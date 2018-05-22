Stellaris blasts off to Distant Stars in new DLC

Travel beyond the limits of known space to a mysterious cut-off cluster in the new Stellaris DLC, the ‘Distant Stars Story Pack’, which could open up powerful shortcuts across space but miiight have been closed off for a good reason. But obviously you’re going to stick your spaceoar in and see what’s up. What are you, spacechicken? Distant Stars also includes new anomalies to investigate and new Leviathans to meet.
As is often the way with Paradox strategy game expansions, it’s accompanied by a free update which reworks parts of the base game. Expect new binary and trinary star systems, anomaly studies no longer having a chance to fail, and other tweakies.
So, buy the DLC and mysterious new ‘L-Gates’ will appear in your galaxies. These are initially busted, jammed in maintenance loops, but investigating and poking around in a variety of ways will eventually open up the ability to open them – if you want. Open a gate and you’ll be whisked away to the L-Cluster, a small series of systems unconnected to the main galaxy. Paradox say there are several possible reasons for why the gates were locked down, and I’m sure several of them are terrible. But L-Gates offer the powerful ability to jump to distant systems, as the L-Cluster is a hub which can spit you out at any L-Gate.
Beyond the L-Cluster, the DLC also adds three new types of Leviathan, the honking great creatures which drift around space on their whims and may or may not murder you to bits. 20-odd unique systems are in, with their own encounters, events, or anomalies. Speaking of, it also adds loads more anomalies – about half as many as are already in the game.
Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack is out now on Steam for £7.19/€9.99/$9.99.
Also out now is update 2.1, lovingly nicknamed ‘Niven’ in honour of Casino Royale actor David Niven, bringing changes including:
- Galaxy generation has been reworked for more interesting hyperlane terrain: stars are now grouped in highly connected ‘constellations’ separated by thin ‘highways’, making for more strategic placement of natural chokepoints
- All hyperlanes are no longer immediately visible when starting a new game, but will be revealed through exploration. Hyperlane visibility extends roughly twice as far as your sensor range
- Added binary star systems
- Added trinary star systems
- Anomalies can no longer fail, but instead the time to research an anomaly will depend on the difference between scientist level and anomaly level, with high level anomalies potentially taking a very long time to research for a low skill scientist
- Added Experimental Subspace Nagivation which allows science ships to go missing-in-action and travel to a selected system. This will allow them to bypass (but not enter) closed borders
- AI will retreat its Colossus if it is alone in combat, as even a planet destroying giant laser is cold comfort in the lonely depths of space
- Fixed an issue where the AI would incorrectly allocate too much budget to navies when it could not support any more ships, resulting in underdeveloped empires
- Fixed issue where tutorial missions could sometimes trigger for Gestalt Consciousness empires, who really should know all this instinctively already
The full patch notes are over here, and Paradox’s dev diaries have explored some of the patch changes and DLC features in greater depth.
I’ve still not revisited Stellaris since Paradox stripped down interstellar travel – how’re you feeling about that change these days, spacegang?
22/05/2018 at 15:48 moe mo says:
Paradox are producing DLC for this game as if the core systems are somehow playable or interesting in their current state.
22/05/2018 at 15:49 Asurmen says:
They’re also putting out free updates which change those core systems. It’s almost like they can work on multiple things at once.
22/05/2018 at 16:13 Chalky says:
You see that bit that says “Also out now is update 2.1” followed by a bunch of patch notes? Also, literally complaining about lack of interesting things in a DLC announcement containing a load of new story content.
22/05/2018 at 16:42 morganjah says:
The phenomena that he is referring to is the fact that they shipped a stripped out husk of a game, and then are requiring the purchase of an indeterminable amount of DLC to get it to the state it should have been shipped in.
Stellaris was created like a proof of concept, a sandbox in which a game could be designed and created.
It can be fun to play around in, but the experience feels empty compared to other, actual games.
They keep tinkering around with systems, but have never really gotten around to making a compelling game.
I’m not disappointed, because I’ve been playing Paradox games since EU. I know now what to expect, or more accurately, not to expect.
Eventually some unpaid modder will create a compelling game using the Stellaris framework.
I just wish the modder got paid even a tiny fraction of what Paradox is getting paid.
22/05/2018 at 17:29 DatonKallandor says:
“The phenomena that he is referring to is the fact that they shipped a stripped out husk of a game, and then are requiring the purchase of an indeterminable amount of DLC to get it to the state it should have been shipped in.”
Except for the part where the fixes are free and the DLC is just extra stuff on top of the free system changes. Now HoI4 actually does what you complain about, with key mechanics being DLC only features, but Stellaris has always had the mechanical updates being free.
22/05/2018 at 17:42 morganjah says:
And HOI IV is so much more fun now that I have discovered some great mods, from people here at RPS no less.
I feel that Stellaris would be a blast if some talented modders could make enough money to create compelling scenarios and situations.
