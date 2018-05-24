Wargaming Seattle, aka Gas Powered Games, to close

Wargaming, the folks behind free-to-play mega-hit World Of Tanks, have confirmed that they are closing the Seattle studio formerly known as Gas Powered Games. Y’know, Gas Powered, the Supreme Commander and Dungeon Siege lot. 150 people had been working at Wargaming Seattle on an unannounced MMO, the company said, but the studio is closing as Wargaming restructures.

Wargaming bought Gas Powered in 2013, a time when the Redmond-based studio (I guess Seattle is more glamorous for a name) seemed to be on the verge of closing.

Gamasutra yesterday reported on rumours that the studio was to close, hearing from a former employee, and Wargaming have since confirmed it.

“Wargaming will be closing their Redmond development studio as part of the company’s restructuring process,” they told us in a statement today. “Every member of the 150-strong team that has been working on an unannounced MMO project will be offered a severance package.”

They say they’ll help people apply for other positions elsewhere in Wargaming, if they want, and add that “We would like to express our gratitude and thank everyone on the team for their hard work.”

Wargaming don’t say much more about their decision to close the studio.

Wargaming have another eighteen (!) offices scattered around the world, mind, so this is far from the end of them.