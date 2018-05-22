The new Razer Blade (2018) is primed and ready for on-the-go Final Fantasy XV

Gaming laptops are a funny business, aren’t they? Nine times out of ten they’re nowhere near as powerful as an equivalent desktop PC, yet they usually cost just as much, if not more, than the bulky black rectangles they’re so desperately trying to replace. There’s also a matter of looks. Most gaming laptops are very much from the shouty GAMING LAPTOP school of design with their edgy angles and flashing LEDs, not to mention the fact that most of them would likely break your back as soon as you tried to remove it from your desk.
Razer’s gaming laptops, on the other hand, have always tended to hark back to the nice slim portable laptops many of us, myself included, use for work – and their new, rather lovely 15.6in Razer Blade that I went to see a couple of weeks ago, complete with its 144Hz refresh rate and one of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q chips, could well be one of their best yet. Let’s take a look.
Measuring a mere 17.3mm thick, the new Razer Blade is only a little fatter (2.2mm, to be precise) than a 15.6in Macbook Pro. At 2.1kg, it’s also light enough that you can hold it in one hand without breaking every bone in your wrist, and – Razer’s obsession with green snakes aside – wouldn’t be something I’d be embarrassed to get out of my bag at an airport, for example, when my wholly theoretical 7.45am flight that I got up at 4am for has been delayed by several hours and there’s a spare plug socket going free in the departure lounge (no, really, I’m currently stuck at an airport and don’t want to ruin the battery life on my Switch before I’ve even left the country).
And when its combination of a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor and Nvidia GTX 1070 Max-Q chip (Max-Q being the more energy efficient variant of Nvidia’s mobile graphics family) can run the graphical behemoth that is Final Fantasy XV at 1920×1080 on High at a decent, not to mention steady, 30fps, that’s exactly the kind of thing I want from a nice portable gaming laptop when I’m running on two hours sleep and stuck in the infernal depths of hell that is Gatwick’s South Terminal.
All right, so a game like Final Fantasy XV probably isn’t going to be taking advantage of the Blade’s 144Hz refresh rate, but at least it’s one of the prettier laptop displays I’ve seen in some time – at least compared to other gaming laptops I’ve tested recently like the Dell Alienware 13 and HP Omen X 17. I’ll have to wait until review samples are available before I can start testing things like colour accuracy and contrast ratio, of course, but with a claimed 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut, colours certainly looked rich and punchy at first glance, and the Blade’s super slim 4.9mm bezels make it feel like you’re getting a lot of screen real estate for the size of the laptop.
The chiclet-style keyboard will also please RGB fans, as it will not only flash all manner of colours when the laptop is left idle (or waiting for a cutscene to play out), but it will also instantly switch to game-specific lighting schemes when you start playing a game. In Final Fantasy XV, for example, only the WASD, E and arrow keys were lit, making it easy to hone in on the key bindings you actually need rather than floundering in a sea of useless letters when, and this is purely hypothetical of course, most of your muscle memory has either been confined to a controller in previous gaming sessions, or the number of screaming beach-crazed children running excitedly around your feet has left you incapable of remembering which key does what.
You get a huge touchpad as well, which is almost as deep as the keyboard itself, and four USB ports around the sides. Its small size means there’s not a lot else in terms of connectivity options – a combined 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack is more or less your lot – so it’s not exactly great for connecting to an external display, but I guess that’s the price you pay for getting a slimmer laptop as opposed to a 17in tank masquerading as a large brick.
It shouldn’t, in theory, cause too much of a racket either. With a noise rating of just 40dBa, you’ll notice a certain amount of whirring when you’re sitting in front of it, for sure, but at least it shouldn’t be too annoying for your equally irate neighbours who probably also got up at 4am, because that seems to be the only time anyone ever goes to the airport.
Unfortunately, there weren’t any other games for me to try during my demo session with the new Razer Blade, which makes it a bit difficult to judge how it will handle other titles. Still, Final Fantasy XV is arguably one of the toughest games out there right now, so if it can handle that at 30fps on High, I’d imagine it would be pretty capable of holding its own against today’s other AAA games.
There is, of course, the small matter of pricing. Only the GTX 1070 Full HD version is available at the moment on Razer’s Store, and that one will set you back a massive $2400. Two other GTX 1060 models as well as a 4K GTX 1070 version are due to arrive in June with prices starting at a vaguely more palatable $1900, but that’s still a heck of a lot of money.
Still, first impressions are certainly high and the prospect of playing Final Fantasy XV on the go at a decent frame rate is absolutely an enticing one – at least for JRPG nuts like myself – and I hope to be putting one through its paces very soon, once I get out of this damned departure lounge.
22/05/2018 at 09:03 Themadcow says:
“stuck in the infernal depths of hell that is Gatwick’s South Terminal”
I’d love to read what you think about Luton Airport.
22/05/2018 at 09:05 televizor says:
$2400 ?! Who the fuck is buying these?
I bought a 1000$ Gigabyte ultrabook 5 years ago (still gaming on it a bit) and I’m never buying a laptop for gaming again.
22/05/2018 at 09:13 Themadcow says:
People with reasonable amounts of disposable income? The gaming PC is the only real area of growth in the sector and there is significant demand for multipurpose gaming laptops. Personally I did fine with an overspecced Dell XPS (quite a few years ago) but that was when the only other choice was a gaming styled brick.
22/05/2018 at 09:52 Halk says:
For example people who have to move to different continents every few years and who want to travel light.
Also, pricewise: I bought an Dell XPS 15 9530 in late 2013 (probably literally the best laptop available at the time). Cost me 1900 €. Still using it now, looks like new, and I am seeing no real need to replace it soon. That puts the price in relation for me.
I would have definitely considered the Razer products as well. Except many of them are not available in Europe or at prices that are even worse than in the US.
22/05/2018 at 09:26 kael13 says:
By buying one of these, you take on a bit of a risk. Yes, the specs look nice, yes the hardware seems solid, but if you have an issue with it, you’re screwed pretty much. It’s not like a PC where you can just rip out the faulty component. At least, while my laptop is under warranty anyway, I can easily drive the 10 minutes to the shop I bought it from and they’ll take it in for repair. I’ve read the Razer horror stories, where getting one of these serviced is nigh on impossible.
Something like this is feasible only if you have lots of disposable income and don’t really mind the potential of it turning into a 2kg place mat.
22/05/2018 at 09:31 Nelyeth says:
I used to think “Why would I buy a desktop when a gaming laptop does the same thing AND can be carried everywhere?”.
The damn thing cost me 1100€ (that was 5 years ago, with a GTX660M) and lasted me four years before I finally decided I’d had enough and got myself a desktop. Never again.
If one has enough disposable income to buy both a beefy desktop and a decent laptop that he can use to play on the go, that’s another thing entirely, and I can see why he’d buy a gaming laptop. But darn, 17 years old me could only chose between one or the other, and he chose poorly.
22/05/2018 at 09:54 Lo says:
A good read! Also in the top pic it looks like it comes with a retractable cutting board.