (even if stock levels are finally returning to normal), that may well actually be a good thing rather than bad.

The cost of having GDDR6 memory will no doubt be a large part of that purported price increase, especially if Nvidia end up stretching to the reported full 16GB, but it could just be Nvidia wanting a larger piece of their respective GPU pie.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 or GTX 2080, and what about Volta?

Hold on a second, I hear you cry. Wasn’t Volta meant to be Nvidia’s next GPU architecture? Yes, for a long time it looked as though Volta would indeed be the successor to Nvidia’s consumer line-up of 10-series Pascal cards. It’s already been deployed in high-end cards like the ludicrous Titan V, but that theory seems to have gone out of the window now in favour of the current codename, Turing.

For a while, it looked as though they might have been called Ampere as well, with Volta being reserved for Nvidia’s top-end cards alone. Now it looks like Turing will be the name of Nvidia’s new consumer cards, while Ampere will be confined to new business-orientated cards.

That still doesn’t help in trying to figure out what model names they’ll actually use, though. While the leaked specs above appear to suggest Nvidia’s Turing cards will be known as the 11-series, there have also been rumours flying around that Nvidia will jump straight to 20 instead. That’s according to TweakTown, which would suggest they’ll be known as the GTX 2070 and GTX 2080, to give just two examples, rather than the GTX 1170 or GTX 1180.

This rumour started with the so-called April release date speculation, as it was hotly tipped that Nvidia would reveal the so-called GTX 2070 and GTX 2080 at their GTC conference at the end of March. Well, no such announcement materialised at GTC, so it may well be the 20-series name is a load of bobbins as well.

If Nvidia did jump straight to 20, presumably then jumping to 30 afterwards and then 40 etc, then it wouldn’t leave them with nearly as many numbers for subsequent generations as it would going up in single digits. Of course, tech companies are renowned for changing their naming conventions as and when it suits them, so may Nvidia will adopt 20 after all. No one really knows at this point, but 11 probably/maybe is a bit more sensible right now.