I know that one can contribute directly to a modder, but great modders being able to depend on enough income to justify their time and effort would make a world of difference.
22/05/2018 at 17:52 brucethemoose says:
Have you seen Star Trek: New Horizons? I think RPS called it one of the best ST games out there.
Also, the general modding scene is starting to pick up. There’s a recent, deceptively simple mod out there (Core Game Mechanics: Buildings) that’s actually an rewrite of the entire engine instead of a massaging of the existing one like everything before. Alot of mods and modders are now entering that one’s orbit, and I think we’re going to see some great overhauls come out of it.
All free, of course, but I don’t think modders need to make money to make great things.
22/05/2018 at 18:12 Zenicetus says:
I agree that Stellaris has felt from the beginning like a constant work-in-progress, where the devs don’t seem to know what they want to do with the game. But it’s wrong to imply the DLC is somehow required.
The major patches accompanying each DLC have improved parts of the game. Nowhere near what it needs to be as a complete space 4X experience, especially regarding the war system, my personal pet peeve. But there is a functioning, if imperfect Stellaris game that can be played without any of the DLC.
I didn’t buy the previous Apocalypse DLC, because it didn’t have anything I especially cared about. I’ll probably pick up this latest one, because it focuses on the one part of Stellaris that works well; the early exploration phase. And I’ll hold out hope that maybe one of these years, another patch or mod will give me a reason to play through more than the mid-game.
22/05/2018 at 15:48 shauneyboy68 says:
I enjoy hearts of iron 4 right now and Crusader Kings 2. I bounced off of Stellaris pretty hard as I felt I was spending most of my time building mining and research stations. Maybe I wasn’t playing correctly, but that’s what most of my decisions were boiling down to and I didn’t find it very fun. It’s been a minute since I’ve played, however, and I’m not up on all the DLC. How is the game now?
22/05/2018 at 16:47 Frogshackle says:
After 200 hours of playing and literally never having finished a single game (the late mid-game is brain-meltingly boring if you aren’t in full aggro mode) I finally realized that once the early game was over that I was spending hours and hours of gameplay in a “holding pattern” and waiting for something interesting to occur. And it rarely did.
There’s plenty of good things to say about some of the emergent stories and the overall game presentation (especially at the start) but damn is it ever boring when you exit that phase and discover that you spend 99% of your time doing maintenance and upgrades.
Once that sunk in I decided to uninstall the thing and check in a few years down the road.
22/05/2018 at 17:39 brucethemoose says:
You HAVE to install an automation mod like CGM or autobuild to make Stellaris playable mid-late game, otherwise the endless building will indeed drive you insane.
That’s ostensibly what sectors are for, but the vanilla sector AI is really awful. You can just force yourself to use it and turn down the difficulty to compensate, but that’s kinda unfun.
22/05/2018 at 16:53 pookie191 says:
yeah I initially had the same issue with Stellaris and bounced off it but sitting down for a couple of hours and just playing, learning and experimenting helped
22/05/2018 at 15:49 Sunjammer says:
That Niven joke got me
22/05/2018 at 16:25 GomezTheChimp says:
You must be nearly as old as me.
22/05/2018 at 17:19 Drib says:
Why is everyone so down on Stellaris? It’s got some mid-late game slog, sure, but that’s the same for any 4x.
It was fun on release, it’s even better now. They keep adding more free content and more DLC content. I really don’t get all the complaining.
22/05/2018 at 17:38 klops says:
Many people don’t like the Paradox model.
1. They dislike that the games can be published in an unfinished state (which was more problem to earlier generation of Paradox games in my mind)
2. They’re completionists and can’t fathom that eg. Crusader Kings 2 is a very good game even without a single DLC, and you do not need to buy every DLC in order to enjoy the game. This is practically blaming the company for their obsession.
Usually a combination of 1+2.
22/05/2018 at 17:44 brucethemoose says:
Yeah. I get some of the complaints, but I have to wonder what games the complainers are comparing 2.0+ Stellaris to.
Is there some perfect sci-fi 4x/grand strategy game out there that I’m not aware of?
22/05/2018 at 17:45 klops says:
Master of Orion 2.
22/05/2018 at 18:19 Megatron says:
Nope. Nope nope nope. It gets held up again and again as some kind of peak gaming experience but in real life it’s a boring, dated snooze-fest. Galciv 2 beat that game into dust years ago.
22/05/2018 at 18:28 shauneyboy68 says:
I agree. MOO2 is, while a good game, a very overrated one. I much prefer the original MOO and still feel it is the best space 4x game I’ve ever played.
22/05/2018 at 18:31 klops says:
I believe that. I haven’t actually played it since the 90s, but it was a really good game _then_. As was MOO, but I don’t remember much from it.
22/05/2018 at 17:56 SaintAn says:
Yes, pre-2.0 Stellaris.
