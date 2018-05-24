Podcast: What are the best shooters?

Wait, didn’t we already answer this question? Never mind, the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is not content with our list of the top 50 first-person shooters. Well, they’re mostly fine with it (lists are stupid) but they still want to hash out this ageless question the old-fashioned way. By interrogating each other over the internet.

Matt hasn’t played Doom or even Quake and that’s sad, but he loves the backstabbing spy of slapstick multiplayer briefcase stealer Team Fortress 2. John adores Star Wars: Dark Forces but also likes a good immersive sim, like Prey. And Brendan loves Halo: Combat Evolved and has also been playing Unreal, which celebrates its 20th birthday this week.

Also, we’ve got another patch notes quiz, this time focusing on the patch notes of shooters. What game had an entry in its patch notes reading: “Turkey was too powerful”? Listen to find out.

