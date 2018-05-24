Far Cry 5 trades up cults for the Viet Cong this June 5th

While visually and mechanically impressive, it’s not hard to argue that Far Cry 5 lost the plot a bit regarding, well, plot. A confused mass of nondescript, non-denominational cults with no clear ideology, and a stinker of an ending soured many on the otherwise-solid open world shooter.
With the upcoming DLC – each one a self-contained story in a new setting – Ubisoft have a chance at turning that perception around, although given how unflinchingly bleak the trailer within for the Vietnam war-themed Hours of Darkness looks, there may be a bit of a wait yet.
Sometime before Far Cry 5 launched, Ubisoft announced a trio of self-contained DLC stories. Rather than go the usual route and have addons bolt stuff arbitrarily onto the main story, each of these packs is a mini-spinoff in the vein of Far Cry 3’s Blood Dragon, although likely a bit shorter. While the next two packs planned (set in a zombie apocalypse and on Mars in the far future, respectively) look a little more tongue-in-cheek, it seems they’re playing it straight with Hours of Darkness here.
I must admit that I’m a little wary. There’s a surprising amount of room for tone-deafness in depictions of the Vietnam war, and considering how tonally wooly the base game was, I don’t entirely trust the current Far Cry development team to deliver anything more than a vague imitation of things they’ve seen in the likes of Apocalypse Now, Full Metal Jacket and Platoon. That said, I’ll be very glad to be proven wrong – that’s the great thing about being a pessimist; When you’re wrong it’s reason to celebrate.
In an interesting divergence from the original game, completing Hours of Darkness will unlock two additional playmodes. Survivor mode gives the player a very limited loadout, primarily expecting them to scavenge for equipment as they go, while Action Movie mode will kit the player out with plenty of Things That Go Boom. Again, perhaps a little thematically troublesome, but I’ll withhold judgement until I’ve seen it in action.
One thing that is worth celebrating for sure, though, is that each of these DLCs will be adding their assets to the Far Cry Arcade level editor, so you’ll have a new set of weapons, enemies and props to use in your custom levels. Now that folks have had some time to get to grips with the toolkit, some genuinely impressive levels are being produced, including a few that look like nothing seen in the base game.
Hours of Darkness will be be available either to buy individually when released on June 5th, or as part of the £26/$30 season pass for Far Cry 5.
24/05/2018 at 19:31 yabonn says:
I must admit that I’m a little wary. There’s a surprising amount of room for tone-deafness
Ahhrm… Yes. Let’s put it that way.
24/05/2018 at 19:55 Durgendorf says:
This. My eyes instinctively narrowed upon seeing that comic art at the header. And that’s before hearing it was titled “Hours of Darkness”.
But I imagine this will sell very, very well.
24/05/2018 at 19:31 sion12 says:
FC5 is the worst FC game with the worst story(if you can call it that). The whole game its literally the same thing cloned 3 time to pad out the game. I hope this is better
24/05/2018 at 19:52 dangermouse76 says:
Whats your fav FPS ?
24/05/2018 at 19:33 HiroTheProtagonist says:
So what, it’s going to be a literal Rambo (post-First Blood) simulator now?
24/05/2018 at 19:45 Archonsod says:
Hopefully
24/05/2018 at 20:18 MrEvilGuy says:
I didn’t realize 80s macho-USA culture was back in fashion. Pretty disgusting for them to use the Vietnam war as a setting for a farcry game.
24/05/2018 at 22:10 fray_bentos says:
I have more bad news for you; Donald Trump is president of the USA and Russia has become the NeoUSSR.
24/05/2018 at 20:01 Turkey says:
Joseph Ubisoft’s Hours of Darkness
24/05/2018 at 21:08 Durgendorf says:
Ha. Redux edition will feature two additional Hours of Darkness.
24/05/2018 at 21:17 woodsey says:
I don’t get it with this series. Far Cry 2 already did Heart of Darkness/Apocalypse Now, and really well at that.
I know each game has been a shitty remix ever since, but why now do a literal Apocalypse Now DLC?
24/05/2018 at 22:13 Babymech says:
finally they have a chance to right this troubled ship of biggest massive huge success