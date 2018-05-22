Rocket League kicks off at Salty Shores next week

Dig your bucket and spade out the shed, put the ice packs in the freezer, wrestle the frisbee off the dog, and for goodness’ sake buy some new sunscreen you daft lobster, because Rocket League is off to the seaside in a new level next week. The new sports arena is Salty Shores, which looks like it’s set around the Santa Monica Pier (as you might have visited in Vampire: Bloodlines or GTA V) and sounds like a spicy drop zone in Fortnite Battle Royale. Have a peek at the pretty new ballpalace in this here trailer:

That’s a colourful little spot, isn’t it? Salty Shores isn’t just a seasonal map, mind; it’ll stick around permanently.

Salty Shores will arrive next Tuesday, May 29th. That’s also when Rocket League will kick off the start of Competitive Season 8, hand out Season 7’s rewards, and add new cosmetic doodads in the ‘Impact’ crate.

Rocket League’s summer event, named Beach Blast, will start shortly after, running from June 11th to July 2nd.

Later, some time this summer, developers Psyonix plan to add cross-platform parties. The game’s getting a Fortnite-y Battle Pass with progression tracks to chug on through too.