22/05/2018 at 17:50 causticnl says:
go play Endless Space 2, a fully complete game, with plenty to do early, mid and endgame, and you dont need any DLC’s to make it fun.
Paradox should take notes from Amplitude, this is how you release an game.
and also forgot, they let players decide what to do add next for DLC, with their game2together platform.
22/05/2018 at 17:52 Nauallis says:
Ewww.
22/05/2018 at 18:00 SaintAn says:
At what point does ES2 get fun?
22/05/2018 at 18:20 Zenicetus says:
It helps if you get fairly deep into role-playing a faction. The faction history and (partially) unique play style for each one, is the whole point of the ES2 game design.
22/05/2018 at 18:37 causticnl says:
at wich point becomes Stellaris fun?
22/05/2018 at 18:05 DatonKallandor says:
Except for the part where ES2 is soulless and bland and has the worst “combat” in a 4x, tied with GalCiv 2.
Oh and letting the community vote means they focus on important things like putting GlaDOS in their game. Letting the community vote on your game design is a sign of a game designer with no confidence or ideas.
22/05/2018 at 18:28 Zenicetus says:
That can be a risk, but the community votes are cordoned-off into areas that don’t affect the basic direction of the game. The devs have some strong ideas about how most things work, and they stick to that.
I agree about the combat though. The design actually has a few interesting features once I understood how the “lanes” were intended to work. But damn, if it isn’t the most inscrutable system I’ve ever seen on the surface. And no tutorial or manual, just user forum posts to help explain it. I wish the ES2 devs would re-work the whole system, but they seem committed to this design.
Not that Stellaris is any better, though. At least the cinematic combat view in ES2 looks something like space combat. In Stellaris it’s a disorganized mosh pit, ships just swarming around each other.
22/05/2018 at 18:38 causticnl says:
so you buy an 4x just for combat, enjoy your mediocre combat in Stellaris there then.
22/05/2018 at 17:54 SaintAn says:
They reached into everyones computer and stole the game we bought and replaced it with a broken, unfun, buggy mess. And even though it is still a broken, unfun, buggy mess, they are releasing overpriced DLC for it. Old Stellaris was incredible, but they took my game from me without my permission.
And before some corporate apologists come in here to try to defend their chosen corporate deity, no, switching to an older patch in not an option. Nearly all mods for that patch are gone because they were updated since the cancerous Steam Workshop doesn’t allow for multiple download options for mods, so Workshop can’t have multiple versions listed like the Nexus and other sites.
And the old versions don’t receive bug fixes, updates, and DLC anymore.
The Steam forum mods for Stellaris are crazy about abusing their power to censor discussion and criticism, so no one there that says things like that can get corrected, so people just keep reusing that same foolish argument.
22/05/2018 at 17:57 causticnl says:
you know you can roll back quite easily to this “Old Stellaris” right?
22/05/2018 at 18:01 SaintAn says:
You made a stupid.
22/05/2018 at 18:12 Nauallis says:
No, you did. You make this complaint in literally every single article about Stellaris since apocalypse and somebody always points out that you can roll back the version, but apparently that’s not good enough for you…
22/05/2018 at 18:04 DatonKallandor says:
So you don’t like the new Stellaris because it’s buggy and it gets patches and the old one is perfect and they stole it from you.
And you don’t want to play the old stellaris, which you still can by just selecting it in Steam, because it’s buggy and you don’t get patches.
And you hate new Stellaris because it stole your mods because you can’t get them on the steam workshop since they got updated and patched. Even though you can get them on the Nexus for your old Stellaris.
Sorry bud, just because you don’t like an better, patched, improved game with more features doesn’t mean they have to cater to you and keep patching the worse version. Especially since they let you keep playing the worse version, which basically no other developer or publisher would.
22/05/2018 at 18:14 Nauallis says:
Me neither! Somebody people are just whiny downers! I’m stoked to play this when I get home.
22/05/2018 at 17:55 thetruegentleman says:
Stellaris has a weird problem: it’s been designed for competing empires of roughly equal strength, but the game is only at its best when your exploring and feeling in awe of the other powers. War should feel more like a crisis than a routine, but that’s never how things work out.
The Hyper Lane change is kinda symptomatic of that problem: it *should* have been something that felt game changing, but it didn’t really change anything at all. Yay, more fortifications are slightly more effective; I still don’t want to spend any time fighting a conventional war.
22/05/2018 at 18:30 shauneyboy68 says:
I’m still waiting for the space 4x where future shock is a thing
22/05/2018 at 18:36 JohnH says:
I’m not going to buy Stellaris until there is a complete edition out. And I don’t care how long it takes until that happens. I got a fairly significant backlog already anyway.
So keep on polishing stuff, breaking stuff, fixing the stuff you broke last patch, and adding more DLCs. I’ll be waiting.
22/05/2018 at 18:41 klops says:
There was “Europa Universalis 3 Complete edition”.
Then there came 2 more expansions and “Europa Universalis 3 Chronicles”
:)