The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset is out, definitely isn’t set in the West Country

You lot already knew there was a place in Tamriel called Summerset, didn’t you? I didn’t. I’m finding out now with the release of The Elder Scrolls Online‘s latest expansion, and the idea of encountering “shining cities, vibrant forests, tropical lagoons, coral caves, mysterious ruins and more” in a certain British county is amusing me an unduly amount.
I don’t know about most of that, but Wookey Hole is pretty nice.
Summerset is the ancient homeland of the
Wurzels High Elves, and the expansion’s premise is basically Brexit’s but backwards. There’s still plenty of looming darkness, mind: “For the first time in history, the long-closed borders of Summerset are open to foreigners by decree of Queen Ayrenn. But darkness looms over the ancestral home of the High Elves, and whispers stir of Daedric followers organizing in the shadows.”
In this alternate-world fantasy forecast of Britain’s future that’s swiftly becoming my headcanon, at least many of the political upstarts are time-wizards. Those would be the members of the Psijic Order, a “secretive and mysterious” gang that have “returned to Nirn after centuries of self-imposed exile to investigate a crisis that threatens to unravel the future of Tamriel”. The Pizzyjics introduce a new skill line that revolves around temporal trickery, like resetting your health, mana and stamina to what they were four seconds ago.
Note that since the One Tamriel update, TESO is an explorer-friendly MMO where according to Dominic Tarason “level has little bearing on what you can do and where you can go”. So feel free to pop your head into Glasto with a character that’s fresh out of the gates.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset is available now on Steam and from the devs for £20/$30/€30. You’ll need the base game to play it.
21/05/2018 at 17:33 dangermouse76 says:
Khajiit has cider if you have coin.
21/05/2018 at 18:14 Jernau Gurgeh says:
Does it include being able to drive combine harvesters, or is that an extra DLC in the ESO Store?
21/05/2018 at 19:10 Addie says:
The combine harvesters are in the base game, but the combine harvester armour is a paid DLC.
21/05/2018 at 18:24 Jernau Gurgeh says:
Also, I thought this wasn’t out until June 5th? I pre-ordered the upgrade and I’m sure that’s what it said. (I never usually pre-order anything, and actually just wanted Morrowind, but getting Summerset Isle with Morrowind included was only a fiver more).
21/05/2018 at 18:32 Jernau Gurgeh says:
Oh, my bad. I was a quisling deviant and got it for that dirty filthy PS4 console, on which it is being released later than the wholesome patriotic PC version.
21/05/2018 at 18:45 tsff22 says:
Downloading it right now. ESO is one of the best “surprisingly very good” games I’ve ever played.
Thank god I stopped listen to the people badmouthing this amazing game.
21/05/2018 at 18:45 Seafoam says:
Hmph. I’m still pissed they went with that kind of architechtural route.
I remember the Altmer being described as completely alien by culture, but instead theyre just somewhat arrogant a-holes living in Neuschwansteins.
Watering down the lore, it’s the same as if they made Morrowind just a bunch of medieval english farmhouses with a volcano somewhere.
21/05/2018 at 18:57 TillEulenspiegel says:
In Daggerfall it was Sumurset Isle, which is a bit less silly. I mean, not the weird spelling, but the fact that “Isle” is always attached.
21/05/2018 at 19:54 Zorgulon says:
This is certainly one of those “should have tried harder with the fantasy name generator” placenames.
I mean, what next, a Dragon Age game set in the Orkney Isles?
21/05/2018 at 20:32 Jernau Gurgeh says:
Two Worlds III is rumoured to be set in the Island Of Whyte, and Risen 4 has been confirmed to be on Angelsea, in the Piratey Principality Of Whalesland.