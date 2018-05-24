A Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia invades Macs

Three weeks after its debut on Windows, A Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia is now out on MacOS too. If you already own The Creative Assembly’s latest historical strategy game on Steam, hey, you’ve now got it for Mac too; thankfully we’re long past the days when Mac ports were sold separately. And sure, Macs can boot to Windows nowadays, but it’s still handier to have a native version. Slip into your chainmail turtleneck to start building your empire and reshaping the history of Poundland.

The Mac version is made by veteran porting house Feral Interactive, who’ve been behind Total War’s Mac ports since Shogun 2. It doesn’t require the flashiest Applebox, running on most launched since 2012, 2013-ish. See the system requirements for details on specific models.

And… it’s the same game, yeah? See Nic Reuben’s A Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia review for these words and more:

“Trickier factions have much more precarious early games, of course, but it was a little disappointing to be able to brute force my way through so many hindrances. Thrones of Britannia’s many systems started to feel like optional indulges, rather than tactical necessities. On the plus side, commanding an unstoppable legion of red caped bastards is probably the closest I’ve come to feeling like Tywin Lannister, so there’s that.”

Developers The Creative Assembly have since spoken about planning to rebalance the game and add more interesting decisions. A future patch with a number of changes is in public beta testing now, if you’re interested.

A Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia is out now on Steam for Windows and Mac, priced at £30/€40/$40. Or Feral’s store will sling you a Steam key, and it’s on the Mac App Store too.