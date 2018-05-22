Overlordy: Turn 11

“If you need a job doing, do it yourself!” mutters Unteroffizier Stein as he snatches the bag containing C Squad’s last demolition charge and darts out of the door of the hotel. Seconds later he scampers back into the lobby without his burden and with a seething cloud of dust and smoke in hot pursuit.
(Overlordy is an open-to-all game of Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord in which German forces are orchestrated by commenters while British units are computer controlled. For a scenario outline and summaries of earlier turns, click here).
As the crippled colossus outside the hotel expires, it ejects several dazed crewmen. Lucky to survive the blast that wrecked their steed, these survivors are luckier still to reach the safety of the trees at j17 without being cut down by MP 40 emissions.
9mm hornets also harry the Wasp early in the turn. Set upon by Wodtke, our sniper, the British flamethrower carrier, advancing cautiously on the central lane, is soon receiving fire from the hotel too.
West of the hotel, the Hetzer-Cromwell duel is cut short when the British duellist reverses, only to restart thirty seconds later when the Cromwell rediscovers its pluck. Trundling towards the shoulder of bocage at i19, the Allied tank is momentarily distracted by small arms fire from the hotel.
Brenner’s gunner takes full advantage of the unplanned diversion, using the few seconds of breathing/aiming space to put a Panzergranatpatrone 39 shell straight through the front of the Cromwell’s hexagonal turret.
With the key armoured interlopers either eliminated or discouraged (the harassed Wasp has now stopped), the pioneers turn their attention to the growing infantry threat. Since Imhoff called a halt to the mortar barrage, the Allied infantry presence in the clump of trees at j17 has increased considerably. An assault on the hotel seems imminent.
The situation at the start of turn 12:
British infantry, in the shape of a gutsy four-man HQ, have reached row 19. Not far behind, amongst the trees at j17, are perhaps four more squads or teams.
By the stream near the mill, our FJ squad is now in grenade range of the US paras (who appear to be low on ammo). Another green-based infantry unit has recently been spotted moving eastward in the bocage at w27.
Wodtke is receiving fire from one of the infantry squads advancing east of the central road and may soon find himself engaged by the Universal Carrier that is currently manoeuvering close to the halted Wasp.
On the western side of the map, the lion’s share of Nerbul’s rifle platoon continues to bide its time, the flamethrower team catches its breath at b22, and the bulk of Schenck’s FJ platoon move into buildings just in front of the cockahoop Hetzer.
22/05/2018 at 09:04 Tim Stone says:
Turn 12 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 9 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Rifle platoon – 3 squads + 1 HQ (circa bakery and one squad in church, see pic)
*Flamethrower team (b22, hiding)
*Hetzer (i/j26)
*Pioneer platoon – 2 squads + HQ (circa hotel, k21, see pics)
*Mortar spotter (k21, upstairs, hiding, 85/150 rounds left)
*Sniper (church, ammo 4, m22)
*LMG team (mill, u24, 1 man down, low ammo)
*Fallschirmjäger platoon – 3 squads, HQ (circa k24, and s29, see overhead pic)
*Panzerschreck team (o28, tired)
22/05/2018 at 09:41 Copperbottom says:
Is the gap in the bocage next to the Hetzer big enough for it to squeeze through? If so, maneuver the Hetzer between the buildings at l24, trying to get a firing angle on the wasp.
22/05/2018 at 10:05 klops says:
Paratroopers:
-HQ and 1 squad run to approximately k21 (j21 if room, upstairs/downstairs however they fit the best), so that they can shoot south at jk19.
– 1 squad to church m22 so that they can do the same thing
– the r 29 squad stops their stroll and starts shooting at the US paras.
22/05/2018 at 09:34 latedave says:
I guess I’ll take the easy one? Mortar fire to resume at j17. I have to say this has inspired me to download the Normandy demo and judging by my efforts so far the only thing I should be allowed to order is the catering…
22/05/2018 at 09:59 klops says:
Wasn’t the barrage halted? Then it takes some time for the spotter to rearrange the firing meanwhile the British are advancing. I wonder should we position the barrage a bit closer to us then. Hopefully not.
Mr. Stone: Could you please tell how long it takes to continue firing j17?
22/05/2018 at 10:10 Dinger says:
I was going to suggest the same thing. You’ve got at least a platoon in those woods. They’re either going to charge the hotel, or they’re not going to charge. Calling in those mortars is at least 60 seconds, and the spotter’s in the hotel. I’d strongly recommend a FPF-style barrage in the open area between the hotel and where the platoon is. If they haven’t charged by the time the spotting round lands, adjust and FFE on the woods. If they have charged, well, that’s where you want the barrage. At this point, if the spotter survives, he’s not going to be able to reposition and call in effective fire before t20.
22/05/2018 at 10:11 Tim Stone says:
There’ll be a one minute delay before the bombs arrive.
22/05/2018 at 09:45 Cederic says:
Order: Wotke to duck down and hide for a minute.
He’s nearly out of ammo and there’s no point letting him die while bouncing bullets off armour.
22/05/2018 at 09:48 Gothnak says:
I’m happily reading these and seeing how you all did. I bought a copy of CM 2: Barbarossa to Berlin on ebay for £1 last year (Plus a £1 patch to get it working on Win 10), got completely foxed by the antiquated camera and viewpoint and subsequently gave up.
Just couldn’t get into it as much as good old Close Combat…
Might be time for another attempt.
22/05/2018 at 10:06 klops says:
Finally the Churchill on the platter is down! Pesky pioneers