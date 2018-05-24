Podcast: What are the best shooters?

Wait, didn’t we already answer this question? Never mind, the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is not content with our list of the top 50 first-person shooters. Well, they’re mostly fine with it (lists are stupid) but they still want to hash out this ageless question the old-fashioned way. By interrogating each other over the internet.
Matt hasn’t played Doom or even Quake and that’s sad, but he loves the backstabbing spy of slapstick multiplayer briefcase stealer Team Fortress 2. John adores Star Wars: Dark Forces but also likes a good immersive sim, like Prey. And Brendan loves Halo: Combat Evolved and has also been playing Unreal, which celebrates its 20th birthday this week.
Also, we’ve got another patch notes quiz, this time focusing on the patch notes of shooters. What game had an entry in its patch notes reading: “Turkey was too powerful”? Listen to find out.
24/05/2018 at 17:21 shauneyboy68 says:
Doom ‘93 will always have a special place in my heart. As a console kid in the early/mid 4th generation, seeing Doom at a friend’s house blew my mind like nothing before or since. It turned me on to PC gaming and was the genesis of my undying love of the hobby. I’ve since moved on from shooters, spending most of my gaming time playing “dad games” (mostly Clausewitz engine stuff), but I’ll never forget what a cultural tour de force that the original Doom was. Significance/influence aside, the most fun I’ve had playing a shooter was Left 4 Dead. Vs. Mode was easily the most exciting thing I’ve experienced in the FPS genre; it’s a shame that community turned cancerous and towards the end of my active days became utterly unbearable.
24/05/2018 at 17:51 DoomBroom says:
Shooters are best in VR and will keep getting better as the tech improves. link to youtube.com
I’ve been playing Stand Out Battle Royale a lot recently and it’s phenomenal in VR! And this weekend Rec Room is getting a Battle Royale mode as well. Will be very interesting to see how that will work. Pavlov as shown in the video above will get the mode too. There’s no way in hell I’ll ever go back playing shooters on a monitor.
24/05/2018 at 18:23 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Doom 1 was, is, and always will be the king. Even despite 25 years of advancements in the genre/technology, it remains so perfectly tight and playable. Shamefully, I didn’t play much multiplayer until the later years, but even after a decade-late arrival I never had trouble finding a good deathmatch or co-op madness session. If there is room in the sainthood, I nominate Carmack.
Though in terms of modern games, I must say that Killing Floor 1 and 2 are some of the most satisfying shootybang I’ve seen in the genre. Landing a headshot had such a tremendous THWACK you could hear from across the map, the gibbing was like the revival of a long-lost art form, and killing the final boss was a perfect cherry on top.