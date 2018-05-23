Battlefield V’s big unveiling stream starts at 9pm BST

Alright kids, settle down. There’s a new Battlefield game coming, and that’s kind of a big deal. While Call of Duty may have fallen from grace somewhat on PC, older Battlefield games still remain decently populated. You’ll never have trouble finding people to play Battlefield 3 with, and that came out in 2011. At 8pm GMT (30 minutes from now, at the time of writing), EA will be unveiling Battlefield V live via the YouTube stream that we’ve handily embedded for you within. Come watch with us. I’ll put the kettle on.

Update: Well, the countdown to the start of the stream ended, bringing us to 9 in the UK… And then another countdown inside the stream started. Guess that means it’s going live at 9pm BST, 8pm GMT. See you there! I’ll put the kettle on again.

So, what do we know about Battlefield V so far? Not much, other than some UI elements briefly popping up during a tiny teaser with WW2-era flags suggesting a return to the beaches of Normandy, or perhaps colder climes. Yesterday, EA started a Battlefield 1 & 4 DLC giveaway (still available, I believe), with both packs sharing a Russian winter theme. A hint, or just a coincidence? Let’s find out together. It’ll be an adventure, I promise.

A warning for everyone’s own health and sanity: Don’t even try to read the YouTube chat on the stream. At the time of writing (30 minutes before start) it’s flying past at approximately a thousand miles an hour, about half of that being random profanity and swastikas.

It’s interesting that they’re doing the grand reveal now, rather than at E3 in just a few weeks. Normally this would be the kind of thing that could dominate a trade show, but I guess the lull in the hype cycle before an event like that makes this a ripe target for building awareness early. Not that it’s hard to be aware of the monolith that is Battlefield